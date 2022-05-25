70+ you are an amazing woman quotes to make her appreciated and special

Appreciating the remarkable woman in your life is a meaningful gesture. These women make significant sacrifices and, thus, deserve the best treatment and appreciation. So, if you have a special lady in your life, what better way to express your gratitude than with "you are an amazing woman" quotes?

Throughout history, there have been many iconic women. From Mother Teresa to Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton, the world has never lacked extraordinary and inspirational ladies. However, you don't have to be in a position of power to be recognised as a fantastic woman. Little things you do at home or work significantly impact the lives of those around you.

Inspirational you are an amazing woman quotes

Women provide us with daily inspiration. In addition, we admire them for their outstanding work, from childbearing to nursing. So, how do you appreciate a good woman? Find out how to value your special lady using these 70+ quotes.

Your presence is enough to make me feel amazing, and I just wanted to let you know.

The way you see things and do things makes you a fantastic person. I am grateful that I met you.

Whatever you do, whatever you come up with, all I could see is your sweetness in it. All your activities are gestures that couldn't be any kinder. You are a fantastic female.

Very few things amaze me. And one of them is you.

I keep wondering, from where do you get this strength and courage. Then when I learn the reason behind all your doing is just a love. I wonder and praise you. I shall always be indebted to your love.

With all the sweet gestures that one could imagine, you are a fantastic lady that I know.

When I count the fantastic things that God has made, I trust you twice.

When I see your love for me, I thank God for creating you and sending you into my life. And I feel I can't thank the almighty enough. You are a fantastic female and my greatest blessing.

I like you every moment. But the moment in which you are strong, I adore you.

I may not convey, or I may not even pay attention to you. But one thing is sure. You are amazing!

You make me complete. You are unique, my love.

I find you the most fantastic lady when you smoothly manage all the hectic things.

One of the most incredible things in life is finding someone who knows all your flaws, mistakes and weaknesses and still thinks you are amazing.

I find my day quite hectic and tiresome. But when I see you, I forget everything. I could feel you and know yours was more heated. Still, you have that tireless smile and energy.

You are my better half, by all the means.

I couldn't convey how amazing you make me feel when you are around.

Whatever you have been doing as a gesture of love is so amazing.

Just to remind you, you're pretty much the most fantastic person I've ever met.

You are unique, caring and humorous. You are my sweetheart!

I have no words to explain how amazing you make me feel.

Sometimes I wonder what I would have done without you.

If we hadn't met, I would have never understood what fantastic nature is.

You are unique, just as you are. More beautiful than you can see, stranger than you feel, and more worthy than you will ever know.

In a world where you can be anything, be yourself because you are already amazing.

You always find something positive in a negative situation, which is impressive because most people can't do that.

You leave the past behind and never worry too much about the future, you live in the present, and I think it is incredible.

Whenever anything happens, the first thing I think of is telling you. That's the sign of a fantastic person.

No doubt, I appreciate your beauty. But the thing that makes you more beautiful is your true nature. You make it happen because you consider it your duty. I am grateful for such a fantastic woman.

If someone asked me to describe you in just 3 words, I'd say you are amazing.

Don't let people decide your worth because only you have that right.

Inspiring strong woman quotes

Strong women have overcome and triumphed in the face of adversity. Some of these females have gone down in history as women's rights activists. If you require inspiration from strong females, these woman courage-quotes will help you get through a tough time.

Don't take your health for granted. Don't take your body for granted. Do something today that communicates that you desire to care for your body. Tomorrow is not promised. – Jada Pinkett Smith

If you want something said, ask a man; ask a woman if you want something done. – Margaret Thatcher

If a girl wants to be a legend, she should be one. – Calamity Jane

I was given such a great gift. It's a miracle that never stops amazing me and reminding me to give thanks every day. Having a wife and daughter gives me a lot more purpose. – Jake Owen

Sometimes people are like, 'Do you want to play a strong woman?' I don't have to play strong women to feel like a strong one myself, but I think it's essential to play complex, engaging, and believable characters. – Bryce Dallas Howard

I wanted to be an independent lady who could pay for her bills, a lady who could run her own life - and I became that woman. – Diane von Furstenberg

To be a good parent, you need to take care of yourself to have the physical and emotional energy to care for your family. – Michelle Obama

You aren't a selfish person for taking care of yourself, just a happier one. Take care of yourself as if you're the most awesome person you've ever met.

