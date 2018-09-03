List of law firms in Ghana: contact details, specialties, and more
Law firms in Ghana fight for the rights of individuals and corporations. They also help the government by advising people and organizations on what to do according to the law. This article lists established law firms in Ghana, discusses some of their areas of specialization, and provides their contact details.
There are many good law firms in Ghana. Some operate internationally, while others restrict their operations within the country's boundaries. Whenever you need the services of an attorney, find a law firm that seems to care about you.
List of law firms in Ghana
The guidelines for selecting a good attorney are universal. Ensure they have an exemplary track record, experience, and client relationship. Referrals can help you establish the reputation of the law firm you are interested in. The top law firms in Ghana are listed below:
Corporate law firms in Ghana
Experienced law firms often partner with each other when handling high-value cases. The attorneys can share their research findings, expertise, and other resources for the client's best interests. Here is a list of corporate law firms in Ghana with their contact details.
1. The Law Office of Clinton Consultancy
- Location: Presidential Floor, Movenpick Ambassador, Independence Avenue Ridge, Accra, Ghana
- Phone: +233 27 252 2695
- Emails: info@clintonconsultancy.com, amanda@clintonconsultancy.com
- Year of establishment: 2010
- Working hours: 8 a.m to 8 p.m (weekdays), 10 a.m to 3 p.m (weekends)
- Website: clintonconsultancy.com
The Law Office of Clinton Consultancy is considered one of the best commercial law firms in Ghana. They handle criminal and civil litigation, international counsel, business registration, dispute resolution, due diligence reports, and more. The firm has worked on the Ghana-Ghana Football Association/FIFA case and represented clients who invested in Menzgold (Ghana’s largest ponzi scheme to date).
2. Nsiah Akuetteh & Co.
- Location: Plato House, 6 Torgbor Link, Accra, Ghana Digital Address: GA -0149129
- Postal Address: 329, Accra, Ghana
- Phone: +233 302 974972, +233 302 239430
- Email: admin@nsiahakuetteh.com
- Year of establishment: 2010
- Working hours: 9 a.m to 7 p.m (weekdays)
- Website: nsiahakuetteh.com
The Ghanaian law firm serves investors in Ghana. They advise clients on how to legally secure and protect their business investments. Apart from that, Nsiah Akuetteh & Co. guide them through the intricacies of the Ghanaian and West Africa legal systems.
3. William Mills and Advocates
- Location: 3rd floor, the Elizabeth, 68 Senchi link, airport residential area, Accra, Ghana.
- Phone: +233 (0) 30 321 7767
- Year of establishment: 1990
- Working hours: 8 a.m to 5 p.m (weekdays).
You can count on William Mills and Advocates for all commercial and insurance law services. The firm has been working for over two decades. It, therefore, has extensive experience in serving clients.
4. Law Offices of Kwame Agati
- Location: Kotomase Chambers, Museum of Science & Technology complex, opposite TIGO Head Office, Adabraka, Accra.
- Postal Address: CT 4757, Cantonments, Accra.
- Phone: +233 (0) 30-2230989
- Email: kwameagati@lawyer.com
- Year of establishment: 2000
- Website: www.kwameagati.com
The Law Offices of Kwame Agati offer services in corporate and commercial, banking and finance, Information Communication and Technology (ICT), real estate, Intellectual Property (IP), alternative dispute resolution, among others.
Intellectual property law firms in Ghana
These IP law firms in Ghana help clients to protect their intellectual properties. Intellectual properties include trademarks, copyright, trade secret, patent, and licenses. Some of the best intellectual property law firms in Ghana are discussed below:
5. Integrated Legal Consultants
- Location: Hse No.11, Nii Ablade Kottey Lane, East Legon, Accra
- Phone: +233 508 646424, +233 302 500107
- Emails: info@wtsnobisfields.com, theophilus.tawiah@wtsnobisfields.com
- Website: integratedlegalconsultants.com
The Integrated Legal Consultants are among the top tiers in the boutique of law firms in Ghana. It deals with corporate and commercial law. The firm handles issues about litigation, intellectual property, employment and labour relations, among others.
