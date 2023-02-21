Messaging is one of the forms of communication that enables us to be real and true to our normal authentic selves. We get to reveal our truest, sometimes deepest selves behind the keyboard. We also get to realise and understand ourselves through the things we talk about and how we talk about them. Playing games is one way of exploring and sharing these pieces of ourselves. So, what games can we play? Have you ever tried the truth or dare questions over text game?

The general rule of the truth or dare game is not to lie to a truth and carry out a dare, no matter how embarrassing it may be. Every player should be comfortable; hence it is crucial to understand the game's rules and not take the game personally but have fun discovering how much is in each other's closet.

Good truth or dare questions over text

Holding the other party accountable for the task might be challenging as the game happens over text. So, what are some good truth or dare questions over text to send?

What is the most embarrassing thing that has ever happened to you?

What is the biggest lie you've ever told, and to whom did you tell it?

What is the most embarrassing moment of your life?

What's your biggest fear?

What is your worst habit?

When did you cry last?

Credit my account with 100$

Rate me as a friend.

Tell me a secret that you've never told me.

Send me the last image in your gallery.

Dedicate a song to our relationship and sing the first verse.

Tell me something you've never told anyone before.

Fun truth or dare questions over text

As much as accountability might be a challenge while playing the truth or dare game over text, the players can make it fun such that the other party cannot resist participating. Here are some questions and commands to incorporate to ensure the game remains entertaining and captivating.

Would you rather be caught picking your nose or fart loudly in public?

Do you talk/drool in your sleep?

Have you ever peed in the shower?

What's the drunkest you have been?

What's the most embarrassing thing you've ever done?

Take a shower with your clothes on.

Try to lick your elbow.

Run outside and scream.

Go to the washroom and unroll all the toilet paper.

Shave a part of your body that you never shave.

Spin around for 5 minutes, then try and walk straight.

Crazy truth questions to ask anyone

Have you ever met someone and wondered how you would get to know each other better? Truth questions can serve as a great get-to-know-me interaction session. So, what are crazy truth questions you can ask?

What's the most childish thing you've done recently?

What is the meanest thing you've ever done?

What is the silliest fight you have ever had?

When was the last time you lied?

Have you ever cheated on someone?

What's the biggest secret you've kept from your parents?

Who is your secret crush?

Do you cover your eyes during the scariest parts of a movie?

Who do you hate and why?

18+ truth or dare questions over text

Here are some general truth or dare questions for adults that could be appropriate depending on the context and the relationship with the other person. They include:

What is your worst habit?

Have you ever peed in a pool?

What was the last thing you searched for on your phone?

Have you ever farted in public and pretended it was not you?

What's the worst thing you've ever done?

Tell me something you are glad your mom doesn't know about you.

If you had to choose between walking naked or having your thoughts appear on your forehead for everyone to read, which would you choose?

Do you sing in the shower?

Do you talk in your sleep?

What's your biggest turn-on?

What would I be shocked to find if I went through your room?

Would you rather I read your diary or take 100$ from your account?

Post your crush on social media and ask them out through the caption.

Knock on your neighbour's door and run away.

Send a flirty text to someone you have a crush on.

Prank call someone and try to talk for 5 minutes straight.

Tell your crush you like them over text.

Lick your armpits and send me the recording.

Spicy dares over text

As you get to know each other, you can elevate the games and ask more crazy and uncomfortable truths/dares. Below are some of the spicy dares to ask over text.

Go outside and do a chicken dance where people can see you.

Wear a t-shirt written "free hugs" and walk around your city with open arms.

Take an unflattering photo and make it your profile picture for a day.

Call your mom and tell her you can't find a boyfriend/girlfriend. Cry while at it.

Fill your mouth with water and sing a verse of your favourite song.

Call your ex and narrate for them a short poem.

Record yourself singing a love song and send it to your ex.

Close your eyes and write a text without looking, then send it to someone.

Call your dad and say you got engaged.

Dare questions to ask a boy over text

Moving away from friends, have you ever had a ghost chat with a boy because you couldn't sustain a conversation? A truth or dare session is an exciting way to get to know each other better and keep that conversation going. So, what are some of the dare questions over text to ask a boy?

Find some lipstick and put it on.

Do 30 sit-ups without stopping.

Show me the most embarrassing photo on your phone.

Read out loud the last text message you sent.

Put your whole fist inside your mouth.

Record yourself yelling out your crush's name and send it to them.

Melt at least three ice cubes on your back.

Empty your wallet and show what is inside.

Howl like a wolf at the moon.

Show your last screenshot.

Do you currently have a crush on anyone?

Have you ever cheated on a partner?

Truth or dare questions for boyfriend

Have you wanted to bond with your boyfriend but found it challenging because of the distance? Try asking him these truth or dare questions over text and spice up that conversation as you get to know him better and keep the romance spark alive.

What is your guilty pleasure?

What is your biggest pet peeve?

What is it about a woman that turns you off?

What are your thoughts on polyamory?

Tell me the naughtiest thought you've had about me today.

Who was your first celebrity crush?

Say something that would make me show up at your door right now.

When was your first kiss?

Treat me to the fanciest hotel of my choice.

Text your parents that your girlfriend is pregnant.

Call someone random and confess your new love for them.

Write a breakup text message and send it to someone random on your contact list.

Truth or dare questions over text with your crush

When you meet someone new, there is a need to get to know them better, either as a love interest or just as a friend. Let's explore some truth and dares you can ask a crush.

Have you ever practised kissing the mirror?

Have you ever practised kissing a piece of fruit?

Who is the hottest person on your contact list?

What is your love language?

Have you ever done something illegal?

What's your ideal date?

How many people have you kissed?

Call your ex and give them a piece of your mind.

Make me your DP (display photo) for a week.

What are you most attracted to in the opposite sex?

What's the worst relationship experience you've ever had?

Narrate one of your fantasies to me.

Flirty dares to ask your crush

While it can be exciting to ask flirty dares, it's important to ensure that you are both comfortable with the level of flirtation and intimacy in the questions.

Record yourself doing a sensual dance routine and post it on Instagram.

Write me a love poem and post it on your stories.

Cover one of your body parts in whipped cream, then ask a stranger to lick it off.

Tell me a rousing story.

Show me how you like being kissed on your hand over face time.

Remove an item of your clothing and send a picture for proof.

Whether you are getting to know them for the first time or you have known each other for a long time, you can always spice up that conversation and strengthen that bond by sharing facts about yourselves in a way that is more fun and games. Next time you run out of content, try some fun truth or dare questions over text and enjoy watching the other person sweat and become vulnerable to you despite the distance.

