A list of all holidays in Ghana: Know all the major holidays in Ghana

Holidays in Ghana bring joy and celebration to communities across the country. From bustling cities to serene rural areas, these special days mark moments of cultural significance and national pride. These holidays typically give people days off work and school, providing an invaluable opportunity to rest and recharge.

Ghanaians celebrate around 13 public holidays annually. Photo: Waeruslan Waedaraseh (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Like any other country, Ghana has public holidays marked at different times, as seen from its calendar. Each holiday holds significant cultural and historical importance. According to its calendar, when a holiday coincides with a weekend, it is rescheduled to the subsequent Monday.

List of holidays in Ghana

How many holidays do we have in Ghana? There are approximately 13 statutory public holidays in Ghana. However, the government sometimes declares additional holidays for special occasions or events. Here is a look at these holidays.

No Holidays Time of occurrence 1 New Year's Day 1 January 2 Constitution Day 7 January 3 Independence Day 6 March 4 Good Friday The Friday preceding Easter Sunday 5 Easter Monday The first Sunday after the first full moon after 21 March 6 Eid al-Fitr The first three days of Shawwāl 7 May Day 1 May 8 Eid al Adha Falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah 9 Founder's Day 4 August 10 Kwame Nkrumah's Memorial Day 21 September 11 Farmers' Day 1st Friday of December 12 Christmas Day 25 December 13 Boxing Day 26 December

1. New Year's Day

New Year signifies a fresh start and a sense of hope. Photo: pexels.com, @grizzlybear

Source: UGC

When : 1 January

: 1 January Significance: A fresh start and a sense of hope

New Year's Day marks the beginning of all public holidays in Ghana. It comes on 1 January, and many Ghanaians start this day in church, being grateful for another year. Churches are always flooded with believers praising and worshipping God on this day. This is also the day many people make resolutions for the whole year.

2. Constitution Day

When : 7 January

: 7 January Significance: To mark the start of Ghana's 1992 Constitution

Imagine a day filled with excitement and pride, where citizens come alive with celebration and honour. That is what the Constitution Day is all about. The day is celebrated on 7 January every year, marking the start of Ghana's 1992 Constitution.

Constitution Day is a powerful reminder for all Ghanaians to stay loyal to their country in the best way possible.

3. Independence Day

When : 6 March

: 6 March Significance: Remembrance of the day Ghana achieved independence from the British colonial rule

What is the biggest holiday in Ghana? Independence Day is among Ghana's most significant holidays. It's a vibrant celebration that lights up this wonderful country every 6 March. Today, streets adorned with colourful flags flutter in the breeze, rhythmic beats fill the air, and people of all ages wear their best traditional attire.

This day is celebrated uniquely, with some people visiting artistic sites like the Nebuke Foundations, Kumasi and the Savanah Centre for Contemporary Art. Others choose to dance to the beats of music like the Kolojo Music from the Northern part of Ghana, among others.

4. Good Friday

Good Friday is a day to reflect on the death and suffering of Jesus Christ. Photo: pexels.com, @luong-ngoc-anh-222334797

Source: UGC

When : The Friday preceding Easter Sunday

: The Friday preceding Easter Sunday Significance: Commemorating the death of Jesus Christ

The list of holidays in Ghana cannot be complete without the mention of Good Friday. Good Friday dates vary from year to year. This year's Good Friday is set for 29 March.

Many Christians in Ghana wear black clothes or outfits to symbolise mourning when they go to special church services to remember this important day in Christianity. Some big churches even hold events like conventions to spread the message of faith or concerts to thank Jesus for dying on the cross to save humanity.

5. Easter Monday

Easter is a day Christians commemorate the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Photo: pexels.com, @august-de-richelieu

Source: UGC

When: First Sunday after the first full moon after 21 March

First Sunday after the first full moon after 21 March Significance: The resurrection of Jesus Christ

Easter Monday is a special day in Ghanaian culture, bringing families and friends together. It's a time for people to bond and make cherished memories. One of the most beloved traditions is organising picnics at scenic spots like beaches and parks.

Locals prepare delicious meals and snacks and spend the day enjoying each other's company, playing games, and basking in the sunshine. Popular picnic destinations include Labadi Beach, Kokrobite Beach, and Legon Botanical Gardens. Dates for Easter Monday also vary from year to year. This year it will be celebrated on 1 April.

6. Eid al-Fitr

Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan. Photo: pexels.com, @chattrapalsingh

Source: UGC

When : The first three days of Shawwāl, the 10th month of the Islamic calendar

: The first three days of Shawwāl, the 10th month of the Islamic calendar Significance: Marks the end of Ramadan

Eid al-Fitr, the Festival of Breaking the Fast, is a highly anticipated celebration in Ghana. It marks the end of the month-long fasting period during Ramadan, a significant practice in Islam. The exact Eid al-Fitr dates vary yearly depending on the lunar cycle.

