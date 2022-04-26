Suppose you are a qualified in-service teacher, whether, in a public or private school, you should have a licence and login details which you can use to access the NTC portal. As a result, knowledge of the NTC teachers portal login process is essential.

The National Teacher Council (NTC) is a governing body set up by the Ministry of Education under the Education Regulatory Bodies Act, 2020 (Act 1023) to ensure and promote professional teaching in Ghana. To ensure the effective delivery of this assignment, the NTC registration for in-service teachers is crucial as they can perform several tasks related to their work via the portal.

NTC portal registration process

All teachers in Ghana need to register on the NTC portal to gain access to continuous professional development programs, build their portfolios, and manage their licenses online. The steps to take if you consider registering on the portal include the following:

Open the official NTC teachers portal; Create an account by clicking "Register Now;" Select your account type as Teacher; Put in all the necessary details and click on the "Send register link" button; Afterwards, open your email account and check for a confirmation link. Check your spam folder if you didn't see any email in your inbox. If seen, report it as "not spam" to receive it in your inbox. Finally, scan and upload your first professional certificate and appointment letter.

If you work in the public sector, remember to have the following on a standby

An active email

SSNIT number

Staff ID

Scanned passport picture for upload (optional)

Scanned evidence of professional training (Teacher Cert A, Diploma, PGDE, B. Ed., M. Ed, MPhil, PhD) as PDF, PNG or JPEG

Scanned first appointment letter as PDF, PNG or JPEG

Similarly, if you work in the private sector, the only information you will not be required to supply is your staff identification number.

NTC teacher portal Ghana login process

The NTC portal is where all in-service teachers in Ghana have their personal information and professional records. Registered teachers can access accredited training programs to enable their further training while building a portfolio to complete their CPD plan. The steps on the NTC login procedure are as follows:

Visit the NTC portal; Click on the "Teacher login" option; On the new page, input either the telephone number or email address that you used to register and your password; Click on the login icon to gain access.

How to set up your profile on the NTC portal

After logging in for the first time, you would be expected to set up your profile. While the process is not cumbersome, the categories of information you would be asked for include the following:

Identification inforation;

Personal information;

Request to upload passport photograph;

Request to upload documents;

Academic and employment history setup;

Licence setup.

Interestingly, you can choose to fill the phases in your preferred order. Once your information is saved, you can continue filling out the form at any time.

How to recover your password on the NTC portal

At times, it is normal for one to forget their login credentials. Here is how to reset the password in a few steps.

Open the official page of the agency; Click on the "I have forgotten my email/password" link under the login button; Select either "Email password reset" or "One-time password (OTP) and click on the "Send reset link" button.

If you click on the first option, enter your email address to get instructions on logging in. But then, if you can't access your email address, you can choose the OTP option, and you will receive a code to log in to your account after entering your mobile number.

FAQs

How do I register for an NTC license? You only need to register an account and pay for your license online via mobile money, VISA or MasterCard bank cards. How do I register for the NTC licensure exam? If you are writing the exam for the first time, you will need to pay GHC 350 to get your PIN and serial number to activate your account online and choose your preferred examination centre. How can I activate my NTC account? Send a mail to it@ntc.gov.gh, including your name, staff identity, email address, and mobile/telephone number. Is the NTC portal open? The NTC registration portal is now available to any applicant interested in applying. How can I check my NTC status? Visit the NTC GTLE portal, and tap on GTLE before selecting the Confirmation Status. Enter your previous school/college index number and click on the "Confirm" button. How can I get NTC license? Once you have completed your registration, wait until your account is activated. Afterwards, you will receive your license number through an SMS instantly.

It is essential for you as a teacher to register and have your NTC teachers portal login details. If you are doing this for the first time, ensure you have the necessary information and follow the steps discussed above.

