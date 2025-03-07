Nigerian actress Regina Daniels confused many when she renounced billionaire husband Ned Nwoko's surname in a video

She rocked different regal traditional attires worn by brides and explained the cultural significance of each of the outfits

Many people were confused about whether Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko had divorced, and others gushed over her looks

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has renounced her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko's surname in a new video she posted on her social media pages.

Regina Daniels wears regal attire, snubs 'Nwoko'

Regina Daniels took to her Instagram page to share a video of the traditional outfits added to the collection of her clothing brand Regae.

In the video, she noted that she was rocking the outfits brides from her hometown of Anioma would typically wear on their wedding day.

While introducing the outfits, she introduced herself as Regina Daniels without adding her billionaire husband, Nwoko's surname.

In the caption of the Instagram post, she shed more light on the regal outfits she wore, noting that her hometown symbolised pride.

"Unveiling tradition with a touch of elegance. As a proud daughter of Anioma, it is a symbol of pride showcasing our regal attire from its intricate designs to modern styles."

In the second part of the caption, the Nigerian actress spoke about the Igbo culture in connection to the outfits she wore in the video.

"Akwaocha is a vibrant testament to the richness and diversity of Igbo culture. It is more than just a piece of clothing. The patterns, vibrant colours and quality of fabrics speak volumes about the artistry and craftsmanship of our heritage."

Reactions to Regina Daniels' snubbing Nwoko surname

Regina Daniels choosing to snub her billionaire husband, Nwoko's surname while introducing herself in the video caused a stir in the comments section.

Below are the reactions of social media users to Regina Daniels' video:

onyiiuzo said:

"Regina Daniels Nwoko ....point of correction 😂."

maraclara8507 said:

"Their marriage was a contract. You guys should stop confusing yourselves."

mirabel_adi said:

"This young lady’s maturity needs to be studied and her mom is indeed doing a great job as a manager. I hope her online family heard the background music 🎵."

my_localpassport said:

"Her grown face is so beautiful 😍 my goodness LORD 😍😍😍."

ngo_chinye said:

"Beautiful Ada Anioma ❤️ you are representing us."

