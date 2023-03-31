Campeche Mexico: 20 fun things to do in Mexico's Rainbow City

Campeche, Mexico, also known as Rainbow City, is a gorgeous and vibrant state located on the Yucatan Peninsula. It is a hidden treasure of Mexico, with its ancient Mayan ruins, picturesque colonial architecture, and beautiful beaches.

What is Campeche Mexico known for? San Francisco de Campeche is well-known for its beautiful city centre. The colourful colonial buildings are responsible for the city's apt nickname, Rainbow City. Campeche is a UNESCO World Heritage Site renowned for its walled fortress surrounding its pirate-infested history and the historic centre.

20 fun things to do in Campeche, Mexico

Is Campeche worth visiting? Rainbow City is frequently overlooked by tourists, which is unfortunate because it has so much to offer those who visit. Campeche's many attractions include its well-preserved historic centre, colonial architecture, bustling marketplaces, and delicious cuisine. Here are the activities to do in Campeche, Mexico.

1. Take a walking tour and learn about the state's history

The historic centre of Campeche is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and home to beautiful colonial architecture, including colourful buildings, churches and fortresses. UNESCO helps to finance the upkeep of the beautiful colonial buildings. But is Campeche Mexico safe? The state is one of the safest regions of Mexico.

2. Walk along the Malecon

The Malecon is a beautiful promenade that stretches along the Gulf of Mexico. It is the best place to take a stroll, jog, or bike ride while enjoying the breathtaking scenery. It's also a wonderful place to watch the sunset because the temperature is moderate.

3. Visit the San Francisco de Campeche cathedral

The San Francisco de Campeche Cathedral is one of the most important landmarks in the city. The cathedral is a beautiful church that dates back to the 16th century.

4. Visit the Independence Plaza

Independence Plaza (Plaza de la Independencia) isn't particularly lively. It is, however, an excellent starting point for exploring some of the city's most significant attractions. It's also a nice place to sit back and observe life pass by.

5. Visit the Fuerte de San Miguel

The Fuerte de San Miguel is an 18th-century fortress constructed to protect the city from pirates since the fortified walls were insufficient. It is now a museum displaying the history of the city's defences.

6. Visit the Edzna Mayan ruins

The Edzna Mayan ruins are a must-see for anyone interested in Mayan history and are situated just outside the city. The ruins trace back to 400 BC and are in good condition.

7. Check out the Museo de la Ciudad

The Museo de la Ciudad is a museum that recounts the history of Campeche. It is located in the historic centre and is a beautiful place to learn about the city's history.

8. Browse around the market

The markets are vibrantly coloured. Sometimes they are very crowded, so keep an eye on your purse. However, you will enjoy observing the locals singing, chatting, dancing, and making deals over various products.

9. Visit Xmuch’haltún botanical garden

In Mayan, Xmuch’haltún means "water that springs from the earth." You will enjoy viewing a central fountain that feeds several canals that lead to the plants throughout the garden for watering. The garden contains a wide range of tropical plants and Mayan herbal remedies.

10. Visit the Centro Cultural Casa no. 6

Despite its unusual name, this structure is well worth a look because it is an excellent example of colonial the city's architecture. It now houses a library, a coffee store, artisan shops, and tourist information.

11. Visit Mansión Carvajal

Mansión Carvajal is a lovely house most likely constructed in the 18th century as the residence of Fernando Carvajal Estrada and his wife Mara Lavalle de Carvajal. He was also the owner of Uayamón, the Peninsula's most extensive hacienda, which is now one of the finest luxury haciendas in the Yucatan Peninsula.

12. Visit Isla Arena

Isla Arena is a small laidback fishermen's town where one can relax on a beachfront cabaña and take boat rides to see the flamingos. In Isla Arena, you can also explore the Mexican Actor Pedro Infante's museum before relaxing on the beach.

13. Visit Champoton

Champoton is one of the largest towns near the city, located on the coast on the route to Ciudad del Carmen. When here, you can visit the magnificent Hacienda San Luis Carpizo.

14. Visit the Baluarte de San Francisco

The Baluarte de San Francisco is a stunning fort with views of the city and the Gulf of Mexico. It is also an excellent location for taking epic photos.

15. Visit the Campeche State Museum

The Campeche State Museum is a museum that exhibits the state's history and culture. It is located in the historic centre and is an excellent location to learn about the state's history.

16. Explore modern street art In Campeche’s new town

The exteriors of the structures in Campeche, Mexico's picture-perfect old town, are painted in pastel, artistic colours. The urban art in Campeche will also amaze and delight you.

17. Shop for traditional clothing and artisanal products at Casa Tukulna

Casa Tukulna is one of the most beautiful stores on the Peninsula. Beautiful handicrafts, handmade Panama hats, colourful hammocks, traditional clothing, and other items are available in the store. The items are incredibly high-quality and thus more costly than what you might find in your local market.

18. Take a tram tour of Campeche Mexico

This enjoyable tour takes tourists around Rainbow City and shows them the city's historical sites while a knowledgeable guide shares some interesting facts about its history and culture. There are several routes to choose from, all of which depart from Plaza Mayor.

19. Spend some time on Playa Sabancuy

The Rainbow City isn't particularly known for its beaches. However, if you want to spend some time at the beach, Sabancuy has some of the best in the region, with white sand and crystal-clear waters.

20. Taste some delicacies at Mercado

If you're in the Rainbow City and don't know what to eat, visit Mercado. It's a big indoor market close to the Baluarte de San Pedro. The Mercado has dozens of eateries and bar stalls serving diverse .

How to get to Campeche, Mexico

You can fly to Campeche from Cancun or Mexico City if you choose to go by air. The airport is only a few kilometres from the city. You can take a private taxi or a Collectivo Taxi from the airport to town.

Why is Campeche so wealthy?

Their wealth is almost entirely based on natural resources: oil accounts for 89% of Campeche exports and 97% of Tabasco exports. These states accounted for 86.1% of the oil GDP and 7.8% of the national GDP, resulting in a dependency on the oil sector of 54.7% and 86.7%, respectively.

Is Campeche, Mexico, a good place to live?

The region is friendly, affordable, and stunning. It has friendly people, a low cost of living, and a diverse and rich culture. Additionally, there are no huge crowds as the Campeche Mexico population is relatively low.

Campeche, Mexico, is a stunning city with lots to see and do. This vibrant Rainbow City has something for everyone, whether you're interested in nature, history, or culture.

