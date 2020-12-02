The top 10 comedians in Ghana to watch at the moment for the best fun

For a long time, Ghanaian comedians lurked in Nigerians' shadows, who are considered among the best in Africa. However, the Ghanaian comedy industry has grown steadily over time. This has led to the emergence of new names of comedians in Ghana doing wonders in the industry.

Today, Ghana boasts of several good comedy talents. Some of them have even gained international recognition. In the comedy industry, where entertainers have to make people laugh whenever on stage, choosing the best among comedians is not easy. One bad show might easily cause a drop in one's rankings.

Top 10 comedians in Ghana at the moment

The good thing about Ghanaian comedy is that you don't have to go to a show to see your favourite comedian. Most comedians have embraced social media where they crack up their followers every other day.

New acts have been pioneers in the shift to digital media, gaining a huge following in the process. These are the top 10 comedians in Ghana to watch right now.

1. Clemento Suarez

Full name: Clement Ashiteye

Clement Ashiteye Stage name: Clemento Suarez

Clemento Suarez Date of birth: 8th December

8th December Profession: Comedian and actor

Clemento Suarez, real name Clement Ashiteye, is one of the top comedy names in Ghana, as well as Africa. He is famous for being a stage comedian, but he also does acting work. He has been doing comedy for over a decade.

He joined the industry immediately after graduating from university. However, Clemento Suarez journey into comedy stardom was not an easy one. Being an unknown, Clemento started by doing free performances to gain the attention of audiences. It was a good strategy, which helped him become known to top names such as Latif Abubakar.

2. Derrick Kobina Bonney

Full name: Derrick Kobina Bonney

Derrick Kobina Bonney Stage name: DKB Ghana

DKB Ghana Date of birth: 3rd September 1985

3rd September 1985 Age: 36 years (as of 2022)

36 years (as of 2022) Profession: Ghanaian stand-up comedian, TV presenter, actor, events host

Popularly known as DKB, Derrick Kobina Bonney is one of the top stand-up comedians in Ghana. He was given the title "King of Comedy" by ace satirist Kweku Sintim Misa. He is another one of the top talents who have been doing comedy in Ghana for a while. And just like Clemento, he did not have an easy time on his rise to stardom.

Derrick was pretty much unknown as a comedian until a slapping incident of a housemate in Big Brother Africa 2012 edition. Despite the scandalous nature of the slap, DKB managed to ride the wave of attention and soon became a household name.

Today, DKB is a popular guest at top events in Ghana, where he is usually invited as an MC. He also participates in comedy shows both in Ghana and on the international scene. On top of that, he performs monthly at his own comedy show, the Comedy Express.

3. Jacinta Ocansey

Full name: Jacinta Asi Ocansey

Jacinta Asi Ocansey Stage name: Jacinta Ocansey

Jacinta Ocansey Date of birth: 6th October 1993

6th October 1993 Age: 28 years (as of 2022)

28 years (as of 2022) Profession: Nigerian-Ghanaian stand-up comedian singer and actress

While Ghana does boast of a large pool of comedy talent, most of them are male. Jacinta Ocansey is, however, an exception, being one of the few Ghanaian female comedians. In fact, she is considered the de facto Queen of Comedy in Ghana.

Jacinta was born in Nigeria but moved to Ghana to pursue her university degree. Comedy was not her chosen career path; instead, it was her mother who encouraged her into it. After several performances, she became a breakout comedy star.

Since then, Jacinta has gone on to appear at several comedy events in Ghana, Nigeria, and the international scene. For example, she has performed at, among other events, Comedy Express, Shakara and the Gang, Akwaaba UK Comedy Night, and others.

4. Lekzy DeComic

Full name: Emmanuel Nkansah Ansong

Emmanuel Nkansah Ansong Stage name: Lekzy DeComic

Lekzy DeComic Date of birth: 10th January 1990

10th January 1990 Age: 32 years (as of 2022)

32 years (as of 2022) Profession: Stand up comedian and certified graphic designer

Lezky DeComic is an up and coming stand-up comedian who is making waves in the Ghanaian comedy industry. DeComic has shot into fame in recent years, bagging several awards. These include 2017's People's Celebrity Award for best comedian category and the 2016 Comedy Choice Awards.

What's different about Lezky DeComic is that he didn't intend on being a comedian. In fact, he is a graphic designer by profession and was first in the music scene before turning to comedy. However, growing up, his father pressured him to be a doctor.

5. Teacher Kwadwo

Full name: Michael Owusu Afiriyie

Michael Owusu Afiriyie Stage name: Teacher Kwadwo

Teacher Kwadwo Date of birth: 25th April 1988

25th April 1988 Age: 33 years (as of 2022)

33 years (as of 2022) Profession: Ghanaian comedian and teacher

Teacher Kwadwo, real name Michael Afriyie is a teacher by profession. He might not be an international sensation, but he has captured the hearts of many people with his comedy.

