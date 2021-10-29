A young man, TY Beetseh, has been celebrated on social media after leading one of the teams that designed the New Range Rover

Another that also achieved this great feat is popular singer Burna Boy's sister identified as Nissi

TY said despite the difficulty, his team weathered the storm and kept the project on track, adding that he is super proud

A young man identified as TY Beetseh has made himself and many proud by being one of two Nigerians that led the team which designed the New Range Rover.

Taking to social media to celebrate his achievement, the young man expressed excitement over the achievement of his team, saying he is super proud.

TY Beetseh has been celebrated on social media for achieving a great feat. Photo credit: @ty_beetseh

It began in 2018

According to TY, in 2018, he was head hunted as a project and programme management consultant to lead the applications delivery and integration project for the build of the vehicle.

In his words:

"In 2018, I was head hunted as a project & programme management consultant to lead the applications delivery and integration project - Global IT Manufacturing , for the build of this vehicle. The New Range Rover."

Having less experience

TY said members of the team he led were ten years older and more experienced than him, adding that he was the only Black person in his immediate team but got along very well with everyone.

COVID hit but TY and his team weathered the storm and kept the project on track.

He said:

"After all the early mornings, late nights, weekend working, long meetings, heated arguments and intense presentations. I am super proud of my team’s effort in contributing to the build of this car.

"Glad we are finally able to share this masterpiece to the world. Indeed, this one has my blood and sweat in it, and I will forever cherish the experience."

Many celebrate him

After the good news was reposted on Instagram by @eddiempr, Nigerians soon flooded the comment section of the post to celebrate their own.

@noelmedia said:

"This is inspiring."

@shirleydoosedaniel wrote:

"Benue to the world."

@funmislist commented:

"This is what we need to trend."

@snowflakeswb_hair_skin said:

"These are the sharp minds we are lossing to other countries. One day Nigeria would be great sha..."

@dotunpopo wrote:

"I celebrate you bro."

Singer Burna Boy celebrates his sister's achievement

In similar news, singer Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy is not the only creative genius in his family as his younger sister, Nissi, recently scored a feat that has left many impressed.

The self-acclaimed African Giant couldn’t hide his excitement as he rushed to his Instastory channel sharing the news that his sister designed the recently announced 2022 Range Rover luxury ride.

The Twice as Tall singer happily wrote on his page:

"My sister designed the new range. Someone tell her to run men a discount code."

