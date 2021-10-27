Many Ghanaians have heaped praises on the new, IGP, Dr Akuffo Dampare

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, most of them lauded him for upholding the laws of the land

An individual who spoke to the YEN team said if politicians do not interfere, the IGP will have a smooth reign

The Inspector Genreal of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare is the most talked about gentleman in Ghana now when it comes to doing his job well.

He has received tonnes of praise and admiration from Ghanains both old and young.

YEN.com.gh in view of that hit the roads to enquire from Ghanaians what exactly were their thoughts about the new IGP and his works so far.

Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare Photo credit: Nana Akufo-Addo

Sharing his thoughts on the performance of the new IGP, a man believed to be a taxi driver at the Madina station said he is very well pleased with the work of the IGP.

According to him, the new IGP is ensuring that the laws of the land are been adhered to the latter.

He added that only those who do not do what is right will be scared of the police under the Dampare-led administration.

Another taxi driver at the same taxi station said the IGP and his men are really doing a good job and need to be applauded for that.

It was the wish of the taxi driver that Dr. George Akuffo Dampare will be the IGP for eternity.

He added that the new police administration does not care whether an offender is rich or poor, he is made to face the full rigours of the law.

A passenger in one of the taxis who was engaged by YEN.com.gh said Dampare is not witch-hunting anyone but is clearly acting in accordance with the law.

According to the passenger, this new IGP would arrest you even if you happen to be his family members, as long as you break the law.

A passerby who was engaged by the YEN team said he was shocked when he heard that celebrities like Shatta Wale and Medikal had been arrested.

According to him, the law is now working and it is clearly no respecter of person or social status.

Another passer by also reiterated that the IGP was doing a good job and deserved all the commendation he is getting.

The gentleman added that if the politicians do not try to interfere with the work of the IGP, he would go a long way to turn around policing in Ghana as well as help in the fight of crime.

Dampare visits night patrol team on Walewale-Bolga road

In other news, the IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, and his team have been sighted in photos as they visited a night patrol team in the North East Region.

On Friday, October 22, 2021, he visited the night barrier and night patrol duty men on the Tamale-Walewale - Bolgatanga road.

He commenced the night visits after seeing to the successful evacuation of three injured police officers and two deceased officers from Tamale to Accra.

