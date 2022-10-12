What is the longest beach in the world? A list of the top five

Beaches are the final destination for many individuals during their well-deserved vacation. Whether one likes beaches for long romantic walks in the evening, chillaxing sunscreen hours on a sunny day, or any recreational event, the beach is widely recognized as the primary symbol of vacations. So what is the longest beach in the world?

A long walk on the beach has something special about it. One of life's most enjoyable experiences is the feeling of sand between your toes, the rumble of the ocean beside you, and a breeze blow*ng through your hair. Walking on the beach is something that everyone should do at least once in a while.

Top five longest beaches in the world

Beaches are popular summer vacation destinations because they provide relief from busy working environments. There are numerous beaches worldwide, each with its distinct characteristics and records. The following are among the world's five longest beaches, with endless stretches of glinting sand stretching out as far as the eye can see.

1. Praia do Cassino

Length: 254 kilometres or 158 miles

254 kilometres or 158 miles Country location: Brazil

Brazil's Praia do Cassino, also known as Cassino beach, tops the list of the world's longest beaches. It stretches for 158 miles from the Rio Grande to the southernmost border that defines Brazil, cementing its reputation as the world's longest uninterrupted beach.

However, it is not just the length of the coast that makes Cassino beach a popular tourist destination. The undulating dunes and the magnificent stretch of flat golden sands are home to a variety of wildlife that is as impressive as the pure magnificence of the coastal glory.

2. The Coorong

Length: 194 kilometres or 121 miles

194 kilometres or 121 miles Country location: Australia

The Coorong, Australia's longest beach, is located in South Australia, approximately 200 kilometres southeast of Adelaide. The beach is located within Coorong National Park, and renting a 4WD is the best way to enjoy the beautiful scenery and cruise along the oceanside. Adelaide International Airport is the nearest major international airport (ADL).

3. Ninety Mile Beach

Length: 145 kilometres or 90 miles

145 kilometres or 90 miles Country location: Australia

Australia's Ninety Mile Beach lives up to its standard more than you could have envisioned. The most golden of sands rests alluringly beside the bluest of Tasman waters, made even more stunning by the breathtaking sunsets that make Ninety Mile Beach such an appealing haven for tourists.

The beach's dunes that extend from a spit near Port Albert to the artificial channel at the lake's entrance protect Gippsland, the biggest interior water source in the Southern Hemisphere, from the Bass Strait.

4. Cox's Bazar Beach

Length of the beach : 120 kilometres or 75 miles

: 120 kilometres or 75 miles Country location: Bangladesh

Which is the longest sea beach in the world? The Cox's Bazar beach in Bangladesh is the world's longest natural unbroken sea beach, stretching 75 miles from the north to the south, from Sea Beach to Kolatoli Beach. Cox's Bazar combines three beaches: Laboni, Humchari, and Inani.

Cox's Bazar ranks fourth among the world's longest beaches. It is also the longest in the Indian Ocean and all of Asia. It is named after the Bangladeshi city of Cox's Bazar, located in the Chittagong Division.

The beach begins in the Bangladeshi city of Cox's Bazar. It then continues south alongside Himchari National Park before being cut short by the Reju Canal. This amazing beach landscape is also complemented by its pristine sunsets and weather, making it a major tourist destination due to its whirring life and thriving activities.

5. Padre Island National Seashore

Length of the beach: 113 kilometres or 70 miles

113 kilometres or 70 miles Country location: Bangladesh

Padre Island National Seashore comprises 70 miles of white sand on a thin barrier island facing the Gulf of Mexico, the world's longest undeveloped stretch of Barrier Island.

In addition to its extensive coastline, this extension of sand in the United States is remarkable for its huge sea turtle population. It also has outstanding flora and fauna. The Padre stretch is one of the world's most unique beachfront, with two distinct sides; the Gulf and the lagoon.

Why is Marina the longest beach?

Marina Beach is a natural urban beach located along the Bay of Bengal in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, in India. The beach stretches for 6.0 kilometres or 3.7 miles from Fort St. George in the north to Foreshore Estate in the south, making it the second longest urban beach in the world after Cox's Bazar Beach.

What Canadian province boasts the longest freshwater beach in the world?

Wasaga Beach is a 14-kilometre-long or 8.6 miles freshwater beach in Simcoe County, Ontario, Canada. The beach is located in the Wasaga Beach National Park, in the town of Wasaga Beach.

What is the longest beach in the world? Brazil's Praia do Cassino is the longest beach in the world. It stretches for 150 miles or 254 kilometres from the Rio Grande to the southernmost border of Brazil.

