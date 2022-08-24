100+ uplifting positive Monday blessings quotes and messages to start your week

Every worker knows how important it is to start the week on a happy note and how best to achieve this by motivating themselves or those they care for with positive Monday blessings messages and quotes. These texts are inspirational, so you can use them as words of affirmation to manifest the reality you are craving.

There are several Monday blessings quotes and images on the internet nowadays if you are not feeling creative. Still, you can also tweak some messages to suit the occasion and personality. The secret is to keep them short so that the message can hit home at first glance.

Positive good morning Monday quotes

Do you feel like a drag because you find it hard to believe that your weekend is over and you must return to poring over those documents in your files? Brighten the day with some meaningful encouragement and positive inspirational Monday blessings.

A new spark is in the atmosphere. So, overlook all your panic and be cheerful because a good merry Monday morning is at your door again, my dear!

Someone once suggested that candies are nature's way of making up for how Mondays make you feel.

Don't let the Monday morning defence line prevent you from staying bold. But, first, you must set the high bar and head on to surmount it.

Whether you choose to be miserable or decide to motivate yourself on Monday is all in your hands. Whatever you do, only you will reap the fruits of your labour.

Every dawn is life's way of letting you realise that whatever dark history you might have had, there is always a fresh start on the horizon. Good morning.

Nobody ever gets rewarded for what they already possess; a person will mostly be respected for what he has bequeathed unto others. Wishing you a happy Monday!

You can decide to be jolly whenever you wish it. It's Monday morning walking towards you, hand in hand with the promise of greatness for the entire week.

Set your goals, for it is a new week all over again. Monday is here, so give yourself a good head start towards achieving your mission. Happy Monday morning!

The greatest thing about mornings on Mondays is that it naturally puts you on your toes for the rest of the week. So, the best thing you can do for yourself is to bond with it and enjoy it while you do your tasks.

An amazing morning is on hand to welcome you into the new week

with all the happiness of life. So, jump into the unrestricted hopes that it is offering you. Good Morning!

Morning is a vital time of the day because the way you approach your morning will often direct the trajectory of the rest of your day, so why not approach Monday morning with all the awesomeness you have inside?

What you think when you wake up on Mondays will determine your whole week's trajectory. Envision yourself going stronger and enjoying a more fulfilling life.

Monday mornings are so good to me; this Monday morning will be exactly as I hoped it would be.

Hello there, I am aware that Monday is here, and I also know that it is a fresh start to a fresh week, and all the opportunities for new things are birthed at this point.

Okay, Mondays don't have to make you feel sick unless you want them to be, but I believe that is not your plan. Be different, do it differently; go on and win the day.

The first days of the working week are the beginning of every new week at the workplace, meaning you are offered a clean slate to do amazing things at least 52 times a year.

Yesterday might have turned out on the sour side of life, but today is a new day to make it right by grabbing all the possibilities of greatness the universe has to offer. I am rooting for you.

I believe that believing in the first day of the working week the way you hold a strong belief on Sunday is one way to make good things happen to you in the new week.

May the beams of the sun from dawn give you the vitality to input the entirety of your talent and goodwill to stand out among your contemporaries. Good morning.

Monday blessings and motivation

Being the first day of a working week, Monday is an important day, so people don't take it for granted. These quotes can help you start the week well.

Let the thoughts of yesterday remain in yesterday because every new morning comes with a new tab to create new and exciting stories.

Wishing you an optimistic morning with humility in your eyes and a heart filled with kindness. Happy Monday, and may the odds be in your favour.

We often touch our smartphones, which fills us with happiness. Try touching someone's heart today so that they can feel the joy that radiates within you and become happier.

I am wishing you a cup of hot creamy coffee, a sizzling plate of attainable desires, a slice of triumph, and an accolade to relish your day. So stay happy!

Good times and bad times are always chasing after each other the same way Sunday is always followed by Monday, but I believe you have the grace and swiftness to outrun the bad times.

Monday mornings are considered cruel because, unlike Sunday mornings, you have no time to stay in bed all day as you must get your work done and invest in your future. Your future is how good your Monday turns out to be.

It's Monday morning and marks the end of your Sunday enjoyment. There is no lying fallow in bed, and you must prepare yourself for the daily toil. Happy Monday!

Disappointments, lapses, shortcomings - none of these agents can prevent you as long as your longing to do well overwhelms the negativity that may not be sprouting in your mind. Stay positive!

Stop allowing the voices inside your head to overwhelm the satisfaction that is waiting outside. Instead, have yourself a splendid Monday morning.

Wisdom is the richest of wealth, patience is the strongest of weapons, faith is the surest security, and laughing is the best medicine. May the good Lord bestow you with all of these and more.