The world needs strong women who will lift and build others, love and be loved, and live bravely, both tender and fierce, women of indomitable will. – Amy Tenney

Self-care is your fuel. Whatever the road ahead or your path, self-care keeps your motor running and your wheels turning. – Melissa Streginus

Nourishing yourself in a way that helps you blossom in the direction you want to go is attainable, and you are worth the effort. – Deborah Day

Women are the largest untapped reservoir of talent in the world. – Hillary Clinton

Self-care is a deliberate choice to gift yourself with people, places, things, events, and opportunities that recharge our battery and promote whole health—body, mind, and spirit. – Laurie Buchanan

It's not selfish to love yourself, take care of yourself, and make your happiness a priority. It's necessary. – Mandy Hale

A woman with a voice is, by definition, a strong woman. – Melinda Gates

Self-care is not a waste of time; self-care makes your use of time more sustainable. – Jackie Viramontez

Each time a lady stands up for herself, she stands up for all women. – Maya Angelou

A strong lady is determined to do something others are unwilling to do. – Marge Piercy

A woman is a full circle. Within her is the power to create, nurture and transform. – Diane Mariechild

I have learned over the years that when one's mind is made up, this diminishes fear; knowing what must be done does away with fear. – Rosa Parks

Strong women quotes

The strength of a woman might not be physical. But her will and desire to achieve and love are unmatched. So, what do you say to an amazing person? If you know of such a person, share these strong women quotes to make them feel empowered.

Strong women don't play the victim. They don't make themselves look pitiful and don't point fingers. Instead, they stand, and they deal.

A lady with a voice is, by definition, a strong woman. But the search to find that voice can be challenging. – Melinda Gates

Above all, be the heroine of your life, not the victim. – Nora Ephron

If you can dance, be free, and be embarrassed, you can rule the world. – Amy Poehler

I believe in being strong when everything seems to be going wrong. I believe that happy girls are the prettiest girls. I think that tomorrow is another day, and I believe in miracles. – Audrey Hepburn

The fascinating thing a woman can have is confidence. – Beyonce Knowles

Champions keep playing until they get it right. – Billie Jean King

Females are the most beautiful, gorgeous creatures in the whole world. And I think that we are beautiful no matter what size we are. – Alicia Keys

Women are the real architects of society. – Cher

Strong women don't have attitudes. We have standards. – Marilyn Monroe

I am not free while any woman is unfree, even when her shackles are very different from my own. – Audre Lorde

Women are leaders everywhere you look—from the CEO who runs a Fortune 500 company to the housewife who raises her children and heads her household. Strong women built our country, and we will continue to break down walls and defy stereotypes. – Nancy Pelosi

I have chosen to be no longer apologetic for my femaleness and my femininity. And I want to be respected in all of my womanhood because I deserve to be. – Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

You are an excellent leader if your actions create a legacy that inspires others to dream more, learn more, do more, and become more. – Dolly Parton

You don't have to be pretty. You don't owe prettiness to anyone. Prettiness is not a rent you pay for occupying a space marked female. – Erin McKean

Think like a queen. A queen is not afraid to fail. Failure is another steppingstone to greatness. – Oprah Winfrey

Always be a first-rate version of yourself instead of a second-rate version of somebody else. – Judy Garland

We must reject the stereotypes that others hold of us and our stereotypes of ourselves. – Shirley Chisholm

Women that believe in each other can survive anything. Women who believe in each other create armies that will win kingdoms and wars. – Nikita Gill

There's something special about a lady who dominates in a man's world. It takes a certain grace, strength, intelligence, fearlessness, and the nerve to never take no for an answer. – Rihanna

You don't have to play masculine to be a strong woman. – Mary Elizabeth Winstead

I say if I'm beautiful. I tell if I'm strong. You will not determine my story—I will. – Amy Schumer

We need women who are strong yet gentle, educated yet humble, fierce yet compassionate, passionate yet rational, and disciplined and free. – Kavita Ramdas

Frequently asked questions

What do you say to an amazing woman? You can send them inspirational messages telling them how they impact your life positively.

What are the best quotes for a woman? The best ones are those that genuinely reflect your true feelings for her. How do you praise a strong woman? First, by appreciating their efforts in their respective fields and acknowledging their achievements. What is an inspirational woman? It is a lady who can inspire someone to do something worthwhile. How do you tell someone they are amazing? Saying it when you mean it is an excellent way to convey your message. Also, acknowledging their achievements is essential. How do I give a genuine compliment? Linking your comment to something you genuinely feel is an appropriate way to start.

In a nutshell, you are an amazing woman quotes intends to inspire and recognise extraordinary ladies in our lives. Among the quotes are some iconic women who have spoken about empowerment, inspiring many young girls and women. So, if you're looking for a quote to share with your special lady, the ones above should help.

