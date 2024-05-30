The top 25 dog movies every dog lover will thoroughly enjoy

Dogs are man's best friend, so it's no surprise they're frequently featured in films. Dog films are an excellent means to highlight your particular ties with your dogs, whether you're a dog owner, a dog lover, or a family with young kids. These films may also assist young children in understanding more in-depth and complex themes about dogs.

Curating this list of the best dog films entailed researching multiple websites, evaluating user reviews, IMDb ratings, and other considerations, such as critic reviews. The films are listed according to IMDb ratings.

Top 25 dog movies

Numerous popular dog films have been made over the years, winning the affection of audiences worldwide. While popularity varies with personal choices and periods, the following are popular and liked canine films.

Movie IMDb rating out of 10 Life in the Doghouse (2018) 8.4 Umberto D. (1952) 8.2 Hachi: A Dog's Tale (2009) 8.1 Hachi-ko (1987) 8 Isle of Dogs (2018) 7.8 The Art of Racing in the Rain (2019) 7.6 Best in Show (2000) 7.5 Project: Puppies for Christmas (2019) 7.4 One Hundred and One Dalmatians (1961) 7.3 Lady and the Tramp (1955) 7.3 Eight Below (2006) 7.3 Red Dog (2011) 7.3 A Dog's Purpose (2017) 7.2 Old Yeller (1957) 7.2 Greyfriars Bobby: The True Story of a Dog (1961) 7.2 Balto (1995) 7.1 Rescued by Ruby (2022) 7.1 Megan Leavey (2017) 7.1 Marley & Me (2008) 7.0 My Dog Skip (2000) 7.0 The Incredible Journey (1963) 7.0 A Dog Named Duke (TV Movie 2012) 7.0 Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey (1993) 6.9 The Adventures of Milo and Otis (1986) 6.9 Where the Red Fern Grows (1974) 6.9

1. Life in the Doghouse (2018)

IMDb rating: 8.4/10

8.4/10 Genre: Documentary

The film depicts the inspirational stories of Ron and Danny's rescue. It highlights their distinct dog rescue and adoption strategy, which has allowed them to save and adopt 10,000 canines.

2. Umberto D. (1952)

IMDb rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Genre: Drama

The film follows an elderly government retiree who lives in a cheaply equipped room with a pet canine. When the property owner requests the rent, he desperately attempts to raise it by selling his wristwatch and favourite books.

3. Hachi: A Dog's Tale (2009)

IMDb rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Genres: Biography, drama, family

Professor Wilson finds a lost Akita dog on his route home. Despite his wife's protest, Hachi earns the family's trust and becomes Parker's faithful companion. As their bond deepens, a lovely relationship emerges.

4. Hachi-ko (1987)

IMDb rating: 8/10

8/10 Genres: Biography, drama, family

Hachikō, a Japanese Akita dog, was famous for his outstanding commitment to his master, Hidesaburō Ueno. He remained to wait for Ueno for nearly nine years after his death. Hachi-ko is one of the saddest dog movies to watch.

5. Isle of Dogs (2018)

According to the movie, an epidemic of canine flu has spread throughout Megasaki, Japan, and Mayor Kobayashi has ordered that all dogs be transferred to Trash Island. On the island, Atari, a little kid, sets out to recover his missing dog, Spots, with the support of five other dogs, encountering numerous hurdles along the way. It is one of the funniest dog movies to watch.

6. The Art of Racing in the Rain (2019)

IMDb rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Genres: Comedy, drama, romance, sport

Dog enthusiasts believe their canines comprehend language, grasp events, have thoughts, and are loyal. In The Art of Racing In The Rain movie, the intelligent old dog Enzo Swift reflects on the life events that prepared him to guard his loved ones during times of greatest tragedy.

7. Best in Show (2000)

IMDb rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Genre: Comedy

At the esteemed Mayflower Dog Show, a "documentary movie crew" records the excitement and tension expressed by the bizarre contestants in the wildly funny spoof Best In Show. This biting satire reveals the incredibly diverse canine lovers who go nationwide to show off their four-legged competitors.

8. Project: Puppies for Christmas (2019)

IMDb rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Genres: Family

The film depicts two little girls attempting to bring joy to a cranky guy, hoping that Santa will notice their good act and bring them pups for Christmas. Project: Puppies for Christmas is one of the best dog Christmas movies.

9. One Hundred and One Dalmatians (1961)

IMDb rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Genres: Animation, adventure, comedy, family

Pongo and Perdita have a brood of 15 puppies in this animated dog movie. Cruella De Vil admires the pups and wants to obtain them and others to create a gorgeous Dalmatian skin coat for herself. Cruella sends a group of thieves to kidnap the puppies and keep them at her house. Pongo and Perdita recruit the assistance of London's resident dogs to locate and rescue them.

10. Lady and the Tramp (1955)

IMDb rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Genres: Animation, adventure, comedy, family, musical, romance

Lady runs into a mongrel dog named the Tramp. He is from the wrong part of town, but events at Lady's house convince her to head out with him. The latter proves to be a disastrous decision, as no canine stands above the law. Lady and the Tramp is one of the best old dog movies.

