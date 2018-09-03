List of law firms in Ghana: contact details, specialties, and more

Law firms in Ghana fight for the rights of individuals and corporations. They also help the government by advising people and organizations on what to do according to the law. This article lists established law firms in Ghana, discusses some of their areas of specialization, and provides their contact details.

There are many good law firms in Ghana. Some operate internationally, while others restrict their operations within the country's boundaries. Whenever you need the services of an attorney, find a law firm that seems to care about you.

List of law firms in Ghana

The guidelines for selecting a good attorney are universal. Ensure they have an exemplary track record, experience, and client relationship. Referrals can help you establish the reputation of the law firm you are interested in. The top law firms in Ghana are listed below:

Corporate law firms in Ghana

Experienced law firms often partner with each other when handling high-value cases. The attorneys can share their research findings, expertise, and other resources for the client's best interests. Here is a list of corporate law firms in Ghana with their contact details.

1. The Law Office of Clinton Consultancy

Location: Presidential Floor, Movenpick Ambassador, Independence Avenue Ridge, Accra, Ghana

Presidential Floor, Movenpick Ambassador, Independence Avenue Ridge, Accra, Ghana Phone: +233 27 252 2695

+233 27 252 2695 Emails: info@clintonconsultancy.com, amanda@clintonconsultancy.com

info@clintonconsultancy.com, amanda@clintonconsultancy.com Year of establishment: 2010

2010 Working hours: 8 a.m to 8 p.m (weekdays), 10 a.m to 3 p.m (weekends)

8 a.m to 8 p.m (weekdays), 10 a.m to 3 p.m (weekends) Website: clintonconsultancy.com

The Law Office of Clinton Consultancy is considered one of the best commercial law firms in Ghana. They handle criminal and civil litigation, international counsel, business registration, dispute resolution, due diligence reports, and more. The firm has worked on the Ghana-Ghana Football Association/FIFA case and represented clients who invested in Menzgold (Ghana’s largest ponzi scheme to date).

2. Nsiah Akuetteh & Co.

Location: Plato House, 6 Torgbor Link, Accra, Ghana Digital Address: GA -0149129

Plato House, 6 Torgbor Link, Accra, Ghana Digital Address: GA -0149129 Postal Address: 329, Accra, Ghana

Phone: +233 302 974972, +233 302 239430

+233 302 974972, +233 302 239430 Email: admin@nsiahakuetteh.com

admin@nsiahakuetteh.com Year of establishment: 2010

2010 Working hours: 9 a.m to 7 p.m (weekdays)

9 a.m to 7 p.m (weekdays) Website: nsiahakuetteh.com

The Ghanaian law firm serves investors in Ghana. They advise clients on how to legally secure and protect their business investments. Apart from that, Nsiah Akuetteh & Co. guide them through the intricacies of the Ghanaian and West Africa legal systems.

3. William Mills and Advocates

Location: 3rd floor, the Elizabeth, 68 Senchi link, airport residential area, Accra, Ghana.

3rd floor, the Elizabeth, 68 Senchi link, airport residential area, Accra, Ghana. Phone: +233 (‭0) 30 321 7767‬‬

+233 (‭0) 30 321 7767‬‬ Year of establishment: 1990

1990 Working hours: 8 a.m to 5 p.m (weekdays).

You can count on William Mills and Advocates for all commercial and insurance law services. The firm has been working for over two decades. It, therefore, has extensive experience in serving clients.

4. Law Offices of Kwame Agati

Location: Kotomase Chambers, Museum of Science & Technology complex, opposite TIGO Head Office, Adabraka, Accra.

Kotomase Chambers, Museum of Science & Technology complex, opposite TIGO Head Office, Adabraka, Accra. Postal Address: CT 4757, Cantonments, Accra.

