30 best spy movies of all time you should add to your watchlist

Spy movies have always been popular, offering audiences a thrilling blend of intrigue, suspense, and action. From the sleek sophistication of James Bond to the harsh realism of Cold War espionage, these films take viewers into the shadowy world of spies and secret agents. Explore the best spy movies with heart-pounding actions, riveting plots, and unforgettable characters.

Apocalypse Now, Casino Royale, and Tenet are some of the best spy movies you should add to your watchlist. Photo:@Smitty1973Greg, @DYWMpodcast, @mackrokinson993 on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

When compiling this list of the best spy movies you should add to your watchlist, we used data from movie review websites like IMDb and Screenrant. The ranking may not be conclusive, but the films are arranged according to user ratings and popularity.

Best spy movies of all time

The best spy movies have one thing in common—they are unpredictable. The stakes are high, the agents are well-trained, and you're unsure what they'll do next. Here is a list of some of the most famous spy movies that will keep you on the edge.

Movies Ratings out of 10 Inception 8.8 Apocalypse Now 8.4 Inglourious Basterds 8.4 The Lives Of Others 8.4 North by Northwest 8.3 The Bridge on the River Kwai 8.1 The Imitation Game 8.0 Casino Royale 8.0 Notorious 7.9 The Manchurian Candidate 7.9 The Day of Jackal 7.9 The Bourne Identity 7.8 Mission: Impossible - Fallout 7.7 Kingsman: The Secret Service 7.7 Argo 7.7 The Conversation 7.7 Bridge of Spies 7.6 The 39 Steps 7.6 The Spy Who Came in from the Cold 7.5 Munich 7.5

1. Inception (2010)

IMDb rating: 8.8/10

8.8/10 Directed by: Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan Running time: 2h 28m

A burglar who steals business secrets via dream-sharing technology is assigned the inverse task of instilling an idea in the mind of a CEO. Still, his tragic history may doom the endeavour and his team to failure. Inception is one of the best spy fiction movies ever.

2. Apocalypse Now (1979)

IMDb rating: 8.4/10

8.4/10 Directed by: Francis Ford Coppola

Francis Ford Coppola Running time: 2h 27m

A US Army officer stationed in Vietnam is charged with assassinating a rogue Special Forces Colonel who considers himself a god. This is one of the greatest movies ever, with Martin Sheen as a terrific wounded hero who faces off against Marlon Brando's terrific tortured villain.

3. Inglourious Basterds (2009)

IMDb rating: 8.4/10

8.4/10 Directed by: Quentin Tarantino

Quentin Tarantino Running time: 2h 33m

During World War II, in German forces-occupied France, a group of Jewish US soldiers plot to assassinate German force leaders, which coincides with a theatre owner's spiteful plans. With its gripping performances and twisty plot, this film remains a genre classic.

4. The Lives Of Others (2006)

IMDb rating: 8.4/10

8.4/10 Directed by: Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck

Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck Running time: 2h 17m

The film, set in East Berlin in 1984, follows a special agent hired to spy on a couple but becomes entangled in their life. While massive action scenes with gunfights and explosives might be entertaining, The Lives of Others depicts the type of compelling plot that can be told in secret agent films without such things.

5. North by Northwest (1959)

IMDb rating: 8.3/10

8.3/10 Directed by: Alfred Hitchcock

Alfred Hitchcock Running time: 2h 16m

North By Northwest is the original anti-spy espionage movie. This masterpiece combines suspense and intrigue as Cary Grant's character becomes involved in a case of mistaken identity and international espionage. North by Northwest, packed with iconic moments, is a must-see for any spy movie enthusiast.

This film is the inspiration behind Bond movies. The helicopter scene from this film was even imitated in the Bond film From Russia with Love.

6. The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957)

IMDb rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Directed by: David Lean

David Lean Running time: 2h 41m

This film is about a military operation carried out by an OSS Squad during WWII to prevent a mad British General from assisting the Japanese in building a supply line through a train bridge. The film is one of the best spy movies, and while it can be monotonous at times, it is generally enjoyable.

7. The Imitation Game (2014)

IMDb rating: 8.0/10

8.0/10 Directed by: Morten Tyldum

Morten Tyldum Running time: 1h 54m

The Imitation Game is a biopic of Alan Turing and how he and his colleagues developed a decoder device during World War II that helped end the war.

The movie is an intriguing entrance into the genre because it examines a real person who made a significant influence with their intelligence job and, unlike other spy movies, does not require big action scenes.

