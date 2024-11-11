Joe Shortingo, in a video, was spotted jamming to Asake's 'Lonely At The Top' song on a movie set

The diminutive actor was overjoyed as he exhibited his impressive dance moves in front of a bar

The video triggered mixed reactions from some Ghanaians, who were surprised at his current look

Diminutive Ghanaian comic actor Joseph Pamfo, popularly known as Joe Shortingo, courted attention after a video of him surfaced on social media.

Kumawood actor Joe Shortingo jams to Asake's song on a movie set. Photo source: Joe Shortingo TV, blackee907 and ghanafuodotcom

Source: Facebook

Joe Shortingo jams to Asake's song

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Joe Shortingo was spotted on the set of a movie shoot with the production crew.

The diminutive actor, a prominent figure in the Ghanaian movie industry since the late 2000s, was spotted jamming to Nigerian Grammy-nominated singer Asake's 2023 hit single, Lonely At The Top.

Joe Shortingo was overjoyed as he exhibited his impressive dance moves in front of a bar filled with drinks while the production crew watched from behind the cameras.

The video garnered the attention of many Ghanaians, who were also surprised by the Kumawood actor's current look and commented on how his looks have changed over the past few years.

Watch the video below:

Joe Shortingo's latest look stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users in reaction to Joe Shortingo's current look below:

Ama Classic said:

"Aaaa is it Joe Shortingo we know? The one on miracle films 🎥 🎞 or?"

Pkay Studios commented:

"Joe shortingo nie?..Ei ewiase abrabc…the location says a lot though."

Beck Owusu said:

"Bro, what happened to him? Is he not feeling well?"

Cherry said:

"Y’all, please, he’s not sick, wai. He fasts and prays a lot. That’s why he has slimmed down. Please, he’s very healthy wai, we beg. He’s not sick kraaa. That’s my uncle right there. Uncle Kweku, we love you ❤️❤️❤️."

ghDharty commented:

"I don't know what's wrong with him oo. Off late, adey see ahm for different different Pub ooo 🥺. someone for just talk to ahm or see him through everything he is going through."

SURVIVOR said:

"In Ghana, if you lose weight and become healthy, people think u are sick. All I see is a man enjoying his life to the fullest. No negative energy."

Kunta Kinte passionately sings 'Simple' song

In another story reported by YEN.com.gh, Kunta Kinte was spotted hanging out with a friend at a bar in a video.

The Bradez group member passionately sang along when the DJ played Simple at the bar during their hangout.

The video garnered excitement among some social media users, while others were surprised at his appearance.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh