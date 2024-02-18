Ayoba is a popular African communication platform. The South African-developed app is an innovation of Progressive Tech Holdings in Mauritius and is managed by SIMFY Africa. But aside from its origin, what else do you know about the platform? Learn more about it, including its features and uses.

The Ayoba platform has enjoyed significant growth since its inception. The app's user base has expanded rapidly, with millions of people across Africa embracing its features. Ayoba has become an integral part of the digital landscape for users seeking connectivity, convenience, and entertainment.

What is Ayoba?

The platform is a super app that MTN launched on 4 May 2019 as an instant messaging app. Over time, it has grown to include various services and features. Ayoba app uses include chatting, voice messaging, content channels, music playlists and mobile money transfers.

How does Ayoba work?

The app uses a combination of features that enable it to offer communication and entertainment services. The platform uses a chat and messaging feature for text communication that uses your phone's internet connection to send and receive chat messages instantly.

For voice and video calls, the app has a feature on the chat screen which you can use to convert your chat from messaging to voice and video calls. However, the voice feature on the Ayoba app is charged as a standard voice call and uses the available airtime or minutes available.

The app also has over 150 free content channels, music playlists, games, money transfers (MoMo) and individual featured services.

How to download Ayoba

There are three methods of downloading the Ayoba app. They include using the phone app stores (Google Play Store or Apple App Store) or the official website (free for MTN users).

Google Play Store/Apple AppStore:

Open the Google Play Store/Apple App Store on your Android or IOS device. Search for the platform by name. Download and install the app from the search results.

From the Ayoba official website

Visit the Ayoba website. Follow the instructions to download the app directly from the website.

How do I log into Ayoba?

How do I get my Ayoba code? Here is a step-by-step guide on logging in to the app:

Go online to the Ayoba website. If you have a phone, download and open the app. Follow the prompts by registering the required details. Select your preferred language. Enter your phone number. Wait for the code to be sent via SMS. Type in the code. Allow the platform to access your contacts.

Ayoba features

The app has many exciting features, including productivity, communication, entertainment and services. Here is a breakdown of the various features.

Communication

The Ayoba app has various communication abilities, including chat, call, and share features. Its chat and messaging features allow users to instantly send and receive chats and voice messages.

The call feature offers voice and video calling. This call feature is on the chat screen. However, users should note that the accessible data promotion does not apply to this feature. Furthermore, a voice call is charged as a standard voice call and uses the available airtime or minutes available.

The share feature allows users to send and receive photos, voice notes and files. You can also use the feature to share your location or status.

Entertainment

The entertainment feature in Ayoba comprises free channels, music and games. The channels offered include the latest in sports, fashion, beauty, news, comedy, education, empowerment and many more. The content is available in English, Arabic, and French, with select local languages like Kinyarwanda, isiZulu and more.

For music, users can have free access to music playlists comprising international and African music. The playlist feature is also set up for each country. However, the playlist feature is not available in all countries.

The game's features comprise a wide variety of exciting and interactive collections. You can choose from various free-to-play action, adventure, children's games and more.

Productivity

The Ayoba productivity feature includes the money transfer feature that is available in certain territories. You can use the MoMo (MTN Mobile Money) service to check balances and receive and send money. Countries with the money transfer feature include Ghana, Uganda, Congo B, and Cameroon.

Services

The special services feature on the Ayoba platform includes services ranging from streaming channels to podcasts. However, the availability of these mini-apps may differ according to country.

What are the terms and conditions for Ayoba?

The platform's terms and conditions help regulate it and protect users from exploitation. Users should carefully read the terms and conditions before using the platform. Using the platform automatically confirms that you have read and agreed to be bound by these terms.

How do I change my number on Ayoba?

To change your number, use the app's account management features. Here is how to do it:

New phone with the same number:

Download the app on the replacement phone. Follow the prompts and verify the unique phone number during the setup process.

Lost or stolen device:

Use a replacement SIM card (with the same number) on your new phone. Download and activate the app on the new phone using the replacement number.

This process will deactivate your account on the stolen phone, as the requirement is one phone number on one device at a time.

What is the benefit of the Ayoba app?

The app is an all-in-one platform that offers a variety of features, including messaging, calling, gaming, mobile money and music. It also uses end-to-end encryption so users' privacy is ensured.

Ayoba vs WhatsApp

WhatApp, just like Ayoba, is a messaging platform. However, the apps differ in various functionalities. For example, Ayoba voice calls consume minutes or airtime, while WhatsApp uses data.

On the other hand, Ayoba users can send and receive text messages without their app. However, with WhatsApp, you can only send and receive texts from people with WhatsApp installed on their devices.

Does the Ayoba app really give free data?

Yes. The platform offers 1GB of free data each month. However, users are only allowed to use a maximum of 250MB per day, and any unused data by month's end is automatically forfeited.

Which country is Ayoba from?

The platform is from South Africa. Progressive Tech Holdings developed the app there, where Cape Town-based SIMFY Africa manages it.

What does Ayoba stand for?

According to Africtionary, Ayoba is a South African slang meaning something is okay, all right, or cool.

Above is the guide on downloading, registering, and using the Ayoba app. The app is a versatile tool with many features like chatting and sharing, voice and video calling, channels, music playlists, games, mobile money transfers and micro apps.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