8. Casino Royale (2006)

IMDb rating: 8.0/10

8.0/10 Directed by: Martin Campbell

Martin Campbell Running time: 2h 24m

Daniel Craig's debut as James Bond revitalised the franchise with intense action scenes and gritty realism. This spy movie follows Bond's early career as he competes against a legendary financier in a high-stakes poker tournament.

9. Notorious (1946)

IMDb rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Directed by: Alfred Hitchcock

Alfred Hitchcock Running time: 1h 42m

This classic spy movie follows a lady hired by the US government to infiltrate a group of German forces spies in South America. To what extent will she go to obtain their favour? With a thrilling plot and sizzling chemistry between the protagonists, this film is a must-watch for espionage movie enthusiasts.

IMDb rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Directed by: John Frankenheimer

John Frankenheimer Running time: 2h 6m

This political thriller follows a Korean War veteran who believes he and his fellow troops were brainwashed as part of a communist plot. It offers a terrifying depiction of psychological manipulation and the dangers of mindless obedience.

11. The Day of Jackal (1973)

IMDb rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Directed by: Fred Zinnemann

Fred Zinnemann Running time: 2h 23m

Adapted from Frederick Forsyth's novel, this political thriller follows an assassin hired to kill Charles de Gaulle, offering a thrilling and precisely planned depiction of a real-life conspiracy. This classic is one of the best spy movies of all time.

12. The Bourne Identity (2002)

IMDb rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Directed by: Doug Liman

Doug Liman Running time: 1h 59m

Matt Damon plays the title character, Jason Bourne, in the first instalment of the popular Bourne franchise. Based on Robert Ludlum's novel, the film follows a man (Bourne) who suffers severe memory loss and gradually realises he is a highly trained agent. As expected, a lot of action occurs.

13. Mission: Impossible - Fallout (2018)

IMDb rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Directed by: Christopher McQuarrie

Christopher McQuarrie Running time: 2h 27m

The Mission: Impossible franchise continues to evolve, becoming one of the best espionage movie franchises available. It might be said that the series has never had a wrong entry, and Mission: Impossible - Fallout took it to new heights. The film depicts Ethan Hunt and his crew racing against the clock to prevent horrible events from happening.

14. Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014)

IMDb rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Directed by: Matthew Vaughn

Matthew Vaughn Running time: 2h 9m

Kingsman: The Secret Service, starring Colin Firth and Taron Egerton, is the first film in the franchise about a top-secret spy organisation that recruits a talented child (Egerton) into its training programme while dealing with a rising threat. The action-comedy sets up sequels that follow the organisation's global missions.

15. Argo (2012)

IMDb rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Directed by: Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck Running time: 2h

This is one of the best spy thriller movies based on actual events. It follows a CIA operative's efforts to rescue six American diplomats during the Iran hostage crisis by impersonating a Hollywood director researching locations for a fake film, demonstrating the power of inventiveness and deception in the face of adversity.

16. The Conversation (1974)

IMDb rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Directed by: Francis Ford Coppola

Francis Ford Coppola Running time: 1h 53m

This psychological thriller follows a surveillance expert who gets progressively paranoid after discovering evidence of a murder plot during one of his assignments. With its sprawling narrative, this film is considered one of the best spy movies ever.

17. Bridge of Spies (2015)

IMDb rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Directed by: Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg Running time: 2h 22m

This historical drama, starring Tom Hanks, portrays the true story of James B. Donovan, an American lawyer tasked with negotiating the release of a captured American pilot during the Cold War. It illustrates the need for diplomacy in times of conflict.

Which spy movie won an Oscar? Bridges of Spies got six Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay, with Rylance winning Best Supporting Actor.

18. The 39 Steps (1935)

IMDb rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Directed by: Alfred Hitchcock

Alfred Hitchcock Running time: 1h 26m

This classic thriller is basically the first spy movie. It follows an innocent man involved in a conspiracy following a fortuitous meeting with a mysterious woman. Pursued by both police and hostile agents, he must race against the clock to clear his identity and uncover the truth.

19. The Spy Who Came in from the Cold (1965)

IMDb rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Directed by: Martin Ritt

Martin Ritt Running time: 1h 52m

Adapted from le Carré's novel, this Cold War thriller follows British agent Alec Leamas on a dangerous mission in East Germany. This film remains a genre masterpiece with its harsh realism and ethically dubious characters. It is also one of the best spy movies on Amazon Prime.

20. Munich (2005)

IMDb rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Directed by: Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg Running time: 2h 44m

This historical drama follows a secret Israeli squad entrusted with tracking down and assassinating the terrorists responsible for the massacre of Israeli athletes at the 1972 Olympics. It delves into themes of retribution, justice, and the human cost of violence, making it one of the best spy movies ever.

