Ghana's swimming champion, Abeiku Jackson, has been tipped to win another medal in the ongoing 2023 African Games.

The swimming sensation made it to the Men's 100m Butterfly finals at the ongoing competition, exhibiting another promising opportunity to secure a medal.

Abeiku Jackson finished first in heat three on March 11, 2024, Monday morning , gaining the best time across all three heats with a record 54.17 seconds.

This has made many people hopeful that Abeiku Jackson could win another medal during the final of the Men's 100m Butterfly.

The Men's 100m Butterfly final is scheduled for 17:30 GMT on Monday, March 11, 2024.

Ghanaians are hopeful that Abeiku Jackson will add another medal, possibly gold, to the country's tally at the 13th African Games.

Abeiku Jackson wins first swimming medal for Ghana

The Ghana National Swimming Team captain won a silver medal in the Men's 50m Freestyle on Sunday, March 11, 2024, at the Aquatic Centre at the Borteyman Sports Complex.

His winning the silver medal made Ghana four wins so far. Before he won, Winnifred Ntumi had clinched three medals at the competition, including a gold.

The two won the medals after Ghana had a poor start at the 2023 African Games hosted by the country.