CT 4757, Cantonments, Accra. Phone: +233 (0) 30-2230989

+233 (0) 30-2230989 Email: kwameagati@lawyer.com

kwameagati@lawyer.com Year of establishment: 2000

2000 Website: www.kwameagati.com

The Law Offices of Kwame Agati offer services in corporate and commercial, banking and finance, Information Communication and Technology (ICT), real estate, Intellectual Property (IP), alternative dispute resolution, among others.

Intellectual property law firms in Ghana

These IP law firms in Ghana help clients to protect their intellectual properties. Intellectual properties include trademarks, copyright, trade secret, patent, and licenses. Some of the best intellectual property law firms in Ghana are discussed below:

5. Integrated Legal Consultants

Location: Hse No.11, Nii Ablade Kottey Lane, East Legon, Accra

Hse No.11, Nii Ablade Kottey Lane, East Legon, Accra Phone: +233 508 646424, +233 302 500107

+233 508 646424, +233 302 500107 Emails: info@wtsnobisfields.com, theophilus.tawiah@wtsnobisfields.com

info@wtsnobisfields.com, theophilus.tawiah@wtsnobisfields.com Website: integratedlegalconsultants.com

The Integrated Legal Consultants are among the top tiers in the boutique of law firms in Ghana. It deals with corporate and commercial law. The firm handles issues about litigation, intellectual property, employment and labour relations, among others.

6. Swiftlaw

Location: Apt 2. Sandios Apartments, no. 7 Nana Adobea avenue, West Legon, Accra Ghana.

Apt 2. Sandios Apartments, no. 7 Nana Adobea avenue, West Legon, Accra Ghana. Postal Address: KN 432, Kaneshie, Ghana

KN 432, Kaneshie, Ghana Phone number: +233 (50) 653-5272

+233 (50) 653-5272 Email: info@swiftlaw.co

info@swiftlaw.co Year of establishment: 2015

2015 Website: swiftlaw.co

The Swiftlaw firm creates legal documents and registers intellectual properties (copyright, patents or trademarks). They can also help you register a business in Ghana through the relevant regulatory bodies.

International law firms in Ghana

Not all lawyers have experience in international cases. The Ghana-based law firms discussed below are good options to contact for every international legal issue or concern.

7. Fugar & Co.

Location: World Trade Center, 2nd Floor, Accra - Ghana

World Trade Center, 2nd Floor, Accra - Ghana Telephone: (+233) 302 679 222 / 302 679 220 / 302 679 230

(+233) 302 679 222 / 302 679 220 / 302 679 230 Fax: +233 (0) 302 669 589

+233 (0) 302 669 589 Email: fugar@ghana.com / pmanager@fugarandco.com

fugar@ghana.com / pmanager@fugarandco.com Year of establishment: 1977

1977 Working hours: 8 a.m to 7 p.m (weekdays)

8 a.m to 7 p.m (weekdays) Website: fugarandcompany.com

The firm offers a comprehensive range of transactional, advisory, and litigation services. Fugar & Co. also handles enforcement of intellectual property rights in Ghana, like property registrations, renewal, licensing and searches, and protection.

8. Shawbell Consulting

Location: 9 Klottey Crescent, Ring Road East, Labone Junction ByPass, North Labone, Accra.

9 Klottey Crescent, Ring Road East, Labone Junction ByPass, North Labone, Accra. Postal Address: KIA9022, Airport, Accra, Ghana

KIA9022, Airport, Accra, Ghana Phone: +233 (0) 30 2774112, +233 (0) 20 8149262

+233 (0) 30 2774112, +233 (0) 20 8149262 Fax: +233 30 2767599

+233 30 2767599 Email: info@shawbellghana.com

info@shawbellghana.com Working hours: 8:30 a.m to 5 p.m

8:30 a.m to 5 p.m Year of establishment: 2002

2002 Website: www.shawbellconsulting.com

The law firm offers services related to legal advisory, In-Country Representation, transaction advisory and due diligence. Shawbell Consulting also handles local and international issues concerning licenses and permits, strategic business planning, human resource development, job evaluation services, institutional renewal and change management, executive search services, among others.

