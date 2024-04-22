Nationwide Supporters of Alan Cash (NAWSAC) has accused the NPP of allegedly attempting to bribe supporters of Alan Kyerematen's Movement for change

The Nationwide Supporters of Alan Cash (NAWSAC) has accused the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of allegedly attempting to bribe sympathisers of Alan Kyerematen’s Movement for Change to join the NPP.

In a statement issued on Monday, April 22 and signed by the convener, Luther-King Junior, he said the NPP was trying to undermine the candidature of Alan Kyerematen by using money as a tool to pull young people from the Movement of Change.

He stated that the NPP's underhanded tactic proved that the ruling party was in panic mode and would resort to any manipulative move to win votes.

Luther-King, however, stated that the tactics being employed by the NPP would not erode the conviction of those determined to usurp the NPP-NDC duopoly.

He stated that the young sympathisers of the Movement for Change cannot be bought and would not trade their integrity “on the altar of incompetence and corruption”.

He stressed that Ghanaians were disenchanted with the duopoly, and Alan Kyerematen’s Movement for Change was poised to lead the revolution.

6,000 abandon Alan's M4C for NPP

This comes after about 6,000 sympathisers of Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen’s Movement for Change defected to the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The group had earlier been members of the ruling NPP who had left to follow the founder and leader of the Movement for Change after the latter quit the party.

Announcing their return to the NPP, the group led by former NPP parliamentary candidate aspirant for the Adentan constituency, Alfred Ababio Kumi, stated that their decision to leave the ruling party was a grave mistake.

He said their mistake became evident following the February 7 speech by Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP flagbearer, on his vision for his future government and Ghana.

Kumi stated that that speech triggered their exodus back to the ruling party after they had mulled it over for weeks and assessed their position in the grand scheme.

The group apologised for their erroