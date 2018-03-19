Current minimum wage in Ghana in 2023 and what it means (updated)

Many work diligently but are paid less because they are unaware of the government’s stand on what workers’ wages in Ghana must be. As a result, they fall prey to unscrupulous employers who pay them unsubstantially. Nonetheless, irrespective of where you work and what you do, it is your right to know what the law says about the minimum wage in Ghana.

The minimum wage in Ghana addresses the lowest amount a worker can be legally paid for work done. The government set it up to protect Ghanaians from extortion, and employers who appreciate hard work enjoy the benefits from their employees. It is a regulatory process mandatory for all employers to follow to avoid running with the government of Ghana.

The minimum wage in Ghana

The country's history of the minimum wage over the years shows a steady and significant percentage raise. The rise has been attributed to the changing economy. At the same time, a desire to ensure workers are adequately compensated for their effort and dedication to their responsibilities has also influenced the rise.

However, more could have been achieved if it was not for the government's stance to curb the soaring inflation rates diminishing the Ghanaian worker's purchasing power. This is mainly caused by unpredictable currency depreciation and high rates of steady inflation in Ghana.

The minimum wage in Ghana improved in 2001 when the New Patriotic Party took power. Before 2000, the minimum wage was at GHc 460, which was way below the dollar. Additionally, the inflation rate was at its all-time high of 27.7%. But over the years, it has grown to 353%. And so, what is the current minimum wage in Ghana now?

What is the minimum wage in Ghana in 2023?

The current minimum wage in Ghana in 2023 14.88 cedis against GHc 13.53, which workers were paid in 2022. The National Tripartite Committee (NTC) deemed it fit to review the wage as part of its effort to commemorate workers and their achievements.

But then, before the announcement of the increment, the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) had called on the government to consider the increase to ensure workers meet their basic needs in 2022. A statement issued by the party through its National Secretary, Remy Paa Kow Edmundson, reads in part:

We believe that the Ghanaian worker deserves a living wage and not a minimum wage in order to improve on their living conditions...We know that providing the worker what they deserve will help government to have the needed cooperation from labour to prosecute the agenda of the State.

How much is the salary in Ghana?

According to Salary Explorer, most workers in Ghana earn as much as GHc 5,070 monthly, though the lowest a person takes home as a salary is GHc 1,280, which can increase to a whopping GHc 22,600.

Once a weekly wage is defined, calculating the monthly wages is expected to be 4.33 times the standard hours per week if an hourly wage is agreed upon. But then, before a worker can be considered for this huge sum, several factors are considered, including the following:

Education

The higher one's education, the better their chance of earning more. By implication, those with a diploma in a discipline cannot expect to earn as much as those with a degree. On average, workers with a certificate or diploma earn 17% more than their peers who only reached the high school level.

Discipline

It is an indisputable fact that some disciplines earn more than others, and part of the reason for this is the risk involved in certain types of jobs and the demand level. So, for instance, those in the medical line are likely to earn more than workers in, say, the journalism field.

Years of experience

The wealth of experience is part of what employers consider when determining how much they will pay someone. For instance, a fresh graduate cannot expect to earn as much as someone who has been in a line of a profession for years. But, again, this is because of the difference in their years of experience.

Other factors that could come into play when determining the minimum or maximum wage rate in Ghana are:

Job location

A person's position in the organisation

The reputation of the organisation

Working hours

Ghana's minimum wage in dollars

With the increase in the daily minimum wage to GHc 14.88, a conversion of this to dollars means an average worker in Ghana gets about $1.21.

The percentage difference between what salary earners got in 2020 and 2021 was 6%, and the difference between 2021's wage and 2022's is another 8% increase.

In a country where the government ensures that no worker is short-paid in whatever is due to them is worth applauding. Interestingly, that is one of the agendas the Ghanaian government is set out to achieve. With the recent review of the minimum wage in Ghana, workers can be sure of a better living.

