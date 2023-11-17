How tall is Taylor Swift: Find out more interesting things about the singer

How much do you know about your favourite celebrity? Whether you're an avid follower or just a casual admirer, the allure of celebrity culture often sparks curiosity about their lives. One such star who has generated interest from fans is Taylor Swift. Her height, especially, has been a topic of discussion among followers. So, how tall is Taylor Swift? Learn more about the American celebrity.

US singer Taylor Swift arrives for the "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" concert movie world premiere at AMC The Grove in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Valerie Macon (modified by author)

Taylor Swift has had an illustrious career as a singer-songwriter. Recognised for her songwriting, musical versatility, artistic reinventions, and influence on the music industry, she is a prominent cultural figure of the 21st century.

Full name Taylor Alison Swift Gender Female Date of birth 13 December 1989 Age 33 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth West Reading, Pennsylvania, USA Nationality American Ethnicity German-English-Scottish-Irish-Welsh-Italian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'11" Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Andrea Gardner Swift (née Finlay) Father Scott Kingsley Swift Siblings One Relationship status Dating Partner Travis Kelce (reportedly) School Hendersonville High School, Aaron Academy Profession Singer-songwriter, producer, director, businesswoman, actress Net worth $800 million Instagram @taylorswift Facebook @TaylorSwift X (Twitter) @taylorswift13

How tall is Taylor Swift?

The American singer-songwriter is 5 feet 11 inches or 180 centimetres tall. How tall does Taylor Swift say she is? According to an interview with Girls' Life, Taylor revealed that she is 5 feet 10 or 5 feet 11. She also said she wasn't comfortable with her height while growing up. She said:

I didn't like being tall when I would walk up to a group of girls, and they were all a head shorter than me.

But as she grew up, she became more confident, embracing her height as a good thing. As proof of embracing her height, Taylor loves wearing heels to accentuate her tall stature.

Other interesting things about Taylor Swift

Aside from her height, what else do you know about the American singer-songwriter? Here are some exciting things about Taylor Swift.

1. She hails from Pennsylvania

Taylor Alison Swift was born on 13 December 1989 in West Reading, Pennsylvania, USA. She is 33 years old (as of November 2023), and her zodiac sign is Sagittarius. Taylor's parents are Scott Kingsley Swift and Andrea Gardner Swift. Taylor's maternal grandmother, Marjorie Finlay, was a renowned opera singer and television personality.

2. Taylor was named after a famous singer-songwriter

According to Distractify, Taylor Swift's parents called her after the renowned singer-songwriter James Taylor. Her parents were both big music lovers and chose to name her after one of their favourite singers. Her mother believed a gender-neutral name would help her forge a business career.

James Taylor is a six-time Grammy Award American singer-songwriter and guitarist. He is among the best-selling music artists of all time, having sold over 100 million records worldwide.

3. She has one sibling

Taylor has a younger brother, actor Austin Kingsley Swift. Austin is an American actor who has appeared in films such as Live by Night (2016) and I.T. (2016). He has appeared in and produced several of her music videos and manages select elements of her music licensing for films.

4. Taylor has a diverse heritage

The singer-songwriter has a diverse ethnic background. According to EthniCelebs, Taylor's ancestry includes German, English, Scottish, Irish, Scots-Irish/Northern Irish, Welsh, and 1/16th Italian. She also has distant roots with Walloon ancestors in France, Sweden, The Netherlands, and Belgium.

5. She began songwriting at an early age

Swift started professional songwriting at age 14 and signed with Big Machine Records in 2005 to become a country singer. Her debut single, Tim McGraw, was released in 2006 and began her career as a country music star.

6. Taylor has a successful career

Taylor Swift has a successful career. As of November 2023, she has released ten original studio albums, four re-recorded studio albums, five extended plays, and four live albums. Taylor's studio albums include:

Taylor Swift (2006)

(2006) Fearless (2008)

(2008) Speak Now (2010)

(2010) Red (2012)

(2012) 1989 (2014)

(2014) Reputation (2017)

(2017) Lover (2019)

(2019) Folklore (2020)

(2020) Evermore (2020)

(2020) Midnights (2022)

7. Taylor is an actress

According to IMDb, Taylor Swift has 73 acting credits (at the time of writing), comprising 12 movies and 61 music videos. Some of her notable works include The Lorax (2012), The Giver (2014), and Amsterdam (2022). She has also directed a concert documentary and a short film.

8. She has won various awards

Taylor Swift has won numerous awards throughout her musical career. As of November 2023, she has 12 Grammy Awards, a Primetime Emmy Award, 40 American Music Awards, 29 Billboard Music Awards, 23 MTV Video Music Awards, three IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year awards, and 101 Guinness World Records.

9. She is reportedly dating a famous athlete

Who is Taylor Swift dating? As of November 2023, Taylor is rumoured to be dating professional American football player Travis Kelce. According to Billboard, Taylor gave a shout-out to Travis during her show in Bueno Aires on 11 November 2023 before running off the Eras stage to kiss him.

FAQs

Who is Taylor Swift? She is a singer-songwriter and actress recognised for her songwriting, musical versatility, artistic reinventions, and influence on the music industry. How old is Taylor Swift? The singer is 33 years old (as of November 2023) and was born on 13 December 1989. What is Taylor Swift's height? The singer is 5 feet 11 inches or 180 centimetres. What nationality is Taylor Swift? She is American, having been born and raised there. Who is taller, Ariana Grande or Taylor Swift? Taylor Swift is taller at 5 feet 11 inches. Ariana Grande is estimated to be 5 feet to 5 feet 3 inches or 160 centimetres. Who is the tallest person Taylor Swift dated? American professional football player Travis Kelce (whom she's rumoured to be dating) is 6 feet 5 inches tall. Tom Hiddleston previously held the title at 6 feet 2 inches. Did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce kiss? Yes, they did. In November 2023, Taylor ran off the stage in Bueno Aires after performing to kiss Travis.

How tall is Taylor Swift? The American singer and songwriter is 5 feet 11 inches or 180 centimeters tall. However, while growing up, the star was always insecure about her height, as she was taller than her peers. Despite her initial insecurities, Taylor has grown to embrace her size and often wears heels to accentuate her tall stature.