If you feel blue and overwhelmed early in the morning, it is best to take a deep breath and affirm that it is another wonderful day and that your desires will be met.

Just one small happy thought in the morning can improve your day. Think better, do better.

Passing a smile to anyone or everyone is the fastest way to get your day started on a beautiful note. So, this is me sending a smile your way for you to also share with whoever you love.

Jump off your bed, brush your teeth, take a bath, brush your hair, and eat some breakfast. Set new goals for the new week because Monday is here!

Someone feeling lazy once said, "Dear Mondays, I think you should go on a long holiday, and I can bet that no one will know how long you have been gone."

You have conserved your fuel on Sunday, so it's time to arise and be fully ready to surmount your limitations and climb the ladder of life.

May your first days of the working week be as content as your weekend and your zeal as high as Mount Everest.

If you count the blessings in your corner, then you will discover that the first day of the working week is to be treasured and not regretted.

A pot of gold sits at the tail end of the rainbow, but the first day of the working week awaits you after the relish of the weekend fun.

Encouraging Monday quotes and wishes

What do you say to motivate on Monday? Making the recipient see the importance and beauty of the day can help them adjust themselves and align with the blessedness of the day.

Monday, can you tell me why you are here again? I told you to be gone on Tuesday, maybe Wednesday. Thursday, however, can stick around because it is friends with the likes of Friday, Saturday, and even Sunday.

It is as though we all have been robbed. Someone snatched our weekend from us and gave us Monday in return.

Sometimes I do not want the existence of an alarm clock because that is the only device that reminds me to wake up in the mornings when I am dreaming of you.

Having regrets on Monday mornings are a useless way to live an already short life; why not make a blissful one out of it and have a great Monday!

For a positive person, even Monday is a day of blessing. Be that individual today! Good morning.

As long as I have a friend like you, it does not matter if it is Monday, Wednesday, or Friday. Every day will always be a beautiful day. Good morning.

Do you know the unique thing about Mondays? It gives you a fresh start on your sojourn to success for the rest of the week. Therefore, try making the best out of it.

The first day of the working week may have gone terribly for you, but God still has magnificent packages for you in it. Have a wonderful Monday.

Mondays are great ways to welcome a new week full of positivity. And I am willing to wager that you have never had a Monday morning as beautiful as this one. I am rooting for you!

Waking up to see a new morning is a gift that must be cherished while remembering that you are loved. Good morning, and have an awesome Monday.

Monday mornings should not make you regret not having an extended holiday; you should see Mondays as the best part of the week because of the opportunities it offers for freshness of opportunity.

May the ray of God illuminate your trail today. May God help orchestrate your efforts into honourable places to accomplish your goal.

I am excited that you have made it to this point because I know that the journey is not for the weak but for the courageous. May you enjoy the good of the land.

There is nothing cheerful about the first days of the working week, but you make it positive for me. Thank you for making me happy, handsome.

Good morning Sunshine! You look incredible on the first day of the working week. How did I know? Because you look outstanding every day.

Have a satisfactory Monday morning, my dear man. I hope you spread your wisdom everywhere, and may you input the energy to win in dealing with this Monday.

I hope you get a slice of success this first day of the working week, and I wish you accomplishments wherever you invest your hard work.

I hope you are enjoying this Monday morning, unlike the lazy people who should be punished with seven Mondays weekly. Stay hydrated.

The special thing about the first day of the working week is that it is seven mornings away from the morning of the next holiday. Have a good time!

We may not be waking up next to each other in bed right now, but whenever I open my eyes to welcome another beautiful day, I always feel the urge to pray that your eyes are open to the dawn of the same.

I hope your night was peaceful; I pray that as you prepare to confront this day, you will move in bravery, knowing that you have all it takes to confront your obstacles!

Monday blessings with Bible verse images

Are you a Christian, or your loved ones are adherents of Christianity? You can help them start their work week with biblical messages that encapsulate Monday blessings for the week.

Therefore, my beloved brethren, be ye steadfast, unmoveable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, forasmuch as ye know that your labour is not in vain in the Lord. - 1 Corinthians 15:58

Be ye strong therefore, and let not your hands be weak: for your work shall be rewarded. - 2 Chronicles 15:7

For God is not unrighteous to forget your work and labour of love, which ye have showed toward his name, in that ye have ministered to the saints, and do minister. - Hebrews 6:10

Beloved, I pray that you may prosper in all things and be in health, just as your soul prospers. - 3 John 1:2

The Lord will watch over your coming and going both now and forevermore. - Psalm 121:8

Blessed shalt thou be when thou comest in, and blessed shalt thou be when thou goest out. - Deuteronomy 28:6

The Lord shall increase you more and more, you and your children. Ye are blessed of the Lord which made heaven and earth. - Psalm 115:14-15

Good morning Monday blessings images and quotes

When wishing someone the best of the new week, you can use some befitting images in the background coupled with your message to make them more beautiful.

