30 inspiring daffodil quotes to keep you motivated and going forward

Daffodils are lovely. The yellow flowers inspire humility and are stunning if you enjoy life affirmations. With daffodil quotes, you are reminded that there is a bright future, and that life can be full of cheer and delight. To be a daffodil is to be hopeful and strong-minded.

Photo: Unsplash.com (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

What is the story of daffodils? The yellow spring flower signifies spirituality and often blossoms after the cruel winter. Daffodils symbolize power, renewal, light, hope, and optimism. If you want to make a 180-degree turn in your life, then check out inspiration from daffodil quotes.

Famous daffodil quotes for Instagram

What does the daffodil symbolize? Every flower lover understands how symbolic daffodils are. Quotes about daffodils will uplift you and make you see positivity in life. If you have an active Instagram account, make a point of sharing daffodil quotes weekly. The quotes are affirming and will help with your profile's aesthetics.

You normally have to be bashed about a bit by life to see the point of daffodils, sunsets, and nice uneventful days. – Alain de Botton

Dogwoods are great optimists. Daffodils wait and see, crouching firmly underground just in case spring doesn’t come this year, but dogwoods have faith. – Barbara Holland

Daffodils are optimistic flowers and foolproof. – Tasha Tudor

A daffodil bulb will divide and redivide endlessly. That’s why, like the peony, it is one of the few flowers you can find around abandoned farmhouses, still blooming and increasing in numbers fifty years after the farmer and his wife have moved to heaven. – Cassandra Danz

A row of daffodils and red tulips nestled against the walkway beneath my feet. Stray weeds peeked through the concrete cracks—a reminder that nature had the final say. No matter how much mankind bulldozed or built, all were vulnerable to Mother Nature's whims. – Pamela Crane

Daffodils that come before the swallow dares to take the March winds with beauty. – William Shakespeare

Picasso said that no one has to explain a daffodil. Good design is understandable to virtually everybody. You never have to ask why. – Hugh Newell Jacobsen

There is a tiny yellow daffodil. The butterfly can see it from afar, although one summer evening’s dew could fill Its little cup twice over, where the star had called the lazy shepherd to his fold, and be no prodigal. – Oscar Wilde

When I bought my farm, I did not know what a bargain I had in the bluebirds, daffodils, and thrushes, as little did I know what sublime mornings and sunsets I was buying. – Ralph Waldo Emerson

I have noticed my growing resemblance to a daffodil. – Tamora Pierce

If I were living in a utopian world, it wouldn't be political commentary; it would be about daffodils. – Emily Haines

I was in the forest jumping around daffodils while everyone was high on her*in. – Rufus Wainwright

I wandered lonely as a cloud that floats on high o’er vales and hills. When all at once, I saw a crowd—a host of golden daffodils beside the lake beneath the trees, fluttering and dancing in the breeze. – William Wordsworth

You have to do something. If you do something, you become somebody. Even a daffodil does something as a profession. It gives off a scent professionally. – Stella Adler

Quotes about daffodils from prominent people in society

Many authors, actors, poets, and leaders have referenced daffodils in their speeches and works. In a world with so much negativity, we must be reminded to have some grace and hope and stay blooming, just like daffodils. Constantly reading short daffodil quotes will inspire a shift in your view of life and help you attain your goals.

What is meant by reality? It would seem to be something very erratic, very undependable—now to be found in a dusty road, a scrap of newspaper in the street, a daffodil in the sun. It lights up a group in a room and stamps some casual saying. – Virginia Woolf

You've developed the strength of a draft horse while holding onto the delicacy of a daffodil. You are the mother—advocate, and protector of a child with a disability. – Lori Borgman

Starry Starry night—paint your palette blue and grey. Look out on a summer's day with eyes that know the darkness in my soul. Shadows on the hills, sketch the trees and the daffodils. Catch the breeze and the winter chills in colours on the snowy linen land. – Don McLean

I find the daffodils, crisp at the edges where they've dried, limp towards the stems, and use my fingers to pinch. – Margaret Atwood

25. A house with daffodils in it is a house lit up—whether or not the sun is shining outside. Daffodils in a green bowl and let it snow if it will. – A.A. Milne

I have seen Lady April bringing the daffodils, bringing the springing grass and the soft, warm April rain. – John Masefield

Flowers have spoken to me more than I can tell in written words. – Lydia M. Child

A moss-covered path tended its way around the magnolia tree. – Ellen Read

I could hear you talking to the daffodils and tulips, whispering to the fairies that lived inside their petals. – Lucy Christopher

Ah, romance to me is spontaneity. It's not diamond earrings; it's a bunch of daffodils freshly picked from the field. – Kate Winslet

They could make profitable use of his ample winnings and see the world. Were he not on tour for most of the year, they could finally enjoy a home life—the simple pleasures of coffee and Daily Telegraphs, clean windows and daffodils, cabernet and Newsnight. – Lionel Shriver

I never saw daffodils so beautiful. They grew among the mossy stones about and above them; some rested their heads upon these stones, as on a pillow, for weariness. – Dorothy Wordsworth

Life's a dog, and then you die? No, no. Life is a joyous dance through daffodils beneath cerulean blue skies, and then, then what? I forget what happens next. – Edward Abbey

A weeping grey sky descends on my umbrella—bright daffodils dance. – A.K. White

It is daffodil time, so the robins all cry, for the sun's a big daffodil up in the sky, and then down at midnight, the owl calls to-whoo! – Clinton Scollard

They can fly, howl, slaughter depression and headaches, daydream like gangbanging daffodils, orchids and cherry blossoms grasping mauve toffee clouds, and breastfeed laughter. – Laura Gentile

Frequently asked questions about daffodils

What is the meaning of the poem daffodils? The poem's title describes how lonely the poet is and how his brother's death affects him. In the end, however, the poet finds some ray of hope as he looks at the daffodils on the field. Where are Wordsworth’s Daffodils? William Wordsworth and Dorothy Wordsworth visited Glencoyne Park on 15th April 1802. That visit is what inspired Wordsworth to write the poem Daffodils What is the hidden message in the poem daffodils? The poem's subject matter is to love and appreciate nature as nature gives us peace and pleasure. Why does humankind love daffodils too much? Daffodils are a symbol of perseverance as the flowers bloom in the snow. Why are Daffodils called Golden? This is because daffodils take the colour yellow, which can compare to gold. Is daffodils a nature poem? There are multiple nature elements in the poem. The language and theme also convey strong emotions of the author's love of flowers and nature. Is the poet in daffodils sad the entire poem? The poet's mood can be described as thoughtful. Wordsworth is profound and uses sweet and deep words.

Everyone wants to have the determination of daffodils. You want to bloom even during the most challenging times. Daffodil quotes will help you flourish, become stronger, and face the world's challenges confidently. Daffodils quotes on your Instagram will encourage your followers too.

