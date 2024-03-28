15 interesting movies like The Perks of Being a Wallflower to watch

Sometimes, a meaningful coming-of-age film is just what you require for a movie evening. One of these films is The Perks of Being a Wallflower. The movie revolves around an introverted Charlie, who battles depression and trauma after losing his aunt. Consider movies like The Perks of Being a Wallflower if you appreciate its storyline and themes.

When creating the most exciting movies like The Perks of Being a Wallflower, we considered a combination of factors, including IMDb ratings, reviews, and popularity, to determine the order. We gathered information from IMDb, Ranker, and several other similar sites.

Movies like The Perks of Being a Wallflower

The main themes of The Perks of Being a Wallflower are friendship, love, loss, and self-discovery. Below is what to watch if you liked The Perks of Being a Wallflower.

Movie IMDb ratings out of 10 Good Will Hunting 8.3 Stand by Me 8.1 Dead Poets Society 8.1 Short Term 12 7.9 The Breakfast Club 7.8 Little Miss Sunshine 7.8 Silver Linings Playbook 7.7 500 Days of Summer 7.7 Flipped 7.7 Lady Bird 7.4 Juno 7.4 Crazy, Stupid, Love. 7.4 The Edge of Seventeen 7.3 Booksmart 7.1 The Spectacular Now 7.0

1. Good Will Hunting (1997)

IMDb rating: 8.3/10

8.3/10 Genre: drama, romance

drama, romance Release date: 5 December 1997 (USA)

The film tells the heartwarming story of a lost and confused young man searching for his true self. He lives in a world where he can fix any problem, save the one that lurks inside of him, until one day, he finds his soul mate, who awakens his heart and mind.

2. Stand by Me (1986)

IMDb rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Genre: Adventure, comedy, drama

Adventure, comedy, drama Release date: 22 August 1986 (USA)

It's the scorching summer of 1959 in Castlerock, Oregon, and four 12-year-old boys named Chris, Gordie, Teddy, and Vern are good friends. They go into the woods after knowing the approximate whereabouts of the body of a missing local youngster. Along the journey, they learn about themselves, the value of friendship, and the importance of standing up for what is right.

3. Dead Poets Society (1989)

IMDb rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Genre: Comedy, drama

Comedy, drama Release date: 2 June 1989 (USA)

The film follows a group of pupils in a very conservative boarding school who learn to rebel against the norm and find a greater purpose in life with the assistance of their new poetry instructor.

4. Short Term 12 (2013)

IMDb rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Genre: Drama

Drama Release date: 23 August 2013 (USA)

Grace finds it difficult to balance her personal and professional lives as the manager of a group home for problematic teenagers. However, she quickly bonds with a young girl who comes to the facility.

5. The Breakfast Club (1985)

IMDb rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Genre: Comedy, drama

Comedy, drama Release date: 15 February 1985 (USA)

According to the film, five high school learners with diverse perspectives are detained in their library on Saturday morning. As time passes, their pride diminish, and they become close friends.

6. Little Miss Sunshine (2006)

IMDb rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Genre: Comedy, drama

Comedy, drama Release date: 26 July 2006 (USA)

In the film, a family, without knowing what shocks are ahead for them on the journey, decides to take their daughter to a beauty pageant, which requires them to travel across the nation.

7. Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

IMDb ratings: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Genre: Comedy, drama, romance

Comedy, drama, romance Release date: 16 November 2012 (USA)

The movie features Pat Solitano, a former teacher, who returns with his parents and tries to mend fences with his ex-wife following a stay in a mental . When Pat encounters Tiffany, a fascinating girl with her issues, things get even more difficult.

8. 500 Days of Summer (2009)

IMDb rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Genre: Comedy, drama, romance

Comedy, drama, romance Release date: 17 July 2009 (USA)

In the movie, Tom looks back on the roughly 365 days he spent with Summer, the woman he believed he could live a lifetime with. However, she doesn't think that relationships or boyfriends are genuine.

9. Flipped (2010)

IMDb rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Genre: Comedy, drama, romance

Comedy, drama, romance Release date: 6 August 2010 (USA)

Juli falls in love with Bryce's brown eyes while she is in second grade, but he ignores her. When they approach eighth grade, she lacks interest in him, but he starts to be captivated by her ways.

10. Lady Bird (2017)

IMDb rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Genre: Comedy, drama

Comedy, drama Release date: 10 November 2017 (USA)

Christine Lady Bird is a high school senior living on the "wrong side of the tracks." She craves adventure, elegance, and chance, but her Sacramento Catholic High School lacks all three. Her senior year improves as she finds her first lover, performs in the school play, and, most significantly, applies to college.

11. Juno (2007)

IMDb rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Genre: Comedy, drama

Comedy, drama Release date: 25 December 2007 (USA)

The film stars Juno, a pregnant girl with a sharp wit who finds herself in unfamiliar surroundings. However, she makes a bold and selfless choice for her unborn baby.

12. Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011)

IMDb rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Genre: Comedy, drama, romance

Comedy, drama, romance Release date: 19 July 2011 (USA)

The film depicts a middle-aged guy whose life is significantly altered when his wife requests a divorce. He tries to reclaim his manhood with the assistance of a new friend, Jacob and learns how to pick up women at bars.

13. The Edge of Seventeen (2016)

IMDb rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Genre: Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama Release date: 18 November 2016 (USA)

The film features Nadine, who views her father as her lone friend and struggles with her mother and brother. But things worsen for her when Krista, her best friend, begins dating her brother.

14. Booksmart (2019)

IMD rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Genre: Comedy

Comedy Release date: 10 March 2019 (USA)

Two academic adolescent geniuses, Dever and Feldstein, learned on their high school graduation day that they could have studied less and played more. Committed to never falling behind their contemporaries, the ladies embarked on a journey to pack four years of enjoyment into a single night.

15. The Spectacular Now (2013)

IMDb rating: 7.0/10

7.0/10 Genre: Drama, romance

Drama, romance Release date: 13 September 2013 (USA)

In the movie, a studious girl named Aimee and a pampered young guy named Sutter form a unique bond and fall in love. But to remain together, they have to conquer the obstacles life presents.

Is The Perks of Being a Wallflower book similar to the movie?

The book and film adaptations of The Perks of Being a Wallflower differ. There are numerous scenes in the book that are outside the film and scenes in both. The movie concentrates less on the more significant, sad issues than the book. The characters in the movie are also different from those in the book.

What is a coming-of-age movie?

A coming-of-age film revolves around youth, growth, and maturation, emphasising a central character arc. These movies follow a single character as they "come of age" or enter the next chapter of their lives.

Where can I watch The Perks of Being a Wallflower in India?

There are no free online streaming alternatives for The Perks of Being a Wallflower in India. You may, however, watch the movie on Lionsgate Play, Apple TV Channel, and Amazon Channel.

Above are some interesting movies like The Perks of Being a Wallflower. These films provide a unique and compelling method to engage with the characters onscreen. They build completely developed characters, employ influential storytelling tactics, and leave the audience with optimism and determination.

