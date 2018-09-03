Global site navigation

List of law firms in Ghana: contact details, specialties, and more
Facts and lifehacks

List of law firms in Ghana: contact details, specialties, and more

by  Favour Adeaga Peris Walubengo

Law firms in Ghana fight for the rights of individuals and corporations. They also help the government by advising people and organizations on what to do according to the law. This article lists established law firms in Ghana, discusses some of their areas of specialization, and provides their contact details.

List of law firms in Ghana
A Lady Justice statue on a judge's table. Photo: pexels.com, @EKATERINA BOLOVTSOVA
Source: UGC

There are many good law firms in Ghana. Some operate internationally, while others restrict their operations within the country's boundaries. Whenever you need the services of an attorney, find a law firm that seems to care about you.

List of law firms in Ghana

The guidelines for selecting a good attorney are universal. Ensure they have an exemplary track record, experience, and client relationship. Referrals can help you establish the reputation of the law firm you are interested in. The top law firms in Ghana are listed below:

Corporate law firms in Ghana

Experienced law firms often partner with each other when handling high-value cases. The attorneys can share their research findings, expertise, and other resources for the client's best interests. Here is a list of corporate law firms in Ghana with their contact details.

Read also

Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) functions, location, contact, act

1. The Law Office of Clinton Consultancy

Corporate law firms in Ghana
A golden gravel symbolizing justice." Photo: pixabay.com, @QuinceCreative
Source: UGC
  • Location: Presidential Floor, Movenpick Ambassador, Independence Avenue Ridge, Accra, Ghana
  • Phone: +233 27 252 2695
  • Emails: info@clintonconsultancy.com, amanda@clintonconsultancy.com
  • Year of establishment: 2010
  • Working hours: 8 a.m to 8 p.m (weekdays), 10 a.m to 3 p.m (weekends)
  • Website: clintonconsultancy.com

The Law Office of Clinton Consultancy is considered one of the best commercial law firms in Ghana. They handle criminal and civil litigation, international counsel, business registration, dispute resolution, due diligence reports, and more. The firm has worked on the Ghana-Ghana Football Association/FIFA case and represented clients who invested in Menzgold (Ghana’s largest ponzi scheme to date).

2. Nsiah Akuetteh & Co.

List of law firms in Ghana
A man working on documents. Photo: pexels.com, @RODNAE Productions
Source: UGC
  • Location: Plato House, 6 Torgbor Link, Accra, Ghana Digital Address: GA -0149129
  • Postal Address: 329, Accra, Ghana
  • Phone: +233 302 974972, +233 302 239430
  • Email: admin@nsiahakuetteh.com
  • Year of establishment: 2010
  • Working hours: 9 a.m to 7 p.m (weekdays)
  • Website: nsiahakuetteh.com

Read also

Top 7 richest people on the Ghana stock exchange and their net worth in 2021

The Ghanaian law firm serves investors in Ghana. They advise clients on how to legally secure and protect their business investments. Apart from that, Nsiah Akuetteh & Co. guide them through the intricacies of the Ghanaian and West Africa legal systems.

3. William Mills and Advocates

Top 10 law firms in Ghana
A lady talking to a male client. Photo: pexels.com, @Alex Green
Source: UGC
  • Location: 3rd floor, the Elizabeth, 68 Senchi link, airport residential area, Accra, Ghana.
  • Phone: +233 (‭0) 30 321 7767‬‬
  • Year of establishment: 1990
  • Working hours: 8 a.m to 5 p.m (weekdays).

You can count on William Mills and Advocates for all commercial and insurance law services. The firm has been working for over two decades. It, therefore, has extensive experience in serving clients.

4. Law Offices of Kwame Agati

Corporate law firms in Ghana
A brown wooden gravel symbolizing justice." Photo: pixabay.com, @MiamiAccidentLawyer
Source: UGC
  • Location: Kotomase Chambers, Museum of Science & Technology complex, opposite TIGO Head Office, Adabraka, Accra.
  • Postal Address: CT 4757, Cantonments, Accra.
  • Phone: +233 (0) 30-2230989
  • Email: kwameagati@lawyer.com
  • Year of establishment: 2000
  • Website: www.kwameagati.com

Read also

Is QNET Ghana legal? How to join, branches, products, salary, controversy

The Law Offices of Kwame Agati offer services in corporate and commercial, banking and finance, Information Communication and Technology (ICT), real estate, Intellectual Property (IP), alternative dispute resolution, among others.

Intellectual property law firms in Ghana

These IP law firms in Ghana help clients to protect their intellectual properties. Intellectual properties include trademarks, copyright, trade secret, patent, and licenses. Some of the best intellectual property law firms in Ghana are discussed below:

5. Integrated Legal Consultants

List of law firms in Ghana
A man concentrating on the computer. Photo: pexels.com, @Jopwell
Source: UGC
  • Location: Hse No.11, Nii Ablade Kottey Lane, East Legon, Accra
  • Phone: +233 508 646424, +233 302 500107
  • Emails: info@wtsnobisfields.com, theophilus.tawiah@wtsnobisfields.com
  • Website: integratedlegalconsultants.com

The Integrated Legal Consultants are among the top tiers in the boutique of law firms in Ghana. It deals with corporate and commercial law. The firm handles issues about litigation, intellectual property, employment and labour relations, among others.

6. Swiftlaw

International law firms in ghana
Women in a meeting. Photo: pexels.com, @Christina Morillo
Source: UGC
  • Location: Apt 2. Sandios Apartments, no. 7 Nana Adobea avenue, West Legon, Accra Ghana.
  • Postal Address: KN 432, Kaneshie, Ghana
  • Phone number: +233 (50) 653-5272
  • Email: info@swiftlaw.co
  • Year of establishment: 2015
  • Website: swiftlaw.co

Read also

Ernest chemist branches, head office, owner

The Swiftlaw firm creates legal documents and registers intellectual properties (copyright, patents or trademarks). They can also help you register a business in Ghana through the relevant regulatory bodies.

International law firms in Ghana

Not all lawyers have experience in international cases. The Ghana-based law firms discussed below are good options to contact for every international legal issue or concern.

7. Fugar & Co.

List of law firms in Ghana
A client entering an office. Photo: oexels.com, @Tima Miroshnichenko
Source: UGC
  • Location: World Trade Center, 2nd Floor, Accra - Ghana
  • Telephone: (+233) 302 679 222 / 302 679 220 / 302 679 230
  • Fax: +233 (0) 302 669 589
  • Email: fugar@ghana.com / pmanager@fugarandco.com
  • Year of establishment: 1977
  • Working hours: 8 a.m to 7 p.m (weekdays)
  • Website: fugarandcompany.com

The firm offers a comprehensive range of transactional, advisory, and litigation services. Fugar & Co. also handles enforcement of intellectual property rights in Ghana, like property registrations, renewal, licensing and searches, and protection.

Read also

Consolidated Bank Ghana branches, SWIFT code, operating hours, contacts

8. Shawbell Consulting

List of law firms in Ghana
Women sitting on leather chairs. Photo: pexels.com, RODNAE Productions
Source: UGC
  • Location: 9 Klottey Crescent, Ring Road East, Labone Junction ByPass, North Labone, Accra.
  • Postal Address: KIA9022, Airport, Accra, Ghana
  • Phone: +233 (0) 30 2774112, +233 (0) 20 8149262
  • Fax: +233 30 2767599
  • Email: info@shawbellghana.com
  • Working hours: 8:30 a.m to 5 p.m
  • Year of establishment: 2002
  • Website: www.shawbellconsulting.com

The law firm offers services related to legal advisory, In-Country Representation, transaction advisory and due diligence. Shawbell Consulting also handles local and international issues concerning licenses and permits, strategic business planning, human resource development, job evaluation services, institutional renewal and change management, executive search services, among others.

