How many chapters are in the Bible? A quick overview

The Bible is a timeless collection of divine revelations, including narratives, guidelines, and predictions. However, as you examine the dense pages of this Good Book, a recurrent question emerges among aspirants and believers: How many chapters are in the Bible? Uncover the numerical relevance while exploring the depths of this ageless book's narratives.

The Bible has 66 books written by 40 authors. Photo: @pixabay, pexels.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Knowing the list of the Bible's books and the number of chapters in each is helpful for several reasons. You can build Bible reading programmes, conduct profound studies, and seamlessly organise your preaching and teaching topics. It can also help you to memorise where specific texts are found in the Good Book.

How many chapters are in the Bible?

There are 1189 chapters in the Bible. The Old Testament has 929 chapters, whereas the New Testament has 260 chapters. Here are the chapters and verses of the Bible.

The Old Testament

The Old Testament is an assortment of literature that existed before Jesus Christ. It comprises 39 books, each of which is separated into chapters. The total number of chapters in these publications varies, ranging from one to multiple numbers. The Old Testament is made up of around 23,145 verses.

Book Chapters Verses Genesis 50 1533 Exodus 40 1213 Leviticus 27 859 Numbers 36 1288 Deuteronomy 34 959 Joshua 24 658 Judges 21 618 Ruth 4 85 1 Samuel 31 810 2 Samuel 24 695 1 Kings 22 816 2 Kings 25 719 1 Chronicles 29 942 2 Chronicles 36 822 Ezra 10 280 Nehemiah 13 406 Esther 10 167 Job 42 1070 Psalms 150 2461 Proverbs 31 915 Ecclesiastes 12 222 Song of Songs 8 117 Isaiah 66 1292 Jeremiah 52 1364 Lamentations 5 154 Ezekiel 48 1273 Daniel 12 357 Hosea 14 197 Joel 3 73

Amos 9 146 Obadiah 1 21 Jonah 4 48 Micah 7 105 Nahum 3 47 Habakkuk 3 56 Zephaniah 3 53 Haggai 2 38 Zechariah 14 211 Malachi 4 55 Total 929 23,145

The New Testament

The number of chapters in the New Testament differs, reflecting the breadth of the content. Photo: PaulCalbar

Source: Getty Images

How many books are there in the New Testament? The New Testament contains 27 books. New Testament books discuss Jesus Christ's existence, teachings, death and resurrection. These books, like the Old Testament, are organised into chapters.

The number of chapters in the New Testament differs, reflecting the breadth of the content. How many chapters are in the New Testament? The New Testament contains approximately 7,957 verses.

Book Chapters Verses Matthew 28 1071 Mark 16 678 Luke 24 1151 John 21 879 Acts 28 1007 Romans 16 433 1 Corinthians 16 437 2 Corinthians 13 257 Galatians 6 149 Ephesians 6 155 Philippians 4 104 Colossians 4 95 1 Thessalonians 5 89 2 Thessalonians 3 47 1 Timothy 6 113 2 Timothy 4 83 Titus 3 46 Philemon 1 25 Hebrews 13 303 James 5 108 1 Peter 5 105 2 Peter 3 61 1 John 5 105 2 John 1 13 3 John 1 14 Jude 1 25 Revelation 22 404 Total 260 7,957

How many chapters are in Genesis?

The Book of Genesis has 50 chapters. It is the first book of the Bible. Genesis tells the tale of the world's creation, humanity's beginnings, and the Jewish people's founding.

What is the longest chapter in the Bible?

Psalm 119 is the Bible's longest chapter in terms of verses and words, with 176 verses and around 2,445 words (based on English translation).

Psalms 119 is the longest chapter in the Bible. Photo: Krisanapong Detraphiphat

Source: Getty Images

How many chapters are there in the New Testament?

There are 260 chapters and 7,957 verses in the New Testament. The New Testament is the 2nd part of the Christian scriptural canon. It addresses the sermons of Jesus and personality and events from first-century Christianity.

What is the shortest chapter in the Bible?

Psalm 117 is the smallest psalm and chapter in the Bible. It is the briefest chapter in the Bible in terms of both verses and words, with just two verses and 17 Hebrew words.

How many words are there in the Bible?

There are numerous Bible translations, each with a unique amount of words for every chapter, verse, and book. Overall, the English Bible contains approximately 783,137 words.

The Bible is a compilation of holy Scriptures considered sacred by Christians, Jews, the Baha'i Faith, Samaritans, Islams, and other Abrahamic faiths. How many chapters are in the Bible? There are 1189 chapters in the Bible. The Old Testament has 929 chapters, whereas the New Testament has 260 chapters.

Yen.com.gh published a fantastic list of short Bible quotes about life. The Bible provides words of comfort, hope, love, and guidance. Short verses frequently include powerful, inspirational themes that encourage and drive people.

The Bible is God's guidebook for humankind. If you believe God created you, you should stick to his word. These words will provide you with direction and guidance in your life. You will learn how to overcome problems. Check out the article for some short Bible quotes.

Source: YEN.com.gh