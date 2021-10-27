A man of God has been spotted in a video talking about the Inspector General of Police

According to the man who parades himself as a prophet, the IGP would be poisoned at a party

This 'prophecy' follows a warning put out by the police to deal with prophets who prophesy without providing evidence

A man believed to be a man of God has been spotted in a video dropping a prophecy of doom about Ghana's current Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the alleged man of God was seen uttering a prophecy he reportedly saw some time back.

According to the man, the IGP was going to be poisoned during a Christmas party and would end up losing his life as a result.

The man, in the self-recorded video, said he saw IGP Dampare having a chat with the late New Patriotic Party stalwart, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie who was famed as Sir John.

Going on, the man said the poison would be put in the IGP's food and not a drink and cautioned him to stay away from any such occasion.

The man added that he felt it was in his place to inform the IGP of the impending danger and not later come out to say he saw it when the unfortunate has already happened.

According to the man, Sir John was allegedly poisoned to die slowly but later, a number of health complications covered up that bit.

The man asked Dampare to be very careful because he was making enemies for himself due to how he is being praised for his efforts as IGP.

Ghana Police Service cautions prophets

Meanwhile, The Ghana Police Service has sent a strong warning to prophets who publicly spell doom on people especially celebrities in the country without evidence.

According to Alexander Kweku Obeng, Director of Public Affairs at the Ghana Police Service, such acts are against the laws of Ghana and prophets who engage in such activities will be made to face the law.

“The law is against false publication thereby if you make your prophesy publicly without any evidence then you’ve breached the law and the law will deal with you," Alexander Kweku Obeng noted.

