TikTok class action lawsuit settlement: what happened, payout, updates

TikTok is a well-known social media platform that allows users to create and share short videos. However, the app's existence has yet to be without hiccups. The media conglomerate faced a class action lawsuit in December 2019 for violating federal and state laws, which it lost. The United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois ordered TikTok to pay a compensation fee. So, what happened to the TikTok class action lawsuit settlement?

The TikTok logo is displayed on a smartphone with an American flag in the background. Photo: Sheldon Cooper

Source: Getty Images

A class action lawsuit is a legal action filed by one or more people on behalf of a larger group of people who have suffered similar harm. The people who bring the suit are called "class representatives," and the larger group they represent is called the "class."

What is the TikTok class action lawsuit settlement?

The class action lawsuit settlement resulted from a case against TikTok in December 2019 in which the company was accused of violating US data laws. According to NBC Chicago, the settlement requires the social media company to pay $92 million to class members, with the attorneys receiving $1.1 million.

What is the TikTok class action lawsuit?

According to NBC News, the class action lawsuit involved the alleged illegal collection of biometric data from its users without their consent via facial recognition technology. The suit claims that TikTok's actions violate the Biometric Information Privacy Act of Illinois (BIPA).

The BIPA requires private entities to notify individuals in writing and obtain written consent before collecting biometric data.

The class action suit's plaintiffs claimed that TikTok had been collecting, storing, and using biometric data without providing them with the required notices or consent, as required by BIPA.

How much is TikTok giving settlement?

The TikTok logo was displayed outside their office on 20 December 2022 in Culver City, California. Photo: Mario Tama

Source: Getty Images

According to Dataconomy, TikTok will pay $92 million to class action lawsuit participants. This agreement aims to compensate users whose data was allegedly collected without their parent's permission.

When was the TikTok lawsuit payout date?

According to the TikTok Data Privacy Settlement, the Settlement Administrator began issuing compensation payments on 26 October 2022. Furthermore, according to the law firm that filed the suit, those who pointed to be part of the class-action suit will receive payments electronically unless they opted for an alternative fee.

Who is eligible for payments?

According to NBC Chicago, eligible class-action members must reside in the United States but are not limited to residents of Illinois. TikTok users under 13 who created videos before 30 September 2021 were also eligible for payment. Lawyers established two distinct classes of plaintiffs, one for nationwide users and the other for Illinois-based users only.

How to get the TikTok settlement

According to Musically Class Action Settlement, if you are a member of the Settlement Class, you must submit a completed Claim Form to receive a payment. If the Court approves the settlement and it becomes final and effective, and you remain a member of the Settlement Class, you will be paid electronically.

Users who correctly applied for the compensation received a TikTok class action settlement notice in their emails via direct or text messages.

What is the TikTok settlement claim form?

Lawsuit form a desk with pen and calculator. Photo: Courtneyk

Source: Getty Images

It is a claim form that eligible members must complete to receive their TikTok settlement payout. However, the deadline for submitting claims was 1 March 2022, and only those who submitted the form before the deadline date were eligible. You can view the document in this PDF version that is available online.

How much is the TikTok settlement payout per person?

According to Dataconomy, the TikTok data privacy settlement amounts per person are $27.84 or $167.04. According to the official website, anyone who used the app while residing in Illinois may be entitled to up to six times the remuneration ($27.84 multiplied by six equals $167.04).

Frequently asked questions

What is the TikTok class action lawsuit settlement? It is a compromise awarded by the social media platform for its breach of user data. How much was TikTok sued? The social media behemoth has been sued for $92 million. Despite claiming innocence, the media app agreed to pay the amount. Is the $92 m US TikTok payout real? Yes, it is. According to Fox 5 Atlanta, some users around the United States have reported receiving a fee of up to $167. What happened to the TikTok class action lawsuit? The lawsuit was successful as the media giant was ordered to pay $92 million to the alleged data breach victims. Where can you get the TikTok settlement claim form? You can find the form on the official settlement website. However, the submission deadline was 1 March 2022, and you must have submitted applications before that date. How much is TikTok giving as a settlement? The reported agreement amount is $92 million, with users receiving between $27.84 and $167.04 depending on where they live.

The TikTok class action lawsuit settlement was the amount the social media company paid its users as compensation for data breach allegations. In a lawsuit filed in Illinois, USA, the social media company was accused of illegally collecting biometric data from its users without their consent using facial recognition technology.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article with a list of law firms in Ghana. There are many good law firms in Ghana, and finding the best one is tricky. Some listed companies are local, while others operate on a global scale. Scroll through the list to find the representative you're looking for.

This list will be handy if you're looking for the best Ghanaian law firms. Learn about some of the best law firms in the country, including their location, contacts, and areas of expertise.

Source: YEN.com.gh