21. The Hunt for Red October (1990)

IMDb rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Directed by: John McTiernan

John McTiernan Running time: 2h 15m

Based on Tom Clancy's novel, this Cold War thriller follows a Soviet submarine captain who defected to the United States, igniting a high-stakes game of cat and mouse between superpowers as both sides rush to avoid a nuclear disaster. The Hunt for Red October is one of the best spy movies on Netflix.

22. Three Days of the Condor (1975)

IMDb rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Directed by: Sydney Pollack

Sydney Pollack Running time: 1h 57m

This movie is about a gripping and thought-provoking investigation of government secrecy and corruption. Robert Redford plays a CIA analyst who flees after his office is targeted by assassins, uncovering a conspiracy within the agency while evading capture. Three Days of the Condor is one of the best CIA movies on Netflix.

23. Zero Dark Thirty (2012)

IMDb rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Directed by: Kathryn Bigelow

Kathryn Bigelow Running time: 2h 37m

This riveting thriller covers the decade-long hunt for Osama bin Laden following the September 11 attacks. With its fascinating plot and accurate depiction of CIA operations, this film is a must-watch for spy movie enthusiasts.

24. From Russia with Love (1963)

IMDb rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Directed by: Terence Young

Terence Young Running time: 1h 55m

A more grounded Bond film that many consider to be one of the greatest in the franchise, if not the best. In this film, 007 faces off against the villainous organisation SPECTRE while attempting to acquire a decoding gadget from a Russian cypher clerk.

25. Tenet (2020)

IMDb rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Directed by: Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan Running time: 2h 30m

Armed with only the word "Tenet" and fighting for the world's existence, CIA officer The Protagonist embarks on a global mission that unfolds beyond real-time. Tenet should be on your watch list if you enjoy spy thrillers with a science fiction twist.

26. Enemy of the State (1998)

IMDb rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Directed by: Tony Scott

Tony Scott Running time: 2h 12m

Will Smith and Gene Hackman star in this film about a squad of NSA agents who plan to assassinate a congressman. Despite working for the NSA, a tape of the murder surfaced and ended up on the desk of a lawyer.

27. The Courier (2020)

IMDb rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Directed by: Dominic Cooke

Dominic Cooke Running time: 1h 52m

Set in the 1960s, this historical spy film follows the true story of Greville Wynne (Benedict Cumberbatch), a British businessman whom MI6 recruited to convey communications to a high-ranking Soviet official who was secretly sending intelligence to the West. The Courier is thrilling, making it one of the best spy movies.

28. Spy Game (2001)

IMDb rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Directed by: Tony Scott

Tony Scott Running time: 2h 6m

Brad Pitt and Robert Redford star in this espionage thriller about a CIA agent who must rescue his protégé from captivity in China. They reflect on their previous missions together, providing a thrilling and emotionally charged exploration of sacrifice, mentorship, and loyalty.

29. Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2011)

IMDb rating: 7.0/10

7.0/10 Directed by: Tomas Alfredson

Tomas Alfredson Running time: 2h 7m

Based on John le Carré's novel, this film follows George Smiley as he investigates a mole in the British Secret Intelligence Service during the Cold War. With a brilliant cast led by Gary Oldman, this film is a masterclass in suspenseful narrative.

30. Spy (2015)

IMDb rating: 7.0/10

7.0/10 Directed by:

Release date:

Running time:

It's tough to include comedy in spy films without turning them into outright parodies, but Spy does it brilliantly. Melissa McCarthy plays Susan Cooper, a desk worker at a secret agency who is compelled to go into the field after her companion and fellow agent (Jude Law) is slain.

What are super spy movies?

Super spy movies feature cutting-edge technology, sleek gadgets, intricate disguises, and depictions of exotic locations and affluent lifestyles.

Some notable examples of super spy movies include the James Bond franchise, the Mission: Impossible series, and adaptations of novels by authors such as John le Carré and Tom Clancy.

Who is the most famous spy in the world?

The world's most famous spy is undoubtedly James Bond, also known by his code number 007. James Bond, created by British author Ian Fleming in 1953, has become legendary in literature and film. Bond, known for his smooth demeanour, impeccable style, and proficiency in espionage and fighting skills, has captivated viewers for decades.

Portrayed by various actors over the years, including Roger Moore, Sean Connery, and Daniel Craig, James Bond epitomises the archetypal image of a spy—charismatic, resourceful, and always ready to save the world from evil villains.

The best spy movies provide a wide range of espionage thrills and will keep you on the edge of your seat. From the iconic James Bond to the grim realism of Cold War dramas, there is something for every genre enthusiast.

