The most popular Earnest Hemingway house and others you didn't know about

The Ernest Hemingway House was the 1930s home of American author Ernest Hemingway. The house is located in the Florida island of Key West. It is at 907 Whitehead Street, opposite the Key West Lighthouse, near the island's southern coast. The house is the most frequently visited site in Key West because of its connection with Hemingway. It is also well-known for its many polydactyl cats, popular as the Hemingway cats.

The Ernest Hemingway House in Key West, Florida. Photo: KAREN BLEIER

Source: Getty Images

Ernest Hemingway was a short-story writer, novelist, and journalist from the United States. His cost-effective and undervalued style, which involved his iceberg theory, significantly influenced twentieth-century fiction. At the same time, his daring lifestyle and public persona earned him appreciation from subsequent generations.

History of the Ernest Hemingway House

Ernest Hemingway's house construction started in 1848 and was finished in 1851. Asa Tift, a wealthy marine architect and salvager, designed it in the French Colonial style. The residence is 16 feet or 4.9 meters above sea level, making it the beautiful island's second-highest point.

Aside from the altitude, the house's 18-inch thick limestone walls shield it from hurricanes and tropical storms. The renowned author and his partner Pauline Pfeiffer lived in the house from 1931 to 1939. They renovated and expanded the deteriorating property.

While living at the residence, Hemingway authored some of his best-known works such as the novels To Have and Have Not (1937), the 1936 short stories The Snows of Kilimanjaro and The Short Happy Life of Francis Macomber and the non-fiction work Green Hills of Africa (1935).

Entrance to Ernest Hemingway museum in Key West, Florida Keys

Source: Getty Images

Following his demise, a manuscript was found in a vault in his garage, and it was released posthumously as Islands in the Stream in 1970. After eight years at the house, Hemingway relocated to Cuba in 1939.

Pauline resided in the property after their divorce in 1940 until she died in 1951 when it became vacant. Ernest retained possession of the residence until his death in July 1961. Afterwards, that year, his three children sold the house at an auction.

Ernest Hemingway House as a modern museum

Who owns Ernest Hemingway's house? The property's current owners are Mr and Mis Jack Daniel, neighbourhood residents who operate jewellery stores. They purchased the building in 1961 after the death of the legendary American celebrity.

The new homeowners planned to live on the property privately. However, because of ongoing Ernest Hemingway house tours, they opened the residence to the general populace as a museum in 1964. Although the American author's relatives had removed most of the furniture, the holders retained the bulkier furniture and many of Hemingway's belongings.

The museum's validity has been questioned because only some of the furniture is authentic. Apart from Ernest's composing room, which may only be seen through a screen, all the residential spaces are accessible to tourists. The house is one of Key West's most famous tourist destinations.

Cats

Who lives in Hemingway's house? The residence and grounds are home to dozens of Hemingway cats. Half of them are polydactyl, with six toes on each paw. The cats are named after public figures like Marilyn Monroe and Humphrey Bogart, and they have their cemetery in the yard of the residence.

Ernest and Mary Hemingway House

A beautiful view of Ernest and Mary's Idaho house. Photo: @ErnesMaryHouse

Source: UGC

After Ernest divorced his third wife, Martha Gellhorn, in 1945, he married Mary Welsh, an American journalist and author 1946. They together had a house in Ketchum, Idaho which was recorded on the National Register of Historic Places in 2015.

The house is the last underdeveloped resident of its magnitude within Ketchum's city boundaries. It was constructed in 1953 for Henry J. "Bob" Topping Jr. It's a two-story, 2,500-square-foot or 230-square-meter residence west of the Big Wood River in Ketchum. Ernest purchased it in 1959, and they moved in November of the same year.

Ernest succumbed in this residence on the morning of 2 July 1961 from a self-imposed shotgun wound to the head. After a brief funeral, he was laid to rest in the city cemetery four days later.

The Nature Conservancy purchased the property in 1986. In May 2017, possession was shifted to the Community Library, an individually sponsored public library.

Ernest Hemingway cottage

A nice view of Ernest's Walloon Lake Michigan home. Photo: @Cortagehome

Source: UGC

The Ernest Hemingway Cottage, also recognized as Windemere, was the famous American author's early life summer habitat on Walloon Lake in Michigan. It was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1968.

In 1921, Hemingway and Hadley Richardson, his first wife, spent their honeymoon in the cottage. He only moved back to the place once again in the early 1950s. The American author inherited the house after his mum passed away, and despite not visiting, he maintained possession until his demise in 1961.

At his appeal, the author's widow approved possession of the cottage to his younger sister Madelaine, who lived there until her demise. It was eventually passed down to Ernest's nephew, Ernie Mainland, but he succumbed in 2021, leaving behind his spouse Judy and their son Ken.

Ernest Hemingway birthplace

The legendary birthplace of the American author. Photo: @Hemingwayh

Source: UGC

The Ernest Hemingway Birthplace is a legendary Queen Anne residence and museum in Oak Park, Illinois, where the American celebrity was born. Ernest spent his initial six years of existence in the house with his household. The Hemingway household sold the property in 1905, and it was later refurbished and transformed into a multi-family home.

In December 1992, the Ernest Hemingway Foundation of Oak Park acquired the property. The foundation undertook significant restoration work, restoring the residence to its original state with the help of photographs and descriptions of the house. The property has been preserved as a Hemingway museum since 2001, with the foundation providing directed tours of the residence.

Where did Ernest Hemingway live most of his life?

He relocated to Cuba with his third spouse, Martha Gellhorn, in 1939 and stayed for 22 years in a farmhouse named Finca Vigaem, now a museum. He spent more time in Cuba than anywhere else in his existence.

Why is the Hemingway House famous?

Their extensive renovation and remodelling in the early 1930s transformed the house into a National Historic Landmark that countless tourists currently visit and enjoy.

Why are there cats at Hemingway House?

A ship's captain gave Ernest Hemingway a white six-toed cat called Snow White, and several of the cats on the museum premises are heirs of that initial cat.

Where is the Ernest Hemingway house?

The Hemingway home and museum address is 907 Whitehead Street, Key West, FL 33040, in the United States of America.

