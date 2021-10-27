The Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, and his team have been sighted in photos as they visited a night patrol team in the North East Region.

On Friday, October 22, 2021, he visited the night barrier and night patrol duty men on the Tamale-Walewale - Bolgatanga road.

He commenced the night visits after seeing to the successful evacuation of three injured police officers and two deceased officers from Tamale to Accra.

Dampare with some police personnel on night patrol Photo credit: Ghana Police Service

Source: Facebook

During the visits, he listened to the needs and concerns of the personnel and urged them to be professional in the discharge of their duties.

He also reminded them to work with integrity and strive to uphold the name of the service at all times.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

1. The IGP interacting with personnel at the night barrier on the Walewale- Boltgatanga stretch

2. A young officer paying compliments to the IGP and other senior police officers.

3. The IGP

4. Dampare and other officers at a checkpoint.

5. Some police officers at the barrier looking on as Dampare interacts with the rest of the team.

6. Dampare catching some fun with the men in the middle of the night.

7. The IGP with some men at work

8. Some personnel holding discussions with the IGP.

The photos have drawn a lot of reactions from Ghanaians as usual, while heaping praises of Dampare.

Rev Joseph Jerry Afavi said he is bringing trust into the service.

God bless you IGP I love your work. Now you are bringing trust to the POLICE SERVICE. Right is Right and wrong is wrong. God protects you at all times IGP.

Kosivi Kosi Agyimanku said this would boost the morale of the officers.

This is what actually boosts the morale of the personnel trust me. In years past I am told there are police personnel who have not set eyes on the IGP before let alone get a morale booster from them

Yaw Odame Gyau said the IGP means business.

This IGP means business..... He reminds me of the practical leadership examples of the late J. J. Rawlings. Cudos IGP n your team. Let's keep this up.

Armah-Amattey Lady Joyce said the IGP is God sent.

This man is God sent to people of Ghana. All that i pray for him is Divine Protection from the good Lord.

Ivan Perry Dela said he is redefining the Ghana Police Service.

IGP is now redefining the Ghana Police as a service to the nation and not a force. All we wish for him is protection, focus and strength to continue the good job Ghana has been missing for decades now.

Mukaila Rashad Korkor said he is doing a great job.

This man is doing a great job. All the best sir. This is the type of leader we need in Ghana but those who sit down comfortably without doing anything.

Dampare introduces Police Shuttle Services

Still, on policing, the substantive IGP has introduced Police shuttle services.

This shuttle service is meant to facilitate the movement of police personnel from their homes to various duty points and vice-versa.

Also, it is to help ease the burden of officers commuting, as well as to ensure that personnel who carry weapons for duty, do so under safe conditions.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official Facebook page of the Ghana Police Service, the programme has been implemented in 15 out of the 16 operational regions.

Source: Yen