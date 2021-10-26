A man of God has sent a letter of caution to the Inspector General of Police

According to the preacher, no prophet owed any man an explanation regarding speaking the mind of God

The man of God's words follow a message sent from the hierarchy of the police service about public prophecies

A man believed to be a man of God and using the name Proph Suglo Prosper has sent a lengthy letter to the Inspector General of Police following the latter's warning to prophets.

In a Facebook post, Proph Suglo Prosper congratulated IGP George Dampare over his efforts to sanitize the system but held his own opinion about the issues raised by the police about prophets.

According to the preacher, the IGP had to slow down with his action toward prophets because it could make him an enemy of God.

Suglo Prosper and IGP Dampare. Source: Facebook/Proph Suglo Prosper, Ghana Police Service

Proph Suglo Prosper indicated that no man of God owed anyone proof when it came to speaking the mind of God because spiritual things defied logic.

The man of God wrote: "...Please with all due respect I love what you are doing fixing the country from your side by putting things in order but sir arresting Men of God because they prophesied or Speak the mind of God can make you the enemy of God."

According to Proph Suglo, many personalities in the Bible faced God's wrath after they decided to challenge his will.

He admonished the IGP to put a stop to what seemed like a witch-hunting exercise on prophets and asked him to put a stop to it because God owed no one any explanation.

"Sir stop it before its too late. Nobody ever attacks Prophets or Men of God and go Scott free. Putting them in cell because they Prophesied is totally wrong sir," Proph Suglo noted.

The man of God's comments were coming on the back of a word of caution sent to prophets who made public prophecies without backing them with evidence.

Meanwhile, founder and leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministries, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, has been spotted speaking about an issue about prophets and the police.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Reverend Owusu Bempah appeared to be speaking to his congregants in what looked like a church service.

The man of God said he held the assertion that the IGP, Dr George Dampare, was not against prophets in the country.