6. Swiftlaw
- Location: Apt 2. Sandios Apartments, no. 7 Nana Adobea avenue, West Legon, Accra Ghana.
- Postal Address: KN 432, Kaneshie, Ghana
- Phone number: +233 (50) 653-5272
- Email: info@swiftlaw.co
- Year of establishment: 2015
- Website: swiftlaw.co
The Swiftlaw firm creates legal documents and registers intellectual properties (copyright, patents or trademarks). They can also help you register a business in Ghana through the relevant regulatory bodies.
International law firms in Ghana
Not all lawyers have experience in international cases. The Ghana-based law firms discussed below are good options to contact for every international legal issue or concern.
7. Fugar & Co.
- Location: World Trade Center, 2nd Floor, Accra - Ghana
- Telephone: (+233) 302 679 222 / 302 679 220 / 302 679 230
- Fax: +233 (0) 302 669 589
- Email: fugar@ghana.com / pmanager@fugarandco.com
- Year of establishment: 1977
- Working hours: 8 a.m to 7 p.m (weekdays)
- Website: fugarandcompany.com
The firm offers a comprehensive range of transactional, advisory, and litigation services. Fugar & Co. also handles enforcement of intellectual property rights in Ghana, like property registrations, renewal, licensing and searches, and protection.
8. Shawbell Consulting
- Location: 9 Klottey Crescent, Ring Road East, Labone Junction ByPass, North Labone, Accra.
- Postal Address: KIA9022, Airport, Accra, Ghana
- Phone: +233 (0) 30 2774112, +233 (0) 20 8149262
- Fax: +233 30 2767599
- Email: info@shawbellghana.com
- Working hours: 8:30 a.m to 5 p.m
- Year of establishment: 2002
- Website: www.shawbellconsulting.com
The law firm offers services related to legal advisory, In-Country Representation, transaction advisory and due diligence. Shawbell Consulting also handles local and international issues concerning licenses and permits, strategic business planning, human resource development, job evaluation services, institutional renewal and change management, executive search services, among others.
9. JLD & MB Legal Consultancy
- Location: 1B Quartey Papafio Avenue Airport Residential Area, Accra, Ghana.
- Postal Address: 410, Accra.
- Phone: +233 (0) 302 784298 / (0)302 782711
- Fax: +233 (0) 302 784477
- E-mail: info@jldmblaw.net
- Working hours: 9 a.m to 6 p.m
- Website: www.jldmblaw.net
The JLD & MB Legal Consultancy is among international law firms in Ghana that deal in corporate and commercial law. The law firm has over 20 years of experience in providing advisory services in Oil, Gas, & Petroleum, Minerals & Mining, Capital Markets, Mergers & Acquisitions, Banking & Finance, etc.
Private law firms in Ghana
Many private law firms in Ghana work on a contingency fee basis. It means they assume all the financial risk in your case, and you don’t pay any legal fees or expenses unless the firm recovers compensation for you.
10. Kimathi and Partners
- Location: No 6. Airport Road, Airport Residential Area, Accra, Ghana.
- Postal Address: CT 6217, Cantonments, Accra.
- Phone: +233 (0) 247960465, +233 (0) 302770477
- Email: kimathi@kimathilegal.com
- Working hours: Opens 24 hours (daily)
- Website: www.kimathilegal.com
The legal services at Kimathi and Partners meet international standards. They offer corporate and legal advisory services to foreign investors and investee companies in Ghana. Among other things, the firm’s areas of practice include Oil and Gas, Power (including renewable energy), mining and metals, telecoms and corporate, finance and projects.
11. Ashong Benjamin & Associates
- Location: No. 6 4th Norla Street, Labone, Accra, Ghana
- Postal Address: CT 6265, Cantonments, Accra, Ghana.
- Phone: +233 30 2774378
- Email: info@ashongbenjamin.com
- Year of establishment: 2015
- Working hours: 8 a.m to 5 p.m (weekdays)
- Website: www.ashongbenjamin.com
Ashong Benjamin and Associates serve clients in different fields, including oil and gas (upstream and downstream), banking and finance, capital markets, complex corporate and commercial transactions, corporate governance and compliance, anti-corruption, and so on.