Sunday is going to rest, and we can now focus on having a productive work week ahead. So, goodnight and have a fabulous Monday!

Do not help the noises in your head devastate you by giving them power with your thoughts. Instead, focus on the pleasure that lies on the outside.

May this day be loaded with joy and happiness. God's mercy will go with you today and the rest of the week. I hope you have a Monday filled with blessings.

The future is designed by your Mondays, so be guaranteed that God has already equipped you with the ability to absorb the blessings and conquest that the week is loaded with!

My blessing for you today is that every situation in your path shall be a ladder to help you climb to greater heights. This Monday morning will usher greatness into your existence. Have a great day.

Today will be the beginning of extraordinary and thrilling things in your life. Therefore, embrace the new week with merriment and optimism.

May the favour of God shine brilliantly upon you. People will see the grace of Christ and his wonderful deeds in your life as you go out to commence this Monday.

God will oversee your path and safeguard you from pushing decisions that will have irreparable harm to your person. I hope your week is filled with beautiful memories.

As you initiate today, I hope your life beams God's blessing all around you. May happiness not stop happening to your heart because Monday's benefits are unlimited.

Thank goodness it's Monday again! I proclaim that every stumbling block in your life and in the way of your victory shall be made into quicksand, and you will step into outshining excellence.

The first day of the working week's here once more! I pray that you experience breakthroughs from every setback you have encountered throughout the past couple of weeks.

Thank God it's another start to the week! I pray that God's mercy will cover you, and his favour will be your shield. Everyone who encounters you today will see God's favour in your life. So start your beautiful day in style.

I wish you purely extraordinary and incredible blessings for the rest of your day, and may the mercy of God dwell with you all day round.

Welcome to a colourful Monday morning that is also laden with blessings. Be reminded that contentment and serenity of mind make the day unique. Stay positive.

Monday is here again. Start your week with a brand new perspective on achieving your goals. Remember that whatever obstruction in your path is temporary.

Mondays are amazing to welcome a new week with a heart full of positivity. And I believe this particular Monday morning is as brand new as its blessings are.

If you feel the blue early in the morning, then take a deep sigh and say this is just a wonderful day. Have a lovely morning!

Let this Monday treat you to the niceties of life. Be happy with who you have and what you are; accept that you can only change the things within your circle of influence and forget about the ones outside there.

Starting this new week should make you realise that you are unbeatable, indestructible, and mighty today like every other day. Monday blessings to you, fam!

Mondays are hard only for people who are ignorant of how to use them heartily. So, stand up and be assertive about positivity today!

Happy Monday blessing messages

It is good to wish someone a happy Monday morning before they start a new week. And here is how to wish someone a happy Monday.

Do you know what's exceptional about Monday mornings? They give you a new slate to do something different towards attaining your goals for the week.

Wakening to the new dawn is a privilege; think highly of it and reflect on the fact that there are people who love you and root for you. Good morning.

This is me sending kisses and hugs your way on this lovely Monday morning to lift your spirit to be in tune with the blessings the week is offering.

I pray that your life draws in the favour and kindness of God this week. May you never work in vain for the things you pray for. Have a pleasant week.

I am optimistic that today will be the start of a good week. I wish you all the good things life has in store. May your day be delightful and your week colourful.

I pray that outstanding and unhindered blessings visit and reside with you this new week. This Monday will be superbly awesome. I wish you all the positive energy to power your shine.

I wish you Monday favours, my dear. I pray that all your anticipations shall not be snuffed out. May you find uncountable reasons to be thankful.

Monday should not be deemed boring because it is a work day. On the contrary, Mondays often present the most profitable of all the mornings that make up the week.

Usher this Monday morning with prayers in your heart and happiness in your spirit. May your day be filled with extraordinary blessings. Stay blessed.

This Monday, I pray that the good Lord will make you see the doors of opportunities ahead of you. May you be strengthened to overcome the obstacles in your way.

As you begin the week, I pray that you will not be lacking in any good things that will help your week go smoothly. Approach the new day with the expectations of utilising new opportunities.

Blessed Monday to you, comrade! May we be looked upon by the highest with joy and grace today. May our paths be safeguarded by well-meaning angels.

I hope you will have a favoured, graceful, and blessed Monday! May the good Lord provide you with plenty dose of happily unforgettable moments.

The surest events in life are death and the fact that no one escapes Monday. So why not approach it with humour so that life knows you understand its games!

The list of positive Monday blessings and quotes is not exhaustive. However, you can come up with as many as you like since all you need is to write how you wish the day and the week should go.