9. JLD & MB Legal Consultancy

best law firms in Ghana
A brown wooden club symbolizing justice." Photo: pixabay.com, @qimono
Source: UGC
  • Location: 1B Quartey Papafio Avenue Airport Residential Area, Accra, Ghana.
  • Postal Address: 410, Accra.
  • Phone: +233 (0) 302 784298 / (0)302 782711
  • Fax: +233 (0) 302 784477
  • E-mail: info@jldmblaw.net
  • Working hours: 9 a.m to 6 p.m
  • Website: www.jldmblaw.net

Read also

Enterprise Insurance Ghana login, contact number, location, policies

The JLD & MB Legal Consultancy is among international law firms in Ghana that deal in corporate and commercial law. The law firm has over 20 years of experience in providing advisory services in Oil, Gas, & Petroleum, Minerals & Mining, Capital Markets, Mergers & Acquisitions, Banking & Finance, etc.

Private law firms in Ghana

Many private law firms in Ghana work on a contingency fee basis. It means they assume all the financial risk in your case, and you don’t pay any legal fees or expenses unless the firm recovers compensation for you.

10. Kimathi and Partners

List of law firms in Ghana
A lady holding a coffee mug in the office. Photo: pexels.com, @Jopwell
Source: UGC
  • Location: No 6. Airport Road, Airport Residential Area, Accra, Ghana.
  • Postal Address: CT 6217, Cantonments, Accra.
  • Phone: +233 (0) 247960465, +233 (0) 302770477
  • Email: kimathi@kimathilegal.com
  • Working hours: Opens 24 hours (daily)
  • Website: www.kimathilegal.com

The legal services at Kimathi and Partners meet international standards. They offer corporate and legal advisory services to foreign investors and investee companies in Ghana. Among other things, the firm’s areas of practice include Oil and Gas, Power (including renewable energy), mining and metals, telecoms and corporate, finance and projects.

Read also

FedEx Ghana contact, branches, working hours, jobs

11. Ashong Benjamin & Associates

International law firms in ghana
A man in the office. Photo: pexels.com, @Thirdman
Source: UGC
  • Location: No. 6 4th Norla Street, Labone, Accra, Ghana
  • Postal Address: CT 6265, Cantonments, Accra, Ghana.
  • Phone: +233 30 2774378
  • Email: info@ashongbenjamin.com
  • Year of establishment: 2015
  • Working hours: 8 a.m to 5 p.m (weekdays)
  • Website: www.ashongbenjamin.com

Ashong Benjamin and Associates serve clients in different fields, including oil and gas (upstream and downstream), banking and finance, capital markets, complex corporate and commercial transactions, corporate governance and compliance, anti-corruption, and so on.

12. Bentsi-Enchill, Letsa, & Ankomah

List of law firms in Ghana
Black handcuffs on someone's hands. Photo: pexels.com, @Kindel Media
Source: UGC
  • Location: 4 Momotse Avenue, Adabraka - Accra.
  • Postal Address: GP 1632, Accra, Ghana.
  • Phone: +233-302-208888 / 220516 / 221171 / 224612 / 227187 / 229396
  • Fax: + 233-302-226129
  • E-mail: bel@belonline.org / belm@africaonline.com.gh
  • Year of establishment: 1990
  • Working hours: 8 a.m to 5 p.m (weekdays).
  • Website: www.belonline.org

Bentsi-Enchill, Letsa, & Ankomah law firm has three major departments. The corporate department handles issues relating to bank finance, corporate finance, business investment, mining and natural resources. The commercial/property department and the Litigation & dispute resolution department deal with energy and natural resources, construction, infrastructure and transport, pensions, employment, immigration, and more issues.

