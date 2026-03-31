Prophet Fire Oja has apologised to Gborbu Wulomo after his recent scandal with the Nae We Traditional Council

In a video, he pleaded with the chief for forgiveness over the disrespect from his fans due to his actions in the saga

This came after the recent controversial clash between his church members and some men, reportedly from the council

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Jedidiah Henry Kore, popularly known as Prophet Oja and founder of the Zion Prayer Ministry International, has apologised to Gborbu Wulomo after the recent confrontation between members of his church and representatives from the Nae We Traditional Council.

Prophet Fire Oja apologises to Gborbu Wulomo after his recent clash with the Nae We Traditional Council. Image credit: Fire Oja, Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse

Source: Facebook

On Sunday, March 22, 2026, videos went viral showing some men believed to be representatives of the Traditional Council confronting the man of God during church service. From the footage, they could be heard claiming they were sent by Nae We.

Fire Oja speaks after Nae We clash

Speaking about the incident, Prophet Oja disclosed that he was earlier summoned before the Nae We Traditional Court by a woman he identified as Ola Maame over allegations of defamation and slander.

According to him, he honoured the invitation and presented evidence to support his claims; however, the court ruled against him. He stated that he was subsequently fined, with the penalty including rams, fowls, pieces of Khalico cloth, boxes of local gin, whiskey, and a cash amount of GH¢50,000.

Dissatisfied with the ruling, Prophet Oja said he sought redress at the Nungua Gborbu Wulomo, where he claims he was informed that, as a resident of Nungua, he did not fall under the jurisdiction of the Nae We Traditional authority.

He further noted that he was advised to disregard any subsequent invitations from the Nae We council on the basis that he resides outside their judicial authority.

The prophet expressed surprise over what followed, stating that members of the Nae We Traditional Council later stormed his church auditorium in an attempt to compel him to appear before their leadership.

He said the confrontation disrupted an ongoing church service and resulted in clashes between both sides, leaving some church members injured, an incident he described as unfortunate and regrettable.

The unexpected incident sparked massive reactions online, with many blasting the Ga Traditional Council.

The Facebook video of Prophet Fire Oja narrating his side of the story is below:

Fire Oja apologised to Gborbu Wulomo

In a recent video that has caught the attention of many observers, Prophet Fire Oja pleaded with Gborbu Wulomo over the harsh words used on him by his fans as a way of defending him.

According to the man of God, he believed his style of addressing the situation might have triggered the insult.

Following the apology, he detailed that he did not say anything against the Gborbu Wulomo; rather, he was only explaining himself to his fans concerning the whole brouhaha.

The TikTok video of Prophet Fire Oja is below:

Prophet Oja addresses the public following the confrontation at his church premises. Photo credit: Fire Oja

Source: Facebook

Ga youth jabs Prophet Fire Oja

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a concerned youth leader in Accra, Nii Lantey Okunka, had called on the leadership of traditional councils across all Ga communities to impose an embargo on Prophet Fire Oja's church for allegedly disrespecting the Naa We Traditional Council.

He expressed strong frustration at what he described as a blatant show of disrespect toward the traditional court.

He explained that the man of God reportedly walked out of the court after judgment was delivered in a case involving him and another traditional spiritual practitioner, Ola Maame.

Source: YEN.com.gh