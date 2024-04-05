How many chapters are in the Bible? A quick overview
The Bible is a timeless collection of divine revelations, including narratives, guidelines, and predictions. However, as you examine the dense pages of this Good Book, a recurrent question emerges among aspirants and believers: How many chapters are in the Bible? Uncover the numerical relevance while exploring the depths of this ageless book's narratives.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Knowing the list of the Bible's books and the number of chapters in each is helpful for several reasons. You can build Bible reading programmes, conduct profound studies, and seamlessly organise your preaching and teaching topics. It can also help you to memorise where specific texts are found in the Good Book.
How many chapters are in the Bible?
There are 1189 chapters in the Bible. The Old Testament has 929 chapters, whereas the New Testament has 260 chapters. Here are the chapters and verses of the Bible.
The Old Testament
The Old Testament is an assortment of literature that existed before Jesus Christ. It comprises 39 books, each of which is separated into chapters. The total number of chapters in these publications varies, ranging from one to multiple numbers. The Old Testament is made up of around 23,145 verses.
|Book
|Chapters
|Verses
|Genesis
|50
|1533
|Exodus
|40
|1213
|Leviticus
|27
|859
|Numbers
|36
|1288
|Deuteronomy
|34
|959
|Joshua
|24
|658
|Judges
|21
|618
|Ruth
|4
|85
|1 Samuel
|31
|810
|2 Samuel
|24
|695
|1 Kings
|22
|816
|2 Kings
|25
|719
|1 Chronicles
|29
|942
|2 Chronicles
|36
|822
|Ezra
|10
|280
|Nehemiah
|13
|406
|Esther
|10
|167
|Job
|42
|1070
|Psalms
|150
|2461
|Proverbs
|31
|915
|Ecclesiastes
|12
|222
|Song of Songs
|8
|117
|Isaiah
|66
|1292
|Jeremiah
|52
|1364
|Lamentations
|5
|154
|Ezekiel
|48
|1273
|Daniel
|12
|357
|Hosea
|14
|197
|Joel
|3
|73
|Amos
|9
|146
|Obadiah
|1
|21
|Jonah
|4
|48
|Micah
|7
|105
|Nahum
|3
|47
|Habakkuk
|3
|56
|Zephaniah
|3
|53
|Haggai
|2
|38
|Zechariah
|14
|211
|Malachi
|4
|55
|Total
|929
|23,145
The New Testament
How many books are there in the New Testament? The New Testament contains 27 books. New Testament books discuss Jesus Christ's existence, teachings, death and resurrection. These books, like the Old Testament, are organised into chapters.
The number of chapters in the New Testament differs, reflecting the breadth of the content. How many chapters are in the New Testament? The New Testament contains approximately 7,957 verses.
|Book
|Chapters
|Verses
|Matthew
|28
|1071
|Mark
|16
|678
|Luke
|24
|1151
|John
|21
|879
|Acts
|28
|1007
|Romans
|16
|433
|1 Corinthians
|16
|437
|2 Corinthians
|13
|257
|Galatians
|6
|149
|Ephesians
|6
|155
|Philippians
|4
|104
|Colossians
|4
|95
|1 Thessalonians
|5
|89
|2 Thessalonians
|3
|47
|1 Timothy
|6
|113
|2 Timothy
|4
|83
|Titus
|3
|46
|Philemon
|1
|25
|Hebrews
|13
|303
|James
|5
|108
|1 Peter
|5
|105
|2 Peter
|3
|61
|1 John
|5
|105
|2 John
|1
|13
|3 John
|1
|14
|Jude
|1
|25
|Revelation
|22
|404
|Total
|260
|7,957
How many chapters are in Genesis?
The Book of Genesis has 50 chapters. It is the first book of the Bible. Genesis tells the tale of the world's creation, humanity's beginnings, and the Jewish people's founding.
What is the longest chapter in the Bible?
Psalm 119 is the Bible's longest chapter in terms of verses and words, with 176 verses and around 2,445 words (based on English translation).
How many chapters are there in the New Testament?
There are 260 chapters and 7,957 verses in the New Testament. The New Testament is the 2nd part of the Christian scriptural canon. It addresses the sermons of Jesus and personality and events from first-century Christianity.
What is the shortest chapter in the Bible?
Psalm 117 is the smallest psalm and chapter in the Bible. It is the briefest chapter in the Bible in terms of both verses and words, with just two verses and 17 Hebrew words.
How many words are there in the Bible?
There are numerous Bible translations, each with a unique amount of words for every chapter, verse, and book. Overall, the English Bible contains approximately 783,137 words.
The Bible is a compilation of holy Scriptures considered sacred by Christians, Jews, the Baha'i Faith, Samaritans, Islams, and other Abrahamic faiths. How many chapters are in the Bible? There are 1189 chapters in the Bible. The Old Testament has 929 chapters, whereas the New Testament has 260 chapters.
Yen.com.gh published a fantastic list of short Bible quotes about life. The Bible provides words of comfort, hope, love, and guidance. Short verses frequently include powerful, inspirational themes that encourage and drive people.
The Bible is God's guidebook for humankind. If you believe God created you, you should stick to his word. These words will provide you with direction and guidance in your life. You will learn how to overcome problems. Check out the article for some short Bible quotes.
Source: YEN.com.gh