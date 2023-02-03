There are numerous prestigious hotels worldwide. These enticing destinations provide guests with a wealth of exquisite amenities, including luxury accommodations and suites, restaurants, private beaches, pools, and spas. These hotels are large enough that touring inside would take more two days. But what is the largest hotel in the world with the highest number of rooms?

Where is the world's largest hotel located? The USA is home to some of the biggest hotels in the world. In fact, some of the most opulent and largest hotels in the world are located along the Las Vegas Strip in the U.S. state of Nevada. However, there are many other popular destinations, including Malaysia, Macau, Saudi Arabia, and Russia, that are home to some of the world's biggest hotels.

Largest hotels in the world with the highest number of rooms

Accommodation is a significant aspect of travel. This reality has been the sole motivation for the development of larger, more luxurious hotels. Not only does the largest hotel in the world have the largest square footage, but it also has many guestrooms. Here is a list of the largest hotels in the world based on the number of rooms.

1. First World Hotel, Malaysia - 7351 rooms

What is the name of the largest hotel in the world? Located in Pahang, Malaysia, First World Hotel holds the Guinness World Records title for the largest hotel in the world with a total of 7351 rooms between two towers.

The hotel building is connected to the brand-new shopping mall, SkyAvenue, which is situated in the heart of World Resort Genting. The building's bold, multicoloured stripes make it exceptional.

There are numerous activities available here, ranging from jungle trekking to golfing and relaxing in an authentic spa. You can also savour a , from traditional Western foods to authentic Malayan flavours. So who owns the biggest hotel in the world? Tan Sri Dato' Teo Chiang Hong is the owner and founder of the First World Hotel.

2. The Venetian Resort, Las Vegas, USA - 7117 rooms

The Venetian Resort is a luxurious hotel and resort, situated where the former Sands Hotel once stood in Paradise, Nevada, in the United States. The nearby Palazzo resort, The Venetian Convention & Expo Centre and the future MSG Sphere at The Venetian are all part of the larger resort complex known as The Venetian.

The Venetian-Palazzo complex is the second-largest hotel in the world, with 3,068 suites, 4,049 rooms, over 40 restaurants, a world-class spa with over 90 treatment rooms, and 10 pools to choose from, varying in luxury and exclusivity.

3. The MGM Grand + Signature, Las Vegas, USA - 6852 rooms

With 6,852 rooms, the MGM Grand is the largest single hotel in the United States and the world's third-largest hotel complex. The MGM Grand was the largest hotel complex in the world when it opened in 1993 to 2006. It is still one of the largest hotels in the world with a glass-sided lion habitat inside the cas*no area, where up to six lions have been presented daily since 1999.

4. City Centre, Las Vegas, USA - 6500 rooms

City Center, which is situated in the centre of Las Vegas on a 31-hectare parcel of land, is a mixed-use urban complex. The Vdara Hotel and Spa at ARIA, one of the hotel structures, has a rooftop pool surrounded by plunge pools, unlike other largest hotels in the US. Along with these top spa hotels in Las Vegas, this is the perfect location to enjoy a short weekend gateway.

5. The Londoner Macao, Macau - 6246 rooms

The Londoner Macao, a hotel complex with 6,246 rooms, is among the largest hotels in the world. Macau also referred to as the "Vegas of the East," is much more than just a destination to splurge large sums of money on games. With its abundance of historical remnants, the nation makes for an intriguing tourist destination. Since the Portuguese ruled it for 4 to 5 centuries, it oozes Portuguese heritage all over.

6. Abraj Al Bait, Saudi Arabia - 5383 rooms

The Saudi government constructed the Abraj Al Bait complex in the holy city of Mecca to accommodate over two million Hajj pilgrims who travel there each year. Consequently, it’s one of the biggest hotels in the world. In addition to having a total of 5,383 guest rooms, this complex comprises seven skyscrapers among them, the third-tallest skyscraper in the world as its centrepiece tower.

7. Izmailovo Hotel, Moscow, Russia - 5000 rooms

What is the biggest hotel in Europe? Izmailovo Hotel is one of the largest hotels in Europe with 5000 rooms. The entire complex is made up of four 30-storey towers. Each tower is given a Greek alphabet name: Alfa, Beta, Vega, and Gamma-Delta. This hotel, built on former Romanov property, housed Olympic athletes during the 1980 Olympics. The Izmailovo Hotel is also close to several tourist attractions.

8. Wynn and Encore, Las Vegas, USA - 4750 rooms

The largest hotel in the world frequently consists of two or more structures. There are a total of 4,750 rooms in this twin hotel in Vegas. On-site amenities include an 18-hole golf course, a complete ca*ino with over 1,800 slot machines and 26 po*er tables. The Wynn and Encore hotel is also home to high-end fashion retailers like Chanel and Louis Vuitton, and even a Ferrari dealership.

9. Barkhatnye Sezony Resort, Sochi, Russia - 4688 rooms

The Barkhatnye Sezony Resort is among the largest hotels in the world and was first constructed to house Olympians during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics. It was the largest hotel in the world when it was finished in 2014, with 8,500 guest rooms. However, the number of rooms was reduced by roughly half in 2018 as a result of the hotel selling part of its properties.

10. Mandalay Bay, Delano, And Four Seasons in Las Vegas, Nevada, US - 4,400 rooms

Mandalay Bay, one of the biggest hotels in the US, features an 11-acre wide beach and ca*ino. There are also approximately 4,400 guest rooms available at the hotel. The structure features the biggest convention centres in the nation, a large cas*no, a shopping area, a chapel, a spa, and a pool.

FAQs

What is the name of the largest hotel in the world? First World Hotel in Malaysia. What is the biggest hotel in Africa? The Rock City Hotel in Ghana with over 880 complete rooms. How many 7-star hotels are there in the world? Burj Al Arab Dubai is dubbed the world's only official 7-star hotel. Which is the largest hotel in the world under construction? Abraj Kudai in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. When completed, it will be the largest hotel in the world, consisting of a ring of 12 towers 45 stories high, with 70 restaurants, 10,000 rooms, and four rooftop helipads. Which is the largest hotel chain in the world? The Marriott International. Which is the oldest hotel in the world? The Nishiyama Onsen Keiunkan, a Japanese resort not far from Mount Fuji, has been in business since 705 A.D. Which hotel has the largest rooms in the world? Located in Broummana, Lebanon, the Royal Suite at the Grand Hills Hotel & Spa measures a total of 4,131 m².

Most people prefer to stay in hotels when they go on trips. The largest hotels in the world often provide a wide variety of accommodation facilities alongside numerous recreation features.