9. JLD & MB Legal Consultancy

Location: 1B Quartey Papafio Avenue Airport Residential Area, Accra, Ghana.

1B Quartey Papafio Avenue Airport Residential Area, Accra, Ghana. Postal Address: 410, Accra.

410, Accra. Phone: +233 (0) 302 784298 / (0)302 782711

+233 (0) 302 784298 / (0)302 782711 Fax: +233 (0) 302 784477

+233 (0) 302 784477 E-mail: info@jldmblaw.net

info@jldmblaw.net Working hours: 9 a.m to 6 p.m

9 a.m to 6 p.m Website: www.jldmblaw.net

The JLD & MB Legal Consultancy is among international law firms in Ghana that deal in corporate and commercial law. The law firm has over 20 years of experience in providing advisory services in Oil, Gas, & Petroleum, Minerals & Mining, Capital Markets, Mergers & Acquisitions, Banking & Finance, etc.

Private law firms in Ghana

Many private law firms in Ghana work on a contingency fee basis. It means they assume all the financial risk in your case, and you don’t pay any legal fees or expenses unless the firm recovers compensation for you.

10. Kimathi and Partners

Location: No 6. Airport Road, Airport Residential Area, Accra, Ghana.

No 6. Airport Road, Airport Residential Area, Accra, Ghana. Postal Address: CT 6217, Cantonments, Accra.

CT 6217, Cantonments, Accra. Phone: +233 (0) 247960465, +233 (0) 302770477

+233 (0) 247960465, +233 (0) 302770477 Email: kimathi@kimathilegal.com

kimathi@kimathilegal.com Working hours: Opens 24 hours (daily)

Opens 24 hours (daily) Website: www.kimathilegal.com

The legal services at Kimathi and Partners meet international standards. They offer corporate and legal advisory services to foreign investors and investee companies in Ghana. Among other things, the firm’s areas of practice include Oil and Gas, Power (including renewable energy), mining and metals, telecoms and corporate, finance and projects.

11. Ashong Benjamin & Associates

Location: No. 6 4th Norla Street, Labone, Accra, Ghana

No. 6 4th Norla Street, Labone, Accra, Ghana Postal Address: CT 6265, Cantonments, Accra, Ghana.

CT 6265, Cantonments, Accra, Ghana. Phone: +233 30 2774378

+233 30 2774378 Email: info@ashongbenjamin.com

info@ashongbenjamin.com Year of establishment: 2015

2015 Working hours: 8 a.m to 5 p.m (weekdays)

8 a.m to 5 p.m (weekdays) Website: www.ashongbenjamin.com

Ashong Benjamin and Associates serve clients in different fields, including oil and gas (upstream and downstream), banking and finance, capital markets, complex corporate and commercial transactions, corporate governance and compliance, anti-corruption, and so on.

12. Bentsi-Enchill, Letsa, & Ankomah

Location: 4 Momotse Avenue, Adabraka - Accra.

4 Momotse Avenue, Adabraka - Accra. Postal Address: GP 1632, Accra, Ghana.

GP 1632, Accra, Ghana. Phone: +233-302-208888 / 220516 / 221171 / 224612 / 227187 / 229396

+233-302-208888 / 220516 / 221171 / 224612 / 227187 / 229396 Fax: + 233-302-226129

+ 233-302-226129 E-mail: bel@belonline.org / belm@africaonline.com.gh

bel@belonline.org / belm@africaonline.com.gh Year of establishment: 1990

1990 Working hours: 8 a.m to 5 p.m (weekdays).

8 a.m to 5 p.m (weekdays). Website: www.belonline.org

Bentsi-Enchill, Letsa, & Ankomah law firm has three major departments. The corporate department handles issues relating to bank finance, corporate finance, business investment, mining and natural resources. The commercial/property department and the Litigation & dispute resolution department deal with energy and natural resources, construction, infrastructure and transport, pensions, employment, immigration, and more issues.

