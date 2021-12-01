Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper cast and characters

Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper is a 2004 computer-animated musical fantasy film. The film was the first musical in the Barbie series and was loosely based on the 1881 Mark Twain novel The Prince and the Pauper. This is the first Barbie film that completely excludes any fantastic elements that were a normal part of the franchise. It is considered one of the best Barbie films and has secured itself a cult following.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper. Photo: @barbieprincessandpauper

Source: Instagram

The film revolves around a blonde princess and a brunette pauper born around the same time and look stunningly alike. The film features Barbie playing both roles. The Princess and the poor village girls' paths are fated to cross when Princess Anneliese is captured, and Erika, her look-alike, must try to save her.

Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper cast

Although the story is good and has had generations hooked for years, viewers admit that the movie would not be the same without the cast. The voice actors who played the roles are renowned actors with vocal ranges and abilities that the film needed to bring them to life. Do you want to know more about the Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper cast?

1. Kelly Sheridan as Princess Anneliese / Erika / Narrator

Kelly Sheridan. Photo: @kellysheridan

Source: Instagram

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Kelly Sheridan is a Canadian voice actress who is best known for being the voice for Barbie in all the Barbie movies. She has been active from 1992 to the present and, in that time, has played numerous voice roles that have made her a recognizable name.

The talented actress plays Princess Anneliese and Erika in Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper, given that the two characters are both played by Barbie.

2. Melissa Lyons as Princess Anneliese (singing voice)

Melissa Lyons. Photo: @melissalyons

Source: Instagram

Given that this classic was a musical, unlike the previous Barbie films, a lot of singing would occur in the plot. It was, therefore, necessary for the singing parts to be done professionally. Melissa Lyons is an American singer and actress known for being Barbie's singing voice for many years.

3. Julie Stevens as Erika (singing voice)

Julie Stevens. Photo: @juliestevens

Source: Instagram

Given that Erika has a different upbringing and experiences from the Princess, her singing also had to be different. The talented singer that plays Erika's singing voice is none other than Julie Stevens. Julie is an American actress, singer, director, producer, and studio teacher who began her performing career at age nine.

4. Alessandro Juliani as Julian

Actor Alessandro Juliani attends the "War for the Planet Of The Apes" New York Premiere at SVA Theater on July 10, 2017 in New York City. Photo: Ben Gabbe

Source: Getty Images

In the film, Julian is the tutor for whom Princess Anneliese has fallen head over heels. He is the only one who doubts the forged letter that was made to explain the disappearance of the Princess. He even goes ahead to ask Erika to impersonate her so that he can get time to get to the bottom of the issue.

Alessandro Juliani is a Canadian actor and singer who has been active in the industry since 1986. He graduated from McGill University, where he earned a Bachelor of Music in Vocal/Opera Performance. He plays Julian on Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper.

5. Mark Hildreth as King Dominick

Actor Mark Hildreth attends the "American Pastoral" premiere during the Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre in Toronto, Canada. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez

Source: Getty Images

Mark Hildreth is a talented actor that has both film and theater credits under his belt. He was the obvious choice to play King Dominick, a complicated character who comes alive on screen. Mark is a graduate of The National Theatre School of Canada.

6. Mark Luna as King Dominick (singing voice)

Portrait of singer Mark Luna at the Opryland Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee , December 1, 1994. Photo: Paul Natkin

Source: Getty Images

King Dominick sings quite a lot in the film, making it necessary for another actor to be cast as his singing voice. The actor is known for his role on Barbie Princess and the Pauper, American Dreams, and The Heart is Deceitful Above All Things.

7. Martin Short as Preminger

Martin Short attends the "West Side Story" New York Premiere at Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center on November 29, 2021 in New York City. Photo: Roy Rochlin

Source: Getty Images

Martin Short is a Canadian-American actor, comedian, singer, and writer. He is known for his work on SCTV and Saturday Night Live. In the film, he plays Preminger, the advisor to the queen who has been stealing gold and is the reason behind the disappearance of the Princess.

8. Kathleen Barr as Serafina / Bertie

Kathleen Barr. Photo: @kathleenbarr

Source: Instagram

Kathleen is a renowned movie voice actress, and this film would not have been what it is today without her participation. She has quite the portfolio for her voices and has built quite the career for herself. She plays Serafina, Anneliese's cat.

9. Ian James Corlett as Wolfie

Ian James Corlett. Photo: @ianjames

Source: Getty Images

Ian James Corlett is a Canadian voice actor, animator, and author. His career began in 1994, and by the time Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper was released, he was an obvious choice for the cast. He also plays Guard #3.

10. Ellen Kennedy as Queen Genevieve

Ellen Kennedy. Photo: @ellenkennedy

Source: Instagram

What would you look for when searching for someone to voice a queen's character? Queen Genevieve is a strong and assertive character whose heart is in the right place despite her actions. Playing such a character requires skill that the great Ellen Kennedy sure possesses.

Ellen Kennedy is an actress and singer who has appeared in theatres across Canada and is known for her outstanding performances.

11. Pam Hyatt as Madame Carp

Pam Hyatt. Photo: @barbieprincesspauper

Source: Instagram

Pam Hyatt is the Canadian actress who played Madame Carp in Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper. Madame Carp is Erika's employer and collects her parent's debt from her.

12. Brian Drummond as Nick

Brian Drummond. Photo: @briandrummond

Source: Instagram

Brian is a voice actor who tends to be cast as an antagonist. He formerly served on the board of directors for the New Westminster-based Urban Academy along with his wife, another voice artist. He played Nick, one of Preminger's henchmen

13. Jan Rabson as Nack

Jan Rabson from Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper. Photo:@toastingnyc

Source: Twitter

Jan is an American voice actor whose voice has been heard in thousands of commercials, films, TV series, and animated films. He played Nack, another of Preminger's henchmen who he sends to abduct the Princess.

14. Colin Murdock as the Royal Scheduler

Colin Murdock. Photo: @colinmurdock

Source: Instagram

Colin Murdock is a voice actor born on September 9th, 1958, in Alberta, Canada. He is known for his work on the film and Transformers: Energon. He played both roles in the same year. He is part of the Princess and the pauper cast as he played the role of the Royal Scheduler.

15. Janyse Jaud as a Palace Maid

Janyse Jaud. Photo: @janysejaud

Source: Twitter

Janyse Jaud plays the Palace Maid at the palace where the queen lives with her daughter. She is a Canadian actress, musician, and author. Her major voiceover roles include Hulk Versus, My Little Pony, and Ed Edd n Eddy (a childhood show).

Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper is a film inspired by Mark Twain's fascinating novel. Princess Anneliese finds an unexpected friendship when she meets her humble look-alike Erika.

Do you watch What Calls the Heart? If you do, Yen.com.gh recently published an article that has a detailed list of the actors and the characters they play.

The movie plot revolves around a beautiful woman named Elizabeth Thatcher, a young teacher in 1910, who fears leaving behind her comfortable life in the city. She later makes the tough decision and accepts a teaching position in a town where she embraces her new purpose.

Source: Yen.com.gh