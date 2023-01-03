50+ of the best sus jokes that will make your friends laugh

Humour is subjective and relative, but sus jokes are so awful but hilarious in an iconic way. Sus jokes are your best bet if you are with your friends and want to make them laugh out loud.

Sus jokes are considered jokes that are in poor taste, offensive, or insensitive. These can include jokes about sensitive topics like race, gender, sexual orientation, mental health, etc. They can also include jokes that mock or belittle certain groups of people. It's important to be mindful of our words' impact on others and avoid making jokes that could be hurtful or disrespectful.

Best sus jokes

Cracking silly jokes with friends and laughing your heart out is a love language that people barely talk about. However, we do it all the time to make every moment joyful. While it comes naturally to some people, some might need a lot of practice to make their friends smile. Here are the best sus jokes for your friends.

Why are priests called fathers? Because it's too sus to call them daddy!

Ice cream truck drivers are the most sus people on earth, and they're adults who play children's music and give ice cream to kids who approach their van.

What's a Christian's favourite chord? G Sus.

Which animal is the most sus? Amongoose.

What do you call a Pegasus that is being sus? A megasus.

What's a sus dude's favourite pair of shoes? SKETCHers.

Retired atheists will now get extra money according to a weird new proposal dubbed sus-pension of disbelief.

What do you say when you suspect the 'Son of God' to be the impostor among us? Je-sus!

Which type of metal do you need to be careful of? Stainless Steel, because they are SUS.

They call me the environmentalist because I'm all about SUS-tainability.

What is the holiest chord to play? The G sus, although most priests prefer A minor.

What was the secret chord that David played to please the Lord? G sus.

"Well I've heard David played a secret chord, and it pleased the Lord" Huh? It must have been G-sus.

Funny sus jokes to tell your friends

Cracking a knock-knock joke or the perfect pun will make your friend's day. Beyond the humour, sus pun makes you think outside the box.

What do dentists call their x-rays? Tooth pics!

Why did the melon jump into the lake? It wanted to be a water-melon.

Why was 6 afraid of 7? Because 7 ate 9!

You can't trust atoms. They make up everything!

Why won't it hurt if you hit your friend with a 2-litre of soda? Because it's a soft drink!

What has four wheels and flies? Garbage truck.

Dad, can you put my shoes on? No, I don't think they'll fit me.

Why do mushrooms get invited to all the best parties? He was a fun-gi!

I got fired from my job at the bank today. An old lady came in and asked me to check her balance, so I pushed her over.

What do you call an elephant that doesn't matter? An irrelephant.

Did you hear about the claustrophobic astronaut? He just needed a little space.

Why did the scarecrow get promoted? Because he was outstanding in his field.

Did you hear about the actor who fell through the floorboards? He was just going through a stage.

I am on a seafood diet. Everywhere I see food, I eat it.

Why did Adele cross the road? To say hello from the other side!

Did you hear about the guy who stole a calendar? He got 12 months; they say his days are numbered.

What's the best part about living in Switzerland? Not sure, but the flag is a big plus.

What do you call a bear with no teeth? A gummy bear.

A nurse told me, "Sorry for the wait!" I replied, "It's alright, I'm patient."

I'm terrified of elevators, so I'm going to start taking steps to avoid them.

Can February March? No, but April May!

Working in a mirror factory is something I could see myself doing.

What did the custodian say when he jumped out of the closet? "Supplies!"

Why are colds, bad criminals? Because they're easy to catch.

What happens when you witness a shipwreck? You let it sink in.

Why don't oysters donate to charity? Because they're shellfish.

What's the difference between a piano and a fish? You can tune a piano, but you can't tune a fish.

Did you hear about the mediocre restaurant on the moon? It has excellent food but needs an atmosphere.

What's the difference between an alligator and a crocodile? One you'll see later, the other you'll see in a while.

What did the teacher do with the student's report on cheese? She grated it.

Why do you never see elephants hiding in trees? Because they're so good at it!

Why are there fences at cemeteries? Because everyone's always dying to get in.

Sus dad jokes

Sus dad jokes are a humorous reference to dad jokes that are considered suspicious or shady in nature. Dad jokes are known for being cheesy, corny and often predictable. Some examples of sSus dad jokes could be:

Why don’t some couples go to the gym? Because some relationships don’t work out.

Why don't oysters give to charity? Because they're shellfish.

Why did the chicken cross the road? To get away from the dad joke.

What do you call an alligator in a vest? An investigator.

What do you call a can opener that doesn't work? A can't opener.

Why did the tomato turn red? Because it saw the salad dressing.

Why was the math book sad? Because it had too many problems.

What do you call a belt made out of watches? A waist of time.

How do you organize a space party? You planet.

Coming up with the best sus jokes on the spot that makes people howling with laughter can be an arduous task. But then, this is a list of some of the best jokes to make your work easier and your friends happy.

