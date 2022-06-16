Young Famous and African cast net worth: Who is the wealthiest?

To some people in the world, Africa is a land of poverty where most people lack even the most basic amenities. This narrative has been sold with the help of negative media coverage showing hunger, malnourishment, war, disease, and such things. However, while there is wanting underdevelopment on the continent, it is not all doom because many people have risen to become self-made millionaires. The Young Famous and African cast net worth prove that anything is possible.

Khanyi Mbau during the Premiere of Real Housewives Of Lagos at Summer Place in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Like all other industries, Africa is playing catch up in the entertainment sector. It is not for lack of talent, but the poor state of affairs, which can be attributed to poor management and lack of empowerment.

Young Famous and African cast net worth

The world's richest man, Elon Musk, was born in South Africa, and nothing stopped him from fulfilling his destiny. In the same way, the Young, Famous & African personalities have broken the shackles of poverty. Here is everything you need to know about the Young Famous and African cast members and their current net worth.

1. 2Baba - $16 million

Innocent Ujah Idibia raises his trophy after receiving a recognition award during the yealy All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) in Lagos. Photo: Pius Utomi

Source: Getty Images

2Baba, who hails from Nigeria, is an icon and a veteran figure of Afropop. It is hard to believe that he is only 46 years old (as of 2022), having dominated the music airwaves for a long time. He has remained relevant partly because he has diversified his portfolio as a singer, songwriter, entrepreneur, record producer, philanthropist, activist, and humanitarian, among many other things.

He shot to fame thanks to his hit single African Queen, one of the biggest hits to come out of Africa. While he has had a successful music career, he has also made money from other investments. He has been the African ambassador of Liqueur Campari, Guinness beer, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, Airtel Nigeria and Globacom. He has a net worth of about $16 million as of 2022.

2. Khanyi Mbau - $10 million

Khanyi Mbau during at the Sandton Convention Centre in Sandton, South Africa. Photo: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

She is a famous South African actress, musician and TV presenter who also doubles as a socialite. She gained prominence after being featured in the 1997 SABC 2 soap opera Muvhango. In recent years, she has been the host of the SABC 3 entertainment show The Scoop and playing Tshidi on Mzansi Magic's Abomama.

Kudzi's Young, Famous and African girlfriend is an entrepreneur. She owns a gin brand called I AM Khanyi – Millenial Shimmer Gin. Most of her career has been on television, but she has also appeared in a few films like Happiness is a Four-Letter Word, The Red Room and Frank and Fearless. She has a net worth of $10 million.

3. Zari the Boss Lady - $8.8 million

The first entrant from East Africa's list is Zari the Boss Lady. Zari Young and African net worth got a boost after she inherited the wealth of her late ex-husband Ivan Don Ssemwanga. Is Zari a billionaire? She is not far from being a billionaire in US dollars, but she is when her money is converted to Ugandan currency.

Zari Hassan's net worth in 2022 is $8.8 million, which is why she is among the Young Famous and African cast. Her businesses range from beauty salons, schools, and real estate to music and other investments. The beautiful millionaire has also dated some rich celebrities like Diamond Platnumz.

4. Annie Macaulay-Idibia - $5 million

Annie Idibia’s net worth of $5 million shows just how illustrious she has been in her career. She is a Nigerian model, actress and presenter. She was nominated for the Best Supporting Actress award in 2009 Best of Nollywood Awards. She started her career as a model and competed at the Queen of All Nations Beauty Pageant.

Her career got a boost when she appeared in 2face Idibia’s African Queen video. She later married the singer, and they have been together ever since. In addition, she has been cast in several films, including Estate Runs, Beautiful Monster, Open Scar and Secret Lovers.

5. Diamond Platnumz - $4 million

Diamond Platnumz attends the 2016 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: David Livingston

Source: Getty Images

The 32-year-old singer from Tanzania has achieved many great things at such a young age. He is the founder and CEO of WCB Wasafi Record Label. He has broken many barriers to become one of the most popular celebrities in East and Central Africa. He was the first African-based artist to reach a combined total of 1 billion views on YouTube.

He signed a record deal with Universal Music in 2017, and in 2021 he entered into a partnership with the Warner Music Group. In addition, he earned himself a nomination for the BET Awards 2014. He has a net worth of $4 million as of 2022.

6. Naked DJ (Quinton Masina) - $3.8 million

Naked Dj during the Comedy Central Roast of AKA held at Montecasino's Teatro, Fourways in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Naked DJ AKA Quinton Masina is a South African DJ, reality television star, record producer and radio host. He has had a successful career, but his involvement in Young, Famous and African is what placed him on the continental map. The 42-year-old celebrity has a famous brother, an award-winning creative director and producer known as Fortune.

He is an anchor at Metro Fm and a producer at SABC. It is alleged that he is in a relationship with Kayleigh Schwark. Naked DJ has a net worth of $3.8 million as of 2022.

7. Swanky Jerry - $1.5 million

Born Jeremiah Ogbodo, Swanky Jerry, is a Nigerian celebrity fashion stylist. He has worked with big personalities in Nigeria like D’banj, 2Face, Davido, Juliet Ibrahim, Ice Prince and Tonto Dikeh.

In 2014, he was announced as the Fashion Stylist of the Year winner at the Lagos Fashion Awards. Ten years of his career have been enough to make him rich and elevate him among his peers. He has a net worth of about $1.5 million.

8. Nadia Nakai - $1 million

Nadia Nakai during the 2020 SA Style Awards at the Sandton Sun Hotel Reception in Sandton, South Africa. Photo: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

South African female rapper and television personality Nadia Nakai has a net worth of about $1 million as of 2022. The 32-year-old celebrity has a South African father and a Zimbabwean mother. She went to school in Kenya before returning to South Africa.

Her career was kick-started by entering an e.tv Show Niz show and won the Mixtape 101 competition. She released her debut single in 2013 and has since worked with big artists like Riky Rick and Ice Prince to release other hit songs. In 2019, she co-hosted the MTV Base hip-hop show Yo! MTV Raps South Africa.

9. Andile Ncube - $1 million

Ncube is a South African TV personality and producer who has a net worth of $1 million. He has had a long career, having been on television since 2003. He is 40 years old and was married to Ayanda Thabethe. He studied Journalism at Pretoria Technikon before specializing in film and drama at AFDA.

At the start of his career, he used to present Vuyani Mzansi for SABC 2. He participated in the Nokia around the World Challenge for M-Net. He has been cast in several short films and also done adverts.

10. Kayleigh Schwark - $835,000

Kayleigh Schwark is a South African model, football star and actress with a net worth of $835,000. Although famous as a celebrity partner, Kayleigh has also attracted a huge fan base because she is a fitness freak. She is popularly known as the girlfriend of Naked DJ.

Schwark is a white South African born in 1994 and is 27 years old as of 2022. She is a resident of Johannesburg.

When Donald Trump referred to African countries as 'shitholes', he faced global condemnation for using such a term but them again; there was some truth in his claim. It is a continent where 1% of the population owns more than the remaining 99% combined. It is mindboggling to see the figures of the Young Famous and African cast net worth in a continent plagued with poverty and diseases.

