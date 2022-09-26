Ghanaian celebrities Salma Mumin, Shugatiti, Prince David Osei, and Kalybos, have been spotted in Spain having the time of their lives

The Ghanaian stars have been flooding their Instagram accounts with videos and photos from their trip to the European country

Their photos have stirred positive reactions from fans who have been admiring their holiday outfits and experiences

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ghanaian movie stars Salma Mumin, Prince David Osei, Shugatiti, and Kalybos, have acted out on the famous saying, "all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy." After working on a couple of projects in the last months, the four stars have stopped in Spain for a fun time in what seems to be the first leg of their Iberian Summer Madness tour.

From the pictures and videos, the Ghanaian stars were all smiles as they mingled with the Spanish locals, dancing and taking photos as some people recognized them. They also visited tourist attractions in Spain and had a mini-city tour.

Salma, Shugatiti, Prince and Kalybos chilling in Spain Photo Source: @salmamumin, @kalybos1, @princedavidosei, @shugatiti

Source: Instagram

YEN.com.gh compiles places Salma, Prince, Shugatiti, and Kalybos visited in Madrid.

1. The Church of San Jeronimo El Real in Madrid

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

2. Estatua de Francisco de Goya in Madrid

3. Ride on the Open-Top Bus

4. Hotel Riu Plaza España

5. 360º Rooftop Bar

The movie stars will visit Portugal from Spain.

Fans React To The Movie Stars Trip To Spain

Followers of the four stars were showered praises as they looked stylish and dapper during their city tour.

lome_vivinagh

Hurry and come back to us laaaa

cassiedanielofficial

Nice. Y’all looking peng

feminine.palace

Eiiii mami I can see everyone drooling for you up there

luismartinmorris

Na so you dey enjoy abi

kwesi_drie_man

Observers are worried

Kwaku Manu Enjoys Time In The United States

YEN.com.gh previously reported on popular Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu having a relaxing and fun time in the United States of America. The actor shared a video of himself in a huge house in Maryland as he took his fans on a mini-tour of the house's exterior.

Kwaku Manu further revealed he was in Maryland and asked fans in the US to share their location with him.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh