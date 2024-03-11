African Games: Abeiku Jackson Advances To 100m Final, Ghana Hopeful Of Securing Another Medal
- Ghanaian swimming sensation Abeiku Jackson has made it to the final of the Men's 100M Butterfly
- He finished first in heat three on Monday, March 11, 2024, gaining the best time across all heats with a record of 54.17 seconds
- The final is expected to take place at 17:30 GMT on Monday, March 11, 2024, at the Aquatic Centre at the Borteyman Sports Complex
Ghana's swimming champion, Abeiku Jackson, has been tipped to win another medal in the ongoing 2023 African Games.
The swimming sensation made it to the Men's 100m Butterfly finals at the ongoing competition, exhibiting another promising opportunity to secure a medal.
Abeiku Jackson finished first in heat three on March 11, 2024, Monday morning , gaining the best time across all three heats with a record 54.17 seconds.
This has made many people hopeful that Abeiku Jackson could win another medal during the final of the Men's 100m Butterfly.
The Men's 100m Butterfly final is scheduled for 17:30 GMT on Monday, March 11, 2024.
Ghanaians are hopeful that Abeiku Jackson will add another medal, possibly gold, to the country's tally at the 13th African Games.
Abeiku Jackson wins first swimming medal for Ghana
The Ghana National Swimming Team captain won a silver medal in the Men's 50m Freestyle on Sunday, March 11, 2024, at the Aquatic Centre at the Borteyman Sports Complex.
His winning the silver medal made Ghana four wins so far. Before he won, Winnifred Ntumi had clinched three medals at the competition, including a gold.
The two won the medals after Ghana had a poor start at the 2023 African Games hosted by the country.
Bawumia unveils University of Ghana Sports Stadium and Rugby Field
In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has commissioned the University of Ghana Sports Stadium and Rugby Field for the 13th All-African Games in Accra.
The 2024 sports festival will be hosted at the facility alongside the multi-purpose Borteyman Sports Complex from March 8-23, 2024.
In a post on X after the launch of the ceremony on Friday, March 1, Dr Bawumia stated that the stadium and rugby field indicate Ghana's preparedness to host Africa's most fantastic sports festival for the first time in history.