This holiday is all about joy and excitement. People eagerly wear new clothes and head to the Mosque for special prayers. Traditional sweets like dates are prepared to share with loved ones. With a large Muslim population in Ghana, Eid al-Fitr is one of the country's grandest celebrations, filled with vibrant traditions and heartfelt gatherings.

7. May Day

When: 1 May

1 May Significance: Commemorating the historic struggles and gains made by workers

May Day, International Workers Day, will be on 1 May 2024. Workers Day in Ghana is when Ghanaians from all walks of life come together to honour workers' contributions to building their nation. From elaborate processions showcasing traditional attire to heartfelt speeches praising workers' resilience, May Day is a time of unity and appreciation.

8. Eid al Adha

Eid al Adha is the period Muslims reflect Ibrahim's obedience to God through his willingness to sacrifice his son Ishmael. Photo: pexels.com, @thirdman

Source: UGC

When: Falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the last month of the Islamic calendar

Falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the last month of the Islamic calendar Significance: Commemorates Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son Ishmael to God.

Is Eid al Adha a holiday in Ghana? Yes, Eid al-Adha is a holiday in Ghana. It is one of the most important festivals in Islam and is celebrated by Muslims worldwide, including those in Ghana.

Eid al-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, commemorates Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son to obey God. This date is subject to change as it depends on the lunar cycle. This year it will be celebrated on 17 June.

9. Founder's Day

Founder's Day is a time to honour individuals who played significant roles in Ghana's struggle for independence. Photo: pexels.com, @ajae

Source: UGC

When : 4 August

: 4 August Significance: To honour individuals who played significant roles in the country's struggle for independence

Ghana celebrates Founders' Day on 4 August to remember its fight for freedom. It is also among the most significant public holidays in Ghana. Previously, the holiday focused only on one hero, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana's first president.

It was later set aside to honour the individuals who played significant roles in the country's struggle for independence from British colonial rule. It allows citizens to reflect on their history, celebrate their national identity, and honour the sacrifices made by those who paved the way for their freedom and sovereignty.

10. Kwame Nkrumah's Memorial Day

Kwame Nkrumah's Memorial is a day to celebrate the birth of Ghana's first president. Photo: pexels.com, @officialakfotos

Source: UGC

When : 21 September

: 21 September Significance: To celebrate the birth of Dr Kwame Nkrumah

This special day is a birthday celebration for Dr Kwame Nkrumah. He was a Ghanaian leader known for his role in politics, revolutions, and theories. This year, Ghanaians will celebrate his birthday on 23 September because 21 September falls on a Saturday.

Some visit the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum, while others stroll through the Independence Arch and the Black Star Square while reminiscing about Ghana's independence.

11. Farmers' Day

Farmers' Day is a time to appreciate the role of farmers and fishermen in Ghana. Photo: pexels.com, @quang-nguyen-vinh

Source: UGC

When : First Friday of December

: First Friday of December Significance: To acknowledge the role of farmers and fishermen in the country

In 1988, the government of Ghana officially declared the first Friday of December as Farmers' Day, a public holiday. Farmer's Day is celebrated by visiting the festivities, where farmers display their goods. While there, you can buy goods from farmers to support their good work.

12. Christmas Day

Christmas is a day to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. Photo. pexels.com, @any-lane

Source: UGC

When: 25 December

25 December Significance: The birth of Jesus Christ

Christmas is a special day in the Christians' calendar as it marks the birth of Jesus Christ. People all over the world celebrate this day on 25 December every year.

Ghanaians observe Christmas Day with various activities from 20 December to the first week of January. Many travel during this time to visit relatives and friends who reside in other parts of the country. Some of the activities in Ghana on this special day include church services and family gatherings.

13. Boxing Day

When : 26 December

: 26 December Significance: Highlights the importance of sharing

Boxing Day is a public holiday. The general population has a day off, and schools and most businesses are closed. This day comes after Christmas, celebrated not only in Ghana but globally. On this day, families merry with their loved ones as they open gifts.

Is Republic Day Ghana a public holiday?

This is not a statutory holiday, meaning it's not fixed by law as a holiday but as a commemorative day. Republic Day has been designated as Senior Citizens' Day, honouring and appreciating senior citizens' valuable efforts and contributions to the country's economy.

Holidays in Ghana unite people to celebrate and reflect on important occasions throughout the year. They offer opportunities for relaxation, cultural festivities, and interaction with loved ones.