Human rights law firms in Ghana

Human rights law firms in Ghana uphold high professional standards. They are respectful of everyone, regardless of their social status, and communicate in an organized and understandable manner. Below are top human rights law firms in Ghana:

13. Legal Ink Lawyers & Notaries

Location: N0. F 89/7 Emmaus road, off 2nd Labone street, Labone, Accra, Ghana.

N0. F 89/7 Emmaus road, off 2nd Labone street, Labone, Accra, Ghana. Postal Address: PMB 24, Kanda Accra.

PMB 24, Kanda Accra. Phone: +233 (020) 2909481, +233 (024) 339 5832, +233 (050) 323 4787, +233 (055) 460 5216.

+233 (020) 2909481, +233 (024) 339 5832, +233 (050) 323 4787, +233 (055) 460 5216. Working hours: 8 a.m to 8 p.m (weekdays).

8 a.m to 8 p.m (weekdays). Year of establishment: 2003

2003 Website: www.legalinkonline.com

The Legal Ink Lawyers & Notaries provide services in all matters pertaining corporate law, investment advice, debt recovery, commercial law, arbitration and civil litigation, land law and conveyancing, shareholders’ agreements, and more.

14. Oak & Wuuds Law

Location: 1st Suite Oak House, No. 7 Nii Yemoh Avenue, OIC Road, Shiashie, East Legon.

1st Suite Oak House, No. 7 Nii Yemoh Avenue, OIC Road, Shiashie, East Legon. Postal Address: ST 237, Accra.

ST 237, Accra. Phone: +233 302 544270.

+233 302 544270. Fax: +233 302 522461

+233 302 522461 Email: info@oakandwuudslaw.com

info@oakandwuudslaw.com Working hours: 8 a.m to 6 p.m (weekdays)

8 a.m to 6 p.m (weekdays) Website: www.oakandwuudslaw.com

The Oak & Wuuds Law firm facilitates capacity-building programs in various disciplines to equip human resources. They also specialize in company secretarial services, including the incorporation of companies filing annual returns. Other areas are litigation, intellectual property copyright, and due diligence like administration of contracts and project management, etc.

15. Aelex Legal Practitioners and Arbitrators

Location: 7th Floor, Ste. B701, The Octagon Building, Accra Central, Accra.

7th Floor, Ste. B701, The Octagon Building, Accra Central, Accra. Phone: +233 (0) 302 224828; 224845-6

+233 (0) 302 224828; 224845-6 Fax: +233 (0) 302 224824

+233 (0) 302 224824 E-mail: accra@aelex.com

accra@aelex.com Year of establishment: 2004

2004 Working hours: 8 a.m to 6 p.m (weekdays).

8 a.m to 6 p.m (weekdays). Website: www.aelex.com

The Aelex Legal Practitioners and Arbitrators advise companies and corporate shareholders on various issues, including business re-organization and insolvency, banking and finance, capital markets, energy and natural resources, dispute resolution, etc.

What are the top 10 law firms in Ghana?

The top 10 law firms in Ghana are:

Law Offices of Kwame Agati

William Mills and Advocates

Nsiah Akuetteh & Co.

The Law Office of Clinton Consultancy

Shawbell Consulting

Fugar & Co.

Swiftlaw

Integrated Legal Consultants

Kimathi and Partners

JLD & MB Legal Consultancy

What are the best law firms in Ghana?

Other top law firms in Ghana are:

Aelex Legal Practitioners and Arbitrators

Oak & Wuuds Law

Legal Ink Lawyers & Notaries

Bentsi-Enchill, Letsa, & Ankomah

Ashong Benjamin & Associates

The country has many good lawyers working around the clock to meet their clients' needs. Most big law firms in Ghana offer all types of legal services because they have attorneys specializing in different areas.