12. Bentsi-Enchill, Letsa, & Ankomah
- Location: 4 Momotse Avenue, Adabraka - Accra.
- Postal Address: GP 1632, Accra, Ghana.
- Phone: +233-302-208888 / 220516 / 221171 / 224612 / 227187 / 229396
- Fax: + 233-302-226129
- E-mail: bel@belonline.org / belm@africaonline.com.gh
- Year of establishment: 1990
- Working hours: 8 a.m to 5 p.m (weekdays).
- Website: www.belonline.org
Bentsi-Enchill, Letsa, & Ankomah law firm has three major departments. The corporate department handles issues relating to bank finance, corporate finance, business investment, mining and natural resources. The commercial/property department and the Litigation & dispute resolution department deal with energy and natural resources, construction, infrastructure and transport, pensions, employment, immigration, and more issues.
Human rights law firms in Ghana
Human rights law firms in Ghana uphold high professional standards. They are respectful of everyone, regardless of their social status, and communicate in an organized and understandable manner. Below are top human rights law firms in Ghana:
13. Legal Ink Lawyers & Notaries
- Location: N0. F 89/7 Emmaus road, off 2nd Labone street, Labone, Accra, Ghana.
- Postal Address: PMB 24, Kanda Accra.
- Phone: +233 (020) 2909481, +233 (024) 339 5832, +233 (050) 323 4787, +233 (055) 460 5216.
- Working hours: 8 a.m to 8 p.m (weekdays).
- Year of establishment: 2003
- Website: www.legalinkonline.com
The Legal Ink Lawyers & Notaries provide services in all matters pertaining corporate law, investment advice, debt recovery, commercial law, arbitration and civil litigation, land law and conveyancing, shareholders’ agreements, and more.
14. Oak & Wuuds Law
- Location: 1st Suite Oak House, No. 7 Nii Yemoh Avenue, OIC Road, Shiashie, East Legon.
- Postal Address: ST 237, Accra.
- Phone: +233 302 544270.
- Fax: +233 302 522461
- Email: info@oakandwuudslaw.com
- Working hours: 8 a.m to 6 p.m (weekdays)
- Website: www.oakandwuudslaw.com
The Oak & Wuuds Law firm facilitates capacity-building programs in various disciplines to equip human resources. They also specialize in company secretarial services, including the incorporation of companies filing annual returns. Other areas are litigation, intellectual property copyright, and due diligence like administration of contracts and project management, etc.
15. Aelex Legal Practitioners and Arbitrators
- Location: 7th Floor, Ste. B701, The Octagon Building, Accra Central, Accra.
- Phone: +233 (0) 302 224828; 224845-6
- Fax: +233 (0) 302 224824
- E-mail: accra@aelex.com
- Year of establishment: 2004
- Working hours: 8 a.m to 6 p.m (weekdays).
- Website: www.aelex.com
The Aelex Legal Practitioners and Arbitrators advise companies and corporate shareholders on various issues, including business re-organization and insolvency, banking and finance, capital markets, energy and natural resources, dispute resolution, etc.
What are the top 10 law firms in Ghana?
The top 10 law firms in Ghana are:
- Law Offices of Kwame Agati
- William Mills and Advocates
- Nsiah Akuetteh & Co.
- The Law Office of Clinton Consultancy
- Shawbell Consulting
- Fugar & Co.
- Swiftlaw
- Integrated Legal Consultants
- Kimathi and Partners
- JLD & MB Legal Consultancy
What are the best law firms in Ghana?
Other top law firms in Ghana are:
- Aelex Legal Practitioners and Arbitrators
- Oak & Wuuds Law
- Legal Ink Lawyers & Notaries
- Bentsi-Enchill, Letsa, & Ankomah
- Ashong Benjamin & Associates
The country has many good lawyers working around the clock to meet their clients' needs. Most big law firms in Ghana offer all types of legal services because they have attorneys specializing in different areas.
