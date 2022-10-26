In the 21st century, modes of funds transfer have evolved and now incorporate technology for easier, more secure and fast transactions. In the older days, transferring cash to relatives or friends in a distant location was always a hassle. Nowadays, the process is quick and simple. For example, if you live in Nigeria and wish to send funds to a person in Ghana, there are various methods, the easiest being mobile money. But how do you transact? Discover how to transfer funds from Nigeria to Ghana mobile money.

A sign advertising the MTN Group Ltd. mobile payment service at a kiosk in a market in Accra, Ghana, on Tuesday, 22 April 2021. Photo: Nipah Dennis

Source: Getty Images

What is a money transfer? It is a monetary process initiated from one bank or financial institution to another. Instead of cash, the participating institutions exchange information about the recipient, the bank receiving the funds, and the amount assigned. The sender prepays the transaction at their bank. Cash transfer benefits include flexibility and convenience, a low surcharge, and the ability to conduct non-cash transactions.

How to transfer money from Nigeria to Ghana mobile money

Can you send mobile money from Nigeria to Ghana? Yes, you can. There are various methods to send funds from one country to another in Africa. For example, one popular method is the MTN mobile money transfer. This method is among the most favoured because MTN is the region's most used carrier.

With this in mind, here are the steps to transfer funds using the MTN mobile money international transfer.

Check that the recipient has activated their MTN mobile money account and that you have their mobile number. Select 'Mobile money transfer' from the list of MTN services. Choose 'MTN mobile money' as your payout network. Choose the currency and the amount to send. The fees and exchange rate will be displayed right away. Once the transfer is complete, you and the recipient will receive an SMS notification.

What is the easiest way to send money from Nigeria to Ghana?

A sign for MoneyGram International. A cash transfer and currency exchange service. Photo: Adrienne Surprenant

Source: Getty Images

Fund transfers from Nigeria to Ghana can be accomplished in various ways. One easy method to send money to Ghana via mobile wallet is MoneyGram. MoneyGram, a platform for international funds transfers and other financial services with both online and physical locations, is one popular method.

Customers can pay their bills, send cash to friends and family abroad, and much more with reasonable costs and favourable exchange rates.

Here is some important information on using the platform and sending funds into a recipient's mobile wallet.

You need to have the recipient's information before transacting : Visit the nearest MoneyGram location or access the website. Please give them your full legal name, phone number (including international dialling code), and address.

: Visit the nearest MoneyGram location or access the website. Please give them your full legal name, phone number (including international dialling code), and address. Choose "Mobile Wallet" as the receiving method : When asked how you want the funds delivered, you must select "mobile wallet." The next steps are to provide the amount being sent and how to pay. After completing these steps, you can send the desired amount to your destination.

: When asked how you want the funds delivered, you must select "mobile wallet." The next steps are to provide the amount being sent and how to pay. After completing these steps, you can send the desired amount to your destination. Notification: Once completed, you and the recipient will receive a notification that the funds have been successfully transferred into their mobile wallet.

Can I send money from Ghana to a Nigerian bank account?

Yes, you can. According to GTB Ghana, you can send finances from Ghana to a Nigerian bank account using the Guaranty Trust Money Transfer (GTMT). But what is Guaranty Trust Money Transfer (GTMT)? It is a web-based platform that allows customers and non-customers to send funds to family, friends, and business partners in Nigeria (up to USD10,000) in cash or from their accounts.

When a transaction is completed, the funds sent via this medium become immediately available for payment.

Therefore, the steps below should guide you if you are wondering how to transfer money from Ghana to a Nigeria bank account.

On your mobile device, go to and launch your GT World app. Provide Banking ID and password to log in. Then, tap the transfer icon from the menu. Enter the recipient's number and the amount to transfer. However, ensure that you select the right account type and the account from which you wish to transfer the funds. The recipient's name will display automatically if the account number is correct. Provide remarks for your transfer. You must provide a token code or a pin to complete the transfer.

Once you follow the procedure above, you will have transferred funds from your Ghanaian GTB bank account to a recipient in Nigeria.

How to transfer money from Ghana to Nigeria using mobile money

A sign advertising the MTN Group Ltd. MoMo mobile funds payment service in Accra, Ghana, on Tuesday, 22 April 2021. Photo: Nipah Dennis

Source: Getty Images

One popular method to transfer funds from Ghana to Nigeria is through the MTN MoMo (mobile money). According to MTN, the service is a quick, easy, convenient, secure, and inexpensive way to transfer cash, make payments, and conduct other transactions using a mobile phone. MTN provides the service in collaboration with over ten partner banks.

Can you transfer money from Ghana to Nigeria? Yes, you can by following the steps below.

Dial the *170# short code. Choose option one (transfer money) and send. Then select option five (other networks). Select the option associated with the network you want to transfer funds. Enter the recipient's phone number. On the next screen, confirm the phone number. Indicate the amount you wish to send. Enter transaction reference. Finally, enter your MoMo PIN to confirm.

How can I send money to Ghana by mobile money?

Various methods are available to send money from most destinations worldwide to Ghana. One such popular method is the Remitly app, an internet remittance service that offers international money transfers to over 135 countries. You can easily send money to Ghana through the platform.

Make sure you have a smartphone with the required app installed (Remitly app). Create an account and register the required details if you are a first-time user. Then select Ghana as your destination country. Enter the amount you wish to send. Select your delivery speed, then choose 'mobile money' as your delivery method. Then select 'MTN mobile money' as your location. Enter your recipient's phone number and full name. Enter your payment details. Finally, press send.

You will have successfully transferred funds to Ghana by following the steps above. However, it is worth noting that the funds will reach the recipient in the local currency.

Frequently asked questions

What is a money transfer? It is a transfer initiated from one bank or financial institution to another. Instead of cash, the participating institutions exchange information about the recipient, the bank receiving the funds, and the amount transferred. What is the easiest way to send money from Nigeria to Ghana? One of the easiest methods to send finances from these neighbouring nations is through cash transfer platforms like Money Gram, Remitly and MTN MoMo. How can I send money to Ghana by mobile money? You can transfer the funds effortlessly through the Remitly app. However, you need to have an account on the platform before transacting. Can you transfer money from Ghana to Nigeria? Yes, you can. There are various mediums you can use to achieve the goal. Mobile carriers and banks offer easy alternatives to transfer funds fast. Can you send mobile money from Nigeria to Ghana? Yes, you can. There are various methods to send cash from one country to another in Africa. For example, one popular method is the MTN mobile cash transfer. Can I send money from Ghana to a Nigeria bank account? Yes, you can. According to GTB Ghana, you can send funds from Ghana to a Nigerian bank account using the Guaranty Trust Money Transfer (GTMT).

How to transfer money from Nigeria to Ghana mobile money is a process that many users have found daunting. Transferring funds across these two countries by mobile money might be a hassle for some. Luckily, mobile carriers and banks have solved the issue by making the transfer easy, efficient and affordable. However, you must register your details to secure your transactions in case of any security breach.

