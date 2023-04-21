Lapaz Community Hospital: Background, services, branches, contact details

Lapaz Community Hospital is one of the leading private hospitals in Accra, Ghana. It offers a wide range of services, including IVF, neurology, and pharmaceuticals. Moreover, the hospital has carefully coordinated business activities with excellent customer service.

Lapaz Community Hospital opened as a clinic in 2004 in a single-story building. After three years of operation, the clinic grew and increased the size of its facilities thanks to competent managerial practices backed by high-quality healthcare delivery.

Background

Is Lapaz Community Hospital a government or private entity? The Lapaz Community Hospital Limited was established in September 2003 as a private clinic under the Companies Act of 1963 (Act 179) and began providing health services on 2 May, 2004. In 2006, the clinic expanded to a full-fledged hospital.

How many Lapaz Community hospital branches are there? The medical facility has two branches. The main facility is located in Abeka-Lapaz along Anorhuma Street near Lapaz's new market.

Lapaz Community Hospital annex was opened on 29 November 2008. It is located at Christian Village Junction near Achimota. This was in response to pleas and demands from residents, traditional leaders at Kissieman, and neighbourhood business leaders.

Services rendered at Lapaz Community Hospital

The health centre is committed to providing high-quality medical services to its valuable clients at the lowest possible cost while maintaining high medical standards. The services offered in the hospital include:

Emergency/ambulance services

Pharmaceuticals

Medical laboratory

Imaging/radiography

Dental

Surgical and anaesthesia

Optical

ENT (ear, nose, and throat)

Obstetrics/gynaecology

Physician specialist

Maternity

Dietary therapy

Neonatal paediatrics

Orthopaedic

Urology

Physiotherapy

Neurology

Dermatology

Clinical psychology

IVF (Test Tube Babies)

Departments at Lapaz Community Hospital

There are 20 medical departments at Lapaz Community Hospital. Here is a list of some of the departments, what they offer, and the clinic schedule.

1. General Practitioner

Lapaz Community Hospital's specialised physician clinic is open 24 hours a day and handles all areas of adult patients' general health care. The specialists are available every day at both branches.

2. Paediatrician

The health centre has specialists who diagnose, treat, and provide medical care for infants and children. The specialists are available at the main facility every Tuesday at 3 PM. They are also available at the annexe every Friday from 3-5 PM.

3. Fertility centre

The Fertility Centre at Lapaz Community Hospital employs innovative technologies to help infertile couples start their fertility journey. The medical specialists in this department are available at the main branch every Monday to Friday from 8.30 AM to 4 PM.

4. Hematology/ Sickle Cell

The health facility has a team of haematology / sickle cell specialists who work to diagnose and manage various blood disorders and complications associated with sickle cell. The specialists are available at the main branch every Wednesday from 2 PM.

5. Psychiatry

Lapaz Community Hospital's psychiatry specialist diagnoses, treats, and prevents mental, behavioural, and emotional disorders. The specialist is available at the main branch every Wednesday at 3 PM.

6. Dietetics

The health facility provides specialised consultations at its Dietetics Clinic by translating scientific information about food and nutrition into practical dietary guidance for their clients. The specialists are available at the main branch every Tuesday and Thursday and at the annexe every Wednesday.

7. Neurosurgery

The neurosurgery specialists at the facility provide expert, whole-person care for every patient using the latest technologies. The competent neurosurgeons are available at the main branch every Tuesday from 3 PM.

8. Dermatology

The dermatology clinic cares for both rare and common skin problems. The dermatologist is available at the hospital's main branch every Wednesday from 3 PM.

9. Obstetric and Gynecology

The institution offers comprehensive gynaecological services, from regular medical screenings and treatments to gynaecological surgery. The specialists are available at the main and annexe branches from Monday to Sunday.

10. ENT

The ENT clinic is administered by a highly skilled team of professionals who diagnose and treat illnesses affecting the ear, nose, or throat. The specialists are available at the main branch every Thursday from 3 PM.

Lapaz Community Hospital operations

The health institution offers 24-hour medical services, has an 84-bed capacity, and attends to around 300 cases daily. To accomplish remarkable results, the hospital deploys competent and highly motivated practitioners. Additionally, all operations are fully computerised, making services fast and efficient.

Lapaz Community Hospital contact details

Using the Lapaz Community Hospital contact number is the easiest and fastest way to reach out to them. Here are the other for each branch.

Branch Contact numbers Main: Anorhuma Street, Lapaz +233 50 160 6507 +233 54 019 2894 Annexe: Christian Village Junction, Achimota +233 50 160 6508 +233 54 012 2682

You can also contact the hospital through its social media platforms and email address. Here are the various social media platforms:

Facebook : @LapazCommunityHospitalGhana

: @LapazCommunityHospitalGhana Instagram : @lapazcommunityhosptital

: @lapazcommunityhosptital Twitter : @Lapazcommunity1

: @Lapazcommunity1 Email address: info@lapazcommunityhospital.org

FAQs

Is Lapaz Community Hospital a government hospital? The health institution is a private entity. How many branches does Lapaz Community Hospital have? There are two branches. The main branch is in Abeka-Lapaz along Anorhuma Street, and the annexe is at Christian Village Junction near Achimota. Who is the owner of Lapaz Community Hospital? Kingsley Tettey is the CEO and founder of the hospital. What is the total bed capacity at Lapaz Community Hospital? Both branches have a total of 84 beds. What is the purpose of the Fertility Center at Lapaz Community Hospital? The centre provides cheaper and easier access to world-class treatments for infertility issues, such as conception challenges, low sp*rm count, and recurrent loss of pregnancies. What is the IVF cost at Lapaz Community Hospital? The hospital charges around GH¢6,000 per procedure.

Lapaz Community Hospital is a private hospital located in Accra, Ghana. The entity has two branches which render high-quality medical services to its clients.

