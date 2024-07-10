How many Scream movies are there? Scream movies in order

Are you ready to scream through the most iconic horror franchise ever? Then, the spine-tingling Scream movies franchise is your ideal choice as it will keep you on the edge of your seat. The Scream franchise has been terrorising audiences for decades. But how many Scream movies are there?

From the original 1996 Scream film to the latest instalment, Scream VI, released in 2023, the franchise has evolved to keep up with the ever-changing horror landscape. Know how many films are there in the franchise and how to watch them to understand the story better.

How many Scream movies are there?

How many Scream movies are there in order? The franchise has six Scream movies. Below are all the movies arranged by year of release and their IMDb ratings.

Movie Year of released IMDb rating Scream Original 1996 7.4/10 Scream 2 1997 6.3/10 Scream 3 2000 5.6/10 Scream 4 2011 6.2/10 Scream 2022 6.3/10 Scream VI 2023 6.5/10

1. Scream

IMDb rating : 7.4/10

: 7.4/10 Running time : 1 hour 51 minutes

: 1 hour 51 minutes Released date : 20 December 1996

: 20 December 1996 Director: Wes Craven

Scream, or Scream Original, is set in the fictional town of Woodsboro, California. The film follows the story of a high school student, Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), and her friends. During the anniversary of her mother's murder, they become a target of a serial killer, Ghostface. The killer uses scary movies as part of a deadly game.

Who is the killer in Scream 1? The killers in the original Scream are Sidney's boyfriend, Billy Loomis, and his best friend/lover Stu Macher.

2. Scream 2

IMDb rating : 6.3/10

: 6.3/10 Running time : 2 hours

: 2 hours Released date : 12 December 1997

: 12 December 1997 Director: Wes Craven

The above Scream franchise revolves around Sydney Prescott leaving Woodsboro to attend Windsor College. Despite trying to move on from the traumatic killings, she becomes a target of another Ghostface killer. A new copycat killer, who embraces the Ghostface persona, follows her and begins killing other students on campus.

Is Scream 2 a comedy? Yes, it is a comedy. It is known for its meta approach to horror and its ability to poke fun at scary movie conventions. The film's humour is particularly effective in portraying characters discussing the tropes of horror sequels and the media's sensationalised coverage of the murders.

3. Scream 3

IMDb rating : 5.6/10

: 5.6/10 Running time : 1 hour 56 minutes

: 1 hour 56 minutes Released date : 4 February 2000

: 4 February 2000 Director: Wes Craven

While Sidney and her friends visit the Hollywood set of Stab 3 (the third film based on the Woodsboro murders), another Ghostface killer rises to terrorise them. He tries to stalk and kill Sydney, who has gone into hiding.

Eventually, Sidney is lured to Tinseltown for a more personal showdown than she realises. The movie's meta-narrative gives way to many of the tropes that the original film parodied in the first place.

4. Scream 4

IMDb rating: 6.2/10

Running time : 1 hour 51 minutes

: 1 hour 51 minutes Released date : 15 April 2011

: 15 April 2011 Director: Wes Craven

In this popular film, Sydney is visited by a ghost killer shortly after returning to her hometown. This leads to Sydney becoming a suspect. She is forced to stay in town as the police begin their investigation, and the new Ghostface's murder spree unfortunately continues.

5. Scream

IMDb rating : 6.3/10

: 6.3/10 Running time : 1 hour 54 minutes

: 1 hour 54 minutes Released date : 14 January 2022

: 14 January 2022 Director: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett

Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer emerges with a Ghostface mask. He starts targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town's deadly past. However, his first victim, Tara Carpenter, survives his tactics.

Tara, alongside her sister and their friends, begins to investigate the identity of this Ghostface killer. During their investigations, they cross paths with characters like Sidney and others involved in the original killings, learning they share some unlikely connections.

6. Scream VI

IMDb rating: 6.5/10

Running time : 2 hours 2 minutes

: 2 hours 2 minutes Released date : 10 March 2023

: 10 March 2023 Directors: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett

In Scream 6 movie, the survivors of the Ghostface killings (Sam and Tara) leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter in New York City, only to find themselves targeted by a new killer.

Their friends, Mindy and Chad, also come along for a fresh start. Unfortunately, to their dismay, a new Ghostface pursues their lives.

Is Scream (1996) a comedy?

No, Scream (1996) is not considered a comedy. However, some of its sections evoke some good humour.

Which Scream movie is the best one?

Which is the best Scream movie? The Scream (1996) is the best Scream movie, rated 7.4/10 by IMDb. The film's ability to balance humour and horror has made it a standout in the franchise.

Which Scream movie is the funny one?

The funniest Scream movie is Scream 3 (2000). It is considered the most comical of the franchise due to its over-the-top characters, hilarious dialogue, and a cameo by Jay (Jason Mewes) and Silent Bob (Kevin Smith). However, humour is subjective and therefore, the answer may differ from one person to another.

Is Scream 4 a funny movie?

The humour in Scream 4 stands out compared to some of the films in the franchise due to its clever use of meta-humour and satire. The film pokes fun at the clichés and tropes of the slasher genre, making it a self-aware and ironic commentary on the horror genre.

This humour is particularly effective in portraying Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox), who desperately tries to use the term "meta" and is often amusing in her attempts to fit in with the new generation of characters.

Is Scream 7 coming out?

The movie Scream 7 has yet to be released. It could be released in late 2024 or early 2025. The upcoming film was written and directed by Guy Busick and Kevin Williamson, respectively.

How are Scream movies ranked?

The Scream movies are ranked based on their IMDb ratings. The best movie, Scream Original, has an IMDb rating of 7.4/10, while the least, Scream 3, has a rating of 5.6/10.

How many Scream movies are there? With six movies, the franchise has evolved significantly over the years. The franchise has consistently pushed the boundaries of horror, incorporating meta-commentary and self-awareness to create a unique and engaging experience.

