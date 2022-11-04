Christmas is around the corner, and as usual, it is meant to be celebrated with family and friends. It is the holiday season when people visit each other, have fun, go on vacations, exchange gifts, and make beautiful decorations. Additionally, catchy Christmas phrases, slogans, and taglines spice the season up. Any of them is worth sharing with your loved ones.

Catchy Christmas phrases are part of the annual festive period. They depict the meaning of Christmas and make it more fun. But then, some people give spiritual and religious meanings to these slogans while others see them as a norm.

Slogan for Christmas

Holiday slogans can be used to advertise, especially for those selling Christmas-related goods. Some use them to express their feelings and pass messages to others during the season. Whichever category you belong to, here are some catchy slogans you can use:

Be festive; it's Christmas here!

Plan ahead for a safe holiday.

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

Jesus is the reason for the season.

May the holidays bring you joy.

Merry Christmas from all of us to all of you.

Perfect gift for your Christmas.

All I want for Christmas is you.

Make it a December to remember.

Ho ho, the holidays are here!

Eat, drink, and be merry.

Tis the season to be safe.

Want an EARLY Christmas gift?

Joy to the world, the Lord is come, let earth receive her king!

Be holly in the festive season.

Be on Santa's good list.

Only Santa has a magic sleigh-don't drink and drive.

Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow.

Santa Claus is coming to town.

Share the love.

The best time of the year.

Decorate your Christmas with joy.

I'm dreaming of a white Christmas.

May your presents be many and your troubles be few. Merry Christmas!

Christmas day is a holy day.

At Christmas, all roads lead home.

Peace and joy sold here!

Christmas decoration slogans

Decorations are a part of the festive period as beautiful paintings, lights, trees, and houses are seen at that time. These are meant to attract people to either come for celebrations or to make houses colourful. Below is a list of some catchy holiday titles and slogans to include when decorating.

Come rock around the Christmas tree with us.

Celebrate the joy of the season, join us for a Christmas party.

Lighten up! It's the Christmas season!

Be jolly and make good cheer for Christmas comes but once a year.

Come get ready for Christmas.

Oh Christmas tree, Oh Christmas tree. How lovely are your branches!

Christmas gifts, Christmas trees, Christmas is the time to please.

Christmas comes once a year. Join us for some holiday cheer.

Christmas Party at our house! Eggnog, snacks, and reindeer games.

It's a Christmas Caroling party! Please drink and be merry with us!

We wish you a Merry Christmas.

Christmas comes but once a year, so straighten up because Santa is near!

Catchy phrases for Christmas

Most phrases used during Christmas are culled from Christmas movies or notable people's statements. They give deep meaning to the festive period and sometimes complement the holiday. Here are some lovely, Christmas catchy phrases.

A good conscience is a continual Christmas. – Benjamin Franklin

Peace on earth will come to stay when we live Christmas every day. – Helen Steiner Rice

Christmas is the day that holds all time together. – Alexander Smith

Christmas isn't a season; it's a feeling. – Edna Ferber

He who has not Christmas in his heart will never find it under a tree. – Roy L. Smith

The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear. – Elf

Let us keep Christmas beautiful without a thought of greed. – Ann Garnett Schuitz

Christmas, my child is love in action. Every time we love, every time we give, it's Christmas. – Dale Evans

Christmas is most truly Christmas when we celebrate it by giving the light of love to those who need it most. – Ruth Carter Stapleton

What is Christmas? It is the tenderness of the past, courage for the present, and hope for the future. – Agnes M.Pahro

Christmas isn't just a day, it's a frame of mind. – Valentine Davies

Blessed is the season which engages the whole world in a conspiracy of love. – Hamilton Wright Mabie

Your children need your presence more than your present. – Jesse Jackson

Just remember, the true spirit of Christmas lies in your heart. – The Polar Express

I will honour Christmas in my heart and try to keep it all the year. – Charles Dickens

May this season find you among those you love, sharing in the twin glories of generosity and gratitude. – Oprah Winfrey

Nothing ever seems too bad, too hard, or too sad when you've got a Christmas tree in the living room. – Nora Roberts

It's Christmas in the heart that puts Christmas in the air. – W.T Ellis

It's not how much we give, but how much we put into giving. – Mother Theresa

No one should be alone on Christmas. – The Grinch

Catchy Christmas gift card phrases

Gifts are important during Christmas as most people buy them for their family, friends, and well-wishers. The cards express one's feelings, bringing joy and happiness to those who receive them. Here are some nice phrases to put in your gift cards before sharing them:

May you see many more.

God bless you this holiday season.

Keep Christ in Christmas.

Warmest thoughts and best wishes for a joyful holiday season.

Peace, joy, and love to you.

Hope this season finds you all wrapped up in happiness!

Let love and happiness fill our lives; it's Christmas!

A hug is the perfect Christmas gift, one size fits all, and it is early returned.

Christmas is family, friends, hope, joy, memories, peace, and love.

May your Christmas be filled with joyful noise!

May all your day be happy and bright.

Wishing you love, cheer, and a happy new year!

What is beautiful, what is meaningful, what brings happiness; may they be yours this holiday season and throughout this coming year.

All I want for Christmas is you.

From home to home and heart to heart, from one place to another. The warmth and joy of Christmas bring us closer to each other.

Unwrap yourself a joyful Christmas!

May your gifts be many and your returns be few. Have a stress-free holiday season.

God bless you at Christmas and always.

Funny Christmas catchy Christmas phrases

Your concerns should be making others happy this season, and one of the ways to achieve this is by sending them funny phrases. If you don't know what to send, consider the following phrases:

Single bell, single bells, single all the way.

Have a very Meowy Christmas.

Santa Paws is coming to town.

A Christmas goodie from me to you. Eat it quick before I do.

Merry Kiss-mass.

Naughty, save Santa the trip!

Silent night- yeah, right!

Ho! Ho! I hope your holidays are filled with fun.

Dear Santa, I don't have to be good because I'm cute.

Santa Claus has the right idea, visit people only once a year.

Don't get your tinsel in a tangle.

Let's hope Santa won't get killed using apple maps this Christmas.

What happens under the Mistletoe stays under the Mistletoe.

Dear Santa, all I want for Christmas is your list of bad boys.

Is it too late to be good?

Christmas is a baby shower that went totally overboard.

The main reason Santa is so joyous is because he knows where all the bad girls live.

Christmas is the reason you buy this year's gift with next year's money.

Christmas is the season of peace and goodwill until you go shopping and get the bill.

Naughty is the new nice.

One of the most glorious messes in the world is the mess created in the living room on Christmas day.

All I want for Christmas is my two front teeth.

If you can't show your witty side on Christmas Eve, what is even the point?

Jingle all the way to the bank.

Let's be naughty and save Santa the trip.

Many people worldwide celebrate Christmas, and part of making each celebration special is sharing gifts and throwing parties. So, it is a time to share and show love, and these catchy Christmas phrases make the celebrations more unique and interesting.