Kwadwo is famous for his hilarious YouTube clips, where he performs satirical skits on trending issues. He is also fond of using Ghanaian proverbs in his performances.

Like many other Ghanaian comedians, breaking into the comedy scene was not an easy feat. In fact, his luck turned around after sending a direct message to actress Nana Ama McBrown on Instagram. This led to him landing a role as the host for the United Showbiz program on the Ghanaian network, UTV.

6. Kofi Adu

Full name: Kofi Adu

Kofi Adu Stage name: Kofi Adu

Kofi Adu Date of birth: 25th May 1969

25th May 1969 Age: 52 years (as of 2022)

52 years (as of 2022) Profession: Ghanaian comedian and actor

Kofi Adu, born Agya Koo, is a Ghanaian actor and comedian. He is a household name in the Ghanaian comedy industry, having featured in over 200 films to date. However, before he ventured into acting, he was a comedian.

Growing up in the Ashanti region of Ghana, Adu led a humble life, working as a cobbler. His comedy talent saw him land roles at Accra's National Theatre as a comedian for warming up the crown before headliners. It was here that the Ghanaian National TV discovered him.

7. Comedian Waris

Full name: Abdul Waris Umaru

Abdul Waris Umaru Stage name: Comedian Waris

Comedian Waris Date of birth: 31 July 1992

31 July 1992 Age: 29 years (as of 2022)

29 years (as of 2022) Profession: Ghanaian comedian and actor

Abdul Waris Umaru, stage name] Comedian Waris, is another comedy talent to look out for in the 2022 and coming years. Initially, Waris was a sound engineer, where he worked in radio and TV stations.

In 2015, he ventured into the entertainment scene as a stand-up comedian. He also landed a gig as a personal assistant to another top Ghanaian comedian, DKB. Since then, Waris has appeared in several other comedy events such as:

Crack ribs

Comedy Express

Easter Comedy Show

Aside from comedy, he is involved in acting. He is also the founder of the Waris Foundation, an organization that feeds people living on the streets.

8. Michael Blackson

Full name: Michael Blackson

Michael Blackson Stage name: Michael Blackson

Michael Blackson Date of birth: 28 November 1972

28 November 1972 Age: 49 years (as of 2022)

49 years (as of 2022) Profession: American-Ghanaian-Liberian actor and comedian

Michael Blackson was once one of the top Ghanaian comedians in the USA. Nicknamed "The African King of Comedy," he has been in the comedy industry for nearly two decades now.

He ventured into the scene through Pennsylvanian and Philadelphian comedy clubs, which are known for being unforgiving. With time, he grew his talent and got a big break after American celebrity Ice Cube saw his performance. This earned him a spot in the hit comedy show, Next Friday, which propelled him into stardom.

Today, Blackson is a household name in Ghana as well as on the international scene. He is known for using his experiences as a Ghanaian during his performances. Aside from comedy, he is involved in philanthropic activities in his home country as a way of giving back.

9. Khemikal

Full name: Daniel Selase Anyidoho

Daniel Selase Anyidoho Stage name: Khemikal

Khemikal Profession: Ghanaian comedian and actor

Daniel Selase commonly known by his stage name, Khemikal is a talented Ghanaian comedian and one of the biggest names in Ghanaian comedy. With his exceptional talent, he has hosted numerous Ghanaian comedy shows such as:

KSM @50

A Touch of Class

Decemba to Remember

A Night of 1021 Laughs and Music

The Easter Comedy Show

The comedian has also appeared at various high-profile concerts in the country and beyond.

10. OB Amponsah

Full name: Obarima Amponsah

Obarima Amponsah Stage name: OB Amponsah

OB Amponsah Date of birth: 6th December 1989

6th December 1989 Age: 32 years (as of 2022)

32 years (as of 2022) Profession: Comedian and optometrist

OB Amponsah is one of the funniest stand-up comedians in Ghana. Apart from being a talented comedian, he is a practising optometrist. He became a comedian because of his father and a doctor because of his mother.

Amponsah has performed with the likes of Basketmouth, Okey Bakassi, Bovi and other great comedians in Africa. He has also performed in shows such as:

Decemba to Rememba

Night of Laughs

Easter Comedy Show

The comedy industry is not for the faint-hearted, with comedians taking years and a lot of hard work to break into the scene. This is a challenge that many Ghanaian comedians have faced. However, despite all these challenges, the Ghanaian comedy industry has weathered hard times and produced some big names. The above are some of the top and up-coming comedians in Ghana, making a name for themselves in 2022.

