The best 100 yo mama jokes in the internet history

Humour is subjective and relative, but yo mama jokes are so awful and hilarious in many ways. These jokes are your best bet if you are with your friends and want to make them laugh out loud. Cracking these jokes with friends and laughing your heart out is a love language that people barely talk about.

Because laughter is therapy, spread laughter, one yo mama joke at a time. Photo: pexels.com, @nappy (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Yo mama jokes have been a staple of humour for decades, providing endless laughter with their witty and often exaggerated insults directed towards mothers. These jokes, characterised by their playful and sometimes outrageous nature, have found a prominent place in pop culture, from comedy movies to playground banter.

Best yo mama jokes

These funny jokes are considered offensive or insensitive. They are good roasts about sensitive topics like race, gender, sexual orientation, mental health, and body shame. They can also include jokes that mock or belittle a person's mother.

Yo mama's so ugly, she threw a boomerang, and it refused to come back.

Yo mama is so nice, she'd give me the hair off her back.

Yo mamma is so ugly; when she tried to join an ugly contest, they said, sorry, no professionals.

Yo mama is so dumb; she put sugar on the bed because she wanted sweet dreams.

Yo mama's so ugly, she made a blind kid cry.

Yo mama is so dumb; she thought KFC was UFC for chickens.

Yo mama is so dumb; she thought Dunkin' Donuts was a basketball team.

Yo mama's so ugly, she walked into a haunted house and walked back out with a job application.

Yo mama is so skinny, her mamilla touch.

Yo mama's so ugly; her birth certificate is an apology letter.

Yo mama is so dumb; she thought a quarterback was a refund.

Yo mama's so stupid, she put lipstick on her forehead to make up her mind.

Yo mama is so dumb; she sold her car to get gasoline money.

Yo mama is so skinny, that when she swallowed a meatball, everyone thought she was pregnant again.

Yo mama is so dumb; it takes her an hour to cook minute rice.

Yo mama's so ugly, they didn't give her a costume when she tried out for Star Wars .

. Yo mama is so mean that Taylor Swift wrote a song about her.

Yo mama's lips are so big, when she smiles she gets Chapstick on her ears.

Yo mama is so dumb; she thought Twitter was social media for birds.

Yo mama so ugly even Hello Kitty said good bye.

Yo momma, so stupid; when they said order in the court, she asked for fries and a shake.

Yo mama's so stupid, she stared at a cup of orange juice for 12 hours because it said: Concentrate.

Yo mama's like a race car driver—she burns a lot of rubbers.

Yo mama's so pale, she could go to her wedding naked.

Yo mama's behind is so big, she bent over and got arrested for selling crack.

Yo mama's so ugly, she could scare the dung out of the toilet.

Yo mama's chest is so hairy; her bosoms look like coconuts.

Yo mama's legs are like the library; they're always open to the public.

Yo mama has been sleeping around so long; she's gotten with Father, the Son, and the Holy Ghost.

Yo mama is like a cigarette. I have her 40 times a day, and she's killing me.

Yo mama so old jokes

Heartfelt giggles are guaranteed with a good collection of yo mama jokes. Photo: pexels.com, @divinetechygirl (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Mean yo mama jokes allow you to use exaggerated insults directed at someone's mother playfully. While these cool jokes may be considered mean-spirited or offensive to some, their purpose is rooted in comedic exaggeration and wordplay rather than genuine malice or intent to harm.

Yo, mama's so old; her birth certificate says "Expired" on it.

Yo mama's so old, she remembers when the Grand Canyon was just a ditch.

Yo mama's so old; her memories are in black and white.

Yo mama is so old. She walked into an antique store, and they didn't let her leave.

Yo mama's so old; her birth certificate is in Roman numerals.

Yo mama's so old, she used to babysit Yoda.

Yo mama's so old, she sat next to Moses in third grade.

Yo mama's so old, she has a picture of Moses in her yearbook.

Yo mama so old she saw the big bang.

Yo mama’s so old, when she was born, the Dead Sea was still just getting sick.

Yo mama's so old; when she was young, rainbows were black and white.

Yo mama's so old, she remembers when the Dead Sea was only sick.

Yo mama's so old; her birth certificate is in hieroglyphics.

Yo mama's so old; when she was in school, history was called current affairs.

Yo mama’s so old she has an autographed Bible.

Yo mama's so old, she took her driver's test on a dinosaur.

Yo mama's so old, she knew Mr. Clean when he had an afro.

Yo mama's so old, she used to water ski on the Nile.

Yo mama's so old; when she was in school, the history teacher was still writing the curriculum.

Yo mama's so old; when she farts, dust comes out.

Yo mama's so old, she knew Burger King when he was just a prince.

Yo mama so fat jokes

Warm your heart with a dose of Yo mama wit and charm. Photo: pexels.com, @ketut-subiyanto (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Many people are body sensitive in that speaking ill of how fat they are may trigger them. However, these yo mama fat jokes will bring nothing but laughter to them.

Yo mama is so fat, she brought a spoon to the Super Bowl.

