70+ super funny dry humour jokes that will make you laugh out loud

Jokes have long been employed in the comedy genre to provide a fantastic source of amusement. Some individuals are born with the ability to make others laugh since they understand how to be amusing in any situation. At times, telling jokes is the most impressive thing you can do. Dry humour jokes offer their brand of hilarity, and if you're capable of pulling them off, you can make any situation amusing.

Dry sense of humour jokes is a type of comedy in which an individual says hilarious things sincerely and calmly that the listeners may not recognize. Individuals are frequently trained to anticipate a response that fits the joke, so a simple apparent answer can invariably elicit laughter. Because they lack a catchphrase, such jokes are frequently amusing.

Super funny dry humour jokes

Dry humour is typically developed by individuals who wish to say something humorous but do not desire to be the central focus. On the other hand, some individuals appreciate jokes that tell a story, while others prefer classic dry-humour jokes.

Why should you never eat a clock? It's too time-consuming.

What goes in hard and dry and comes out sloppy and wet? Chewing gum.

What's an astronaut's favourite part of a computer? The space bar.

Is there a difference between a hippo and a zippo? A hippo's heavy, and a zippo's a little lighter.

What do you call a cow that has gone dry? A milk dud or an udder failure.

Why does Snoop Dogg carry an umbrella? Fo' drizzles.

Why do chicken coops have two doors? Because if they had four doors, they'd be chicken sedans.

Why was the chicken crossing a road? No one knows.

What did the flowers do when the bride walked down the aisle? They rose.

What did the ocean say to the longest beach? It said nothing; it just waved.

What do you call a deer with no eyes? No-eyed deer.

What does a baby computer call its father? Data.

How do I eat consciously? You try not to lose consciousness when eating.

What did one wall say to the other? I'll meet you at the corner.

How many pears can you take from a pear tree? All of them.

How do you describe a joke that isn't funny? A sentence.

What kind of music do windmills like? They're big metal fans.

Have you heard the joke about the bed? No? That's because it has yet to be made.

Why did Mr Potato Head's dry cleaning service go out of profitable business? He always used too much starch.

What can happen when a horse gets inside someone's house? They call animal services to remove the animal from the place!

What do you do if your eyes are dry? Moisturise.

What do you call a talking turtle? A cartoon.

What kind of tea is the hardest to swallow? Reality.

What will happen when an old Jewish man gets himself into a bar? He's allowed to drink because he is above the drinking age.

What makes pigs never appear in trees? Because they're pretty good at it.

Why do ghosts love elevators? Because they lift their spirits.

What do you call someone with no body and no nose? Nobody knows.

Why couldn't the bicycle stand up by itself? It was two tired.

How come oysters don't donate to charity? They're shellfish.

What's the best part about living in Switzerland? I don't know, but the flag is a big plus.

Dry humour jokes and one-liners

Nothing beats a well-phrased one-liner to elicit a belly laugh. Everyone needs a smile amid adversity, and these hilarious dry, humour jokes will quickly lift your spirits, liven up your emotions, and make you laugh.

A flat earther's only fear is the sphere itself.

Maybe if we start telling people their brain is an app, they'll want to use it.

My IQ test results came back. They were negative.

I spent a lot of time, money, and effort childproofing my house. But the kids still get in.

Despite having dry skin, my friend doesn't like to talk about it and would rather sweep it under the carpet.

Why was six afraid of seven? Because seven eight nine.

Why don't cats play pok*r in the jungle? Too many cheetahs.

Adam & Eve were the first to ignore Apple's terms and conditions.

In my pyjamas, I shot an elephant one morning. How he got into my pyjamas, I'll never know.

What's the difference between an outlaw and an in-law? Outlaws are wanted.

I'm not too fond of Russian dolls; they're full of themselves.

I composed a song about tortillas, and it's more of a wrap.

I asked my girlfriend to s*ck the life out of me and left me dry. She replied, "YES, I'll marry you."

What happens to an illegally parked frog? It gets toad away.

Did you hear about the statistician who drowned while crossing a major river? It was three feet deep on average.

I never knew happiness until I married—it was too late.

Did you hear they arrested the devil? Yeah, they called him in possession.

I asked what I should bring to the party. The hosts said: nothing, get a happy face. I had to cancel.

Why aren't dogs good dancers? Because they have two left feet.

Why did the teddy bear say no to dessert? Because he was stuffed.

My wife told me to stop impersonating a flamingo, and I had to put my foot down.

My dog is an excellent fashion adviser. Whenever I ask him what I look like in my clothes, he says, 'WOW!'

I failed math so many times at school I can't even count.

How do you make holy water? You boil the hell out of it.

I know they say that money talks, but all mine says is 'Goodbye.'

I told my girlfriend she drew her eyebrows too high. She seemed surprised.

My mother was so surprised when I told her I was born again. She said she didn't feel a thing!

The last thing I want to do is hurt you, but it's still on the list.

I have a few jokes about unemployed people, but none work.

The future, the present, and the past walk into a bar. Things got a little tense.

Best dry humour jokes

The most amusing dry-humour jokes are the ones that are wholly unanticipated and daring. It is strongly advised to keep towels nearer while perusing them.

A man drops his phone on a concrete floor. The phone is fine, with no damage, and it's in aeroplane mode.

How do you get someone to stop swinging on the tire swing? Snip the rope.

Why do birds fly south for the winter? It's too far to walk.

Did you fall from heaven? Because it looks like you landed on your face.

I've never been married, but I tell people I'm divorced, so they won't think something is wrong with me.

How do you confuse someone? Paint yourself green and throw forks at them.

What's the one thing in life you can always count on? A calculator.

They say women get turned on by funny guys. If that's true, I must have an arid sense of humour.

How many apples grow on a tree? All of them.

Why are groups of fish so bright? They travel to schools.

If your phone gets wet, try putting it in a bag of dry rice. At night, the rice will attract Asians who will fix your electronics for you.

What did one stranger say to the other? Nothing and they didn't know each other.

How is a bar of soap the same as your dreams? They're both fantastic at slipping away.

Do you want to know what always makes me smile? Face muscles.

I broke my finger last week. On the other hand, I'm OK.

What does a clock do when it's hungry? It goes back four seconds.

Parallel lines have so much in joint. It's a shame they'll never meet.

I want a job cleaning mirrors, which I can see myself doing.

What's worse than finding a worm in your apple? Being robbed, I guess.

What do you do when you see a spaceman? Park in it, man.

Above are some funniest dry humour jokes that will make you laugh out loud. They are a type of comedy in which a person says something hilarious in a frank and gentle way that the listeners might not always recognize.