Read also

ELAC Ghana contact, numbers, login, branches, location

Human rights law firms in Ghana

Human rights law firms in Ghana uphold high professional standards. They are respectful of everyone, regardless of their social status, and communicate in an organized and understandable manner. Below are top human rights law firms in Ghana:

13. Legal Ink Lawyers & Notaries

human rights law firms
A woman meeting with a client. Photo: pexels.com, @Tima Miroshnichenko
Source: UGC
  • Location: N0. F 89/7 Emmaus road, off 2nd Labone street, Labone, Accra, Ghana.
  • Postal Address: PMB 24, Kanda Accra.
  • Phone: +233 (020) 2909481, +233 (024) 339 5832, +233 (050) 323 4787, +233 (055) 460 5216.
  • Working hours: 8 a.m to 8 p.m (weekdays).
  • Year of establishment: 2003
  • Website: www.legalinkonline.com

The Legal Ink Lawyers & Notaries provide services in all matters pertaining corporate law, investment advice, debt recovery, commercial law, arbitration and civil litigation, land law and conveyancing, shareholders’ agreements, and more.

14. Oak & Wuuds Law

international law firms in Ghana
Handcuffs. Photo: pixabay.com, @qimono
Source: UGC
  • Location: 1st Suite Oak House, No. 7 Nii Yemoh Avenue, OIC Road, Shiashie, East Legon.
  • Postal Address: ST 237, Accra.
  • Phone: +233 302 544270.
  • Fax: +233 302 522461
  • Email: info@oakandwuudslaw.com
  • Working hours: 8 a.m to 6 p.m (weekdays)
  • Website: www.oakandwuudslaw.com

Read also

Decathlon Ghana: background, branches, online shopping, contacts, new stores

The Oak & Wuuds Law firm facilitates capacity-building programs in various disciplines to equip human resources. They also specialize in company secretarial services, including the incorporation of companies filing annual returns. Other areas are litigation, intellectual property copyright, and due diligence like administration of contracts and project management, etc.

15. Aelex Legal Practitioners and Arbitrators

human rights law firms
A woman using a laptop. Photo: pexels.com, @Sora Shimazaki
Source: UGC
  • Location: 7th Floor, Ste. B701, The Octagon Building, Accra Central, Accra.
  • Phone: +233 (0) 302 224828; 224845-6
  • Fax: +233 (0) 302 224824
  • E-mail: accra@aelex.com
  • Year of establishment: 2004
  • Working hours: 8 a.m to 6 p.m (weekdays).
  • Website: www.aelex.com

The Aelex Legal Practitioners and Arbitrators advise companies and corporate shareholders on various issues, including business re-organization and insolvency, banking and finance, capital markets, energy and natural resources, dispute resolution, etc.

What are the top 10 law firms in Ghana?

The top 10 law firms in Ghana are:

Read also

Most famous president Nana Akufo-Addo quotes

  • Law Offices of Kwame Agati
  • William Mills and Advocates
  • Nsiah Akuetteh & Co.
  • The Law Office of Clinton Consultancy
  • Shawbell Consulting
  • Fugar & Co.
  • Swiftlaw
  • Integrated Legal Consultants
  • Kimathi and Partners
  • JLD & MB Legal Consultancy

What are the best law firms in Ghana?

Other top law firms in Ghana are:

  • Aelex Legal Practitioners and Arbitrators
  • Oak & Wuuds Law
  • Legal Ink Lawyers & Notaries
  • Bentsi-Enchill, Letsa, & Ankomah
  • Ashong Benjamin & Associates

The country has many good lawyers working around the clock to meet their clients' needs. Most big law firms in Ghana offer all types of legal services because they have attorneys specializing in different areas.

READ ALSO: How to register a company in Ghana: all the important details

Yen.com.gh shared all the important details about registering a business in Ghana. You can hire a lawyer to help you with the documentation process.

Read also

Young Ghanaians call for decriminalisation of abortion to give a choice to women

Before seeking help from a lawyer, find out from the article the types of documents you need and other requirements.

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: YEN.com.gh

Hot:
Online view pixel