Yo mama's so fat; when she wears high heels, she strikes oil.

Yo mama's so fat; her blood type is Ragu.

Yo mama's so fat, she was overthrown by a small militia group, and now she's known as the Republic of Yo Mama.

Yo mama is so fat; she has two watches, one for each time zone she's in.

Yo mama's so fat; when she talks to herself, it's a long-distance call.

Yo mama's so fat; if she was a Star Wars character, her name would be Admiral Snackbar.

character, her name would be Admiral Snackbar. Yo mama's so fat, it took me two buses and a train to get to her good side.

Yo mama is so big, her belt size is "equator."

Yo mama's so fat, she left in high heels and came back in flip flops.

Yo mama's so fat, when she fell, I didn't laugh, but the sidewalk cracked up.

Yo mama's so fat, she can't even jump to a conclusion.

Yo mama's so fat, her car has stretch marks.

Yo mama's so fat; when she goes camping, the bears hide their food.

Yo mama is so fat, she uses Google Earth to take a selfie.

Yo mama's so fat, she stepped on a scale, and it said: "To be continued."

Yo mama is so fat, not even Dora can explore her.

Yo mama is so fat, she wakes up in sections.

Yo mama's so fat, when she skipped a meal, the stock market drops.

Yo mama is so fat; her job title is Spoon and Fork Operator.

Yo mama's so fat; when she went to KFC, and the cashier asked what size bucket she wanted, she said, "The one on the roof!"

Yo mama's so fat, I swerved to miss her in my car and ran out of gas.

Yo mama's so fat, when she walked past the TV, I missed three episodes.

Yo mama’s so fat that when she died, not even her ghost could float.

Yo mama's so fat, when she hauls her behind, she has to make two trips.

Yo mama is so fat, she gets group insurance.

Yo mama's so fat; when she goes camping, the bears hide their food.

Classic yo mama jokes from movies

Movies have some of the best classic Yo mama jokes. Photo: pexels.com, @pavel-danilyuk (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Your mom's jokes have been popular in that they are used both in popular movies and comedic scenes. Here is a collection of these jokes that were used in various shows throughout time.

Yo mama's so fat, she stepped on a scale, and it said, 'One at a time, please!' - Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999).

(1999). Yo mama's so old, she's got a Bible signed by Jesus. - White Chicks (2004).

(2004). Yo mama's so fat, her cereal bowl comes with a lifeguard. - The Nutty Professor (1996).

(1996). Yo mama's so old; her social security number is 1. - Billy Madison (1995).

(1995). Yo mama's so stupid, she sits on the TV and watches the couch. - Billy Madison ( 1995).

1995). Yo mama's so old; when she was in school, history was called 'current events. - Eddie Murphy: Delirious (1983).

(1983). Yo mama's so fat, she uses a mattress as a maxi pad. - Norbit (2007).

(2007). Yo mama's so ugly, when she looks in the mirror, the reflection ducks. - Coming to America (1988).

(1988). Yo mama's so old, she was a waitress at the Last Supper. - Airplane! (1980).

(1980). Yo mama's so fat; when she wears a red dress, the kids yell 'Kool-Aid!' - Nutty Professor II: The Klump s (2000).

s (2000). Yo mama's so ugly; when she looks in the mirror, her reflection ducks.- Liar Liar (1997).

(1997). Yo mama's so fat, she jumped up in the air and got stuck. - The Waterboy (1998).

(1998). Yo mama's so fat, when she goes to the beach, even the tide won't come in. - Norbit (2007).

(2007). Yo mama's so old, she's got hieroglyphics on her driver's license. - White Chicks (2004).

(2004). Yo mama's so dumb, she tried to put M&M's in alphabetical order. - 22 Jump Street (2014).

(2014). Yo, mama's so fat; when she wears a Malcolm X T-shirt, helicopters try to land on her. - Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood (1996).

(1996). Yo mama's so fat, when she went to the movies, she sat next to everyone. - Coming to America (1988).

(1988). Yo mama's so old, she co-wrote the Ten Commandments. - The Sandlot (1993).

(1993). Yo, mama's so fat; when she sits around the house, she really sits AROUND the house. - Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan (2006).

(2006). Yo mama's so fat, when she goes to an amusement park, people try to ride her. - Big Momma's House (2000).

(2000). Yo mama's so fat when she wears a yellow raincoat, people yell 'taxi!' - Madea's Family Reunion (2006).

(2006). Yo mama's so ugly, she made an onion cry. - The Nutty Professor (1996).

While yo mama jokes can add a unique twist to your approach when hanging out with your friends, it is important to be cautious and sensitive. Always be respectful when sharing these jokes so as not to offend others.

Yen.com.gh recently published inspiring Black History Month quotes to celebrate Black history. Black History Month takes place in February. The month recognises the Black community's experiences and accomplishments.

The goal is to highlight the significance of civil rights, advocate for equality, and empower Black history-makers to tell their own stories. In addition, these quotes demonstrate the courage, wisdom, and determination of the remarkable Black people who shaped history and continue to inspire future generations.

Source: YEN.com.gh