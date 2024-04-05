Global site navigation

How many chapters are in the Bible? A quick overview
by  Tatiana Thiga

The Bible is a timeless collection of divine revelations, including narratives, guidelines, and predictions. However, as you examine the dense pages of this Good Book, a recurrent question emerges among aspirants and believers: How many chapters are in the Bible? Uncover the numerical relevance while exploring the depths of this ageless book's narratives.

Holy Bible on the stand
The Bible has 66 books written by 40 authors. Photo: @pixabay, pexels.com (modified by author)
Source: UGC

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Knowing the list of the Bible's books and the number of chapters in each is helpful for several reasons. You can build Bible reading programmes, conduct profound studies, and seamlessly organise your preaching and teaching topics. It can also help you to memorise where specific texts are found in the Good Book.

How many chapters are in the Bible?

There are 1189 chapters in the Bible. The Old Testament has 929 chapters, whereas the New Testament has 260 chapters. Here are the chapters and verses of the Bible.

The Old Testament

The Old Testament is an assortment of literature that existed before Jesus Christ. It comprises 39 books, each of which is separated into chapters. The total number of chapters in these publications varies, ranging from one to multiple numbers. The Old Testament is made up of around 23,145 verses.

BookChaptersVerses
Genesis501533
Exodus401213
Leviticus27859
Numbers361288
Deuteronomy34959
Joshua24658
Judges21618
Ruth485
1 Samuel31810
2 Samuel24695
1 Kings22816
2 Kings25719
1 Chronicles29942
2 Chronicles36822
Ezra10280
Nehemiah13406
Esther10167
Job421070
Psalms1502461
Proverbs31915
Ecclesiastes12222
Song of Songs8117
Isaiah661292
Jeremiah521364
Lamentations5154
Ezekiel481273
Daniel12357
Hosea14197
Joel373

Amos9146
Obadiah121
Jonah448
Micah7105
Nahum347
Habakkuk356
Zephaniah353
Haggai 238
Zechariah14211
Malachi455
Total92923,145

The New Testament

A woman with open Bible in their hands raised to heaven
The number of chapters in the New Testament differs, reflecting the breadth of the content. Photo: PaulCalbar
Source: Getty Images

How many books are there in the New Testament? The New Testament contains 27 books. New Testament books discuss Jesus Christ's existence, teachings, death and resurrection. These books, like the Old Testament, are organised into chapters.

The number of chapters in the New Testament differs, reflecting the breadth of the content. How many chapters are in the New Testament? The New Testament contains approximately 7,957 verses.

BookChaptersVerses
Matthew281071
Mark16678
Luke241151
John21879
Acts281007
Romans16433
1 Corinthians16437
2 Corinthians13257
Galatians6149
Ephesians6155
Philippians4104
Colossians495
1 Thessalonians589
2 Thessalonians347
1 Timothy6113
2 Timothy483
Titus346
Philemon125
Hebrews13303
James5108
1 Peter5105
2 Peter361
1 John5105
2 John113
3 John114
Jude125
Revelation22404
Total2607,957

How many chapters are in Genesis?

The Book of Genesis has 50 chapters. It is the first book of the Bible. Genesis tells the tale of the world's creation, humanity's beginnings, and the Jewish people's founding.

What is the longest chapter in the Bible?

Psalm 119 is the Bible's longest chapter in terms of verses and words, with 176 verses and around 2,445 words (based on English translation).

A man is reading the Bible
Psalms 119 is the longest chapter in the Bible. Photo: Krisanapong Detraphiphat
Source: Getty Images

How many chapters are there in the New Testament?

There are 260 chapters and 7,957 verses in the New Testament. The New Testament is the 2nd part of the Christian scriptural canon. It addresses the sermons of Jesus and personality and events from first-century Christianity.

What is the shortest chapter in the Bible?

Psalm 117 is the smallest psalm and chapter in the Bible. It is the briefest chapter in the Bible in terms of both verses and words, with just two verses and 17 Hebrew words.

How many words are there in the Bible?

There are numerous Bible translations, each with a unique amount of words for every chapter, verse, and book. Overall, the English Bible contains approximately 783,137 words.

The Bible is a compilation of holy Scriptures considered sacred by Christians, Jews, the Baha'i Faith, Samaritans, Islams, and other Abrahamic faiths. How many chapters are in the Bible? There are 1189 chapters in the Bible. The Old Testament has 929 chapters, whereas the New Testament has 260 chapters.

Source: YEN.com.gh