11. Eight Below (2006)

IMDb rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Genres: Adventure, drama, family

In the movie, Jerry and his sledgedogs embark on an expedition to Antarctica. But a merciless winter forces Jerry to leave his base, abandoning his beloved sledge dogs, who fight to survive solely there.

12. Red Dog (2011)

IMDb rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Genres: Biography, comedy, drama, family, romance

The movie is based on actual incidents. Mick, an 11-year-old miserable boy, saves a dog near his grandfather's farm. Mick quickly realises the delights of life with his dog friend by his side. Red Dog is one of the best dog movies for kids.

13. A Dog's Purpose (2017)

IMDb rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Genres: Adventure, comedy, drama, family, fantasy

According to the movie, a dog has four lives with different masters during distinct historical periods. Throughout this voyage, he gradually discovers his true purpose.

14. Old Yeller (1957)

IMDb rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Genres: Adventure, drama, family, western

According to the film, Travis discovers and attempts to shoo away Old Yeller, a wandering canine, while working in the corn fields. However, he adopts him after saving Travis's younger brother, Arliss, from a wild bear. Old Yeller is one of the saddest dog movies.

15. Greyfriars Bobby: The True Story of a Dog (1961)

IMDb rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Genres: Drama, family

Based on the film, a Skye terrier wanders about the grave of its deceased master. This sparks a legal dispute between the graveyard's custodian and a restaurant proprietor, both of whom vie for the dog's love.

16. Balto (1995)

IMDb rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Genres: Animation, adventure, drama, family, history

Balto, a half-wolf, half-husky, is allowed to become an inspiration when a diphtheria epidemic strikes the kids of Nome, Alaska, in the winter of 1925. He takes a canine team on a 600-mile journey through the Alaskan wilderness to obtain medical supplies. The movie is based on a true story that influenced the Iditarod dog sledge race. It is one of the best cartoon dog movies.

17. Rescued by Ruby (2022)

IMDb rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Genre: Biography, drama, family

According to the film, while pursuing his dream of joining an elite K-9 unit, a state policeman teams up with a fellow underdog: intelligent but mischievous shelter dog Ruby. It is one of the best dog movies on Netflix, and the film is based on a true story.

18. Megan Leavey (2017)

IMDb rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Genre: Action, biography, drama

The film is based on an actual account of a young Marine corporal whose exceptional discipline and connection with her military combat dog saved many lives while deployed in Iraq. Megan Leavy is one of the best military dog movies to watch.

19. Marley & Me (2008)

IMDb rating: 7/10

7/10 Genre: Drama, family

The movie depicts how a happily married couple's lives change after they adopt a puppy named Marley. Through his antics, he teaches them valuable life lessons as they grow into a complete family with the arrival of a newborn.

20. My Dog Skip (2000)

IMDb rating: 7/10

7/10 Genre: Comedy, drama, family

PWillie, a bashful child from Yazoo City, Mississippi, struggles to make friends until his parents gift him a puppy for his 9th birthday in 1942. The puppy, Skip, becomes well-known and adored in the town, enriching Willie's life as he matures into a man.

21. The Incredible Journey (1963)

IMDb rating: 7/10

7/10 Genre: Adventure, drama, family

An unusual trio of pets begin to miss their masters after being dropped off for the summer with a close friend, John Longridge, who stays across the nation from them. Their loneliness gets terrible when John goes on an extended camping vacation. The three creatures are determined to return home, regardless of how challenging the trek is.

22. A Dog Named Duke (TV Movie 2012)

IMDb rating: 7/10

7/10 Genre: Comedy, drama, family

The movie follows a homeless soldier who abandons his dying dog and best buddy, Duke, in the doorway of an animal clinic. The diligent staff nurses Duke back to health before launching a quest to find the veteran and reunite him with his closest friend.

23. Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey (1993)

IMDb rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Genre: Adventure, comedy, drama, family

Three pets are left behind while their human owners go on vacation. Unsure of what transpired, they embarked on a quest to locate their owners. The voyage across America is perilous, and they may never see their owners again.

24. The Adventures of Milo and Otis (1986)

IMDb rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Genre: Adventure, drama, family

The film follows the exploits of two animals. Milo, the cat, and Otis, the dog, raised together on the same farm. The two become separated one day and embark on a journey to reunite. The two animals start an exciting and deadly mission to discover each other through plains, mountains, and snow-covered territories.

25. Where the Red Fern Grows (1974)

IMDb rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Genre: Drama, family

It is a fantastic film about a little boy who dreams of owning his red-bone coonhound hunting canine. Billy Coleman strives hard and saves his money for two years to fulfil his desire to purchase two red-bone coonhound puppies. He has a new faith in God as he overcomes difficulties in adventure and tragedy.

What are some of the most famous dogs in movies?

Some famous canines in movies include Pongo and Perdy from 101 Dalmatians, Old Yeller from the Old Yeller movie, Chief from Isle of Dogs, and Hachi from Hachi: A Dog's Tale.

What are the most famous Disney dog movies?

Walt Disney Studios has produced some excellent Disney films featuring dogs. They include 101 Dalmatians, Lady and the Tramp, The Fox and the Hound, Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey, and Eight Below.

Above are some of the best dog movies every dog lover thoroughly enjoys. Movie time is the ideal occasion! When the day is done, cuddling with your dog and watching a dog-friendly film is a fun bonding activity for both of you.

