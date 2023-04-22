Ghanaian musician Fameye has revealed why he publicly snatched a young University of Ghana student's phone

He complained bitterly about how some fans of musicians try to invade the privacy of musicians

The fashionista wore a brown leather jacket with matching trousers and stylish black boots as a guest on the United Showbiz program

Ghanaian musician Fameye revealed one of his worse experiences with a fan who tried to video him publicly at the Opkonglo traffic light in Accra.

Speaking on the United Showbiz during the Easter celebrations, Peter Famiyeh Bozah, popularly called Fameye said,

If someone cheers me on too much, then I become scared. I'm scared of someone who laughs 24/7. Because if someone likes you, that person does small actions and doesn't want to hurt you.

But if you overdo it, I'll be a little vexed, because that person might be crossing boundaries. Because there are some things that I do for my happiness. I can't let someone be happy and be unhappy myself. I had a problem at Okponglo. I'm not sure he was my fan. But he knew that I am an artist.

I made one or two mistakes while driving. I acknowledged my mistakes and apologized to the guy because we were in traffic. This Legon student said he wouldn't understand. He said, "Foolish boy. You are fameye and so what?"

One of my team members seized the phone with which he was taking a video of me. Because my face showed clearly in his video while he insulted me.

Meanwhile, I apologized. When my team member, Peter, seized the phone, the traffic light turned green so we had to move. Later, I sent it to Legon police station

Watch Fameye's video below;

Some social media users have shared their opinions about Fameye's comment about his fans.

Some online users have expressed mixed feelings after watching a video from Fameye's recent comment about music lovers.

iamxneat

This is Fameye speaking but Ebe Peter way carry the phone go

khalid_zion

I just love you because you are real the fan fools be plenty for the street top

agyemangdaniel104

What he said is true as well as other reasons

ckt.88

)se code nu y3 zero

berlindaaduteye4781

What he's saying is very true, not everyone is ur friend some r with u but they do not love u , know this and be ur self. ❤️❤️❤️

Alestorm

Yooo, me feeling, brother. yeah, fear people who laugh para

Fameye: I repeat my expensive sneakers for three months because of my poor background

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Fameye, a musician from Ghana, stating in an interview that after paying with his hard-earned money, he will continue to replicate his expensive collection.

The musician, who goes by Peter Famiyeh Bozah in private, added that since he did not have a lavish upbringing, he would make sensible investments.

He concluded that he does not allow anyone to take photos of him because he cannot replicate that expression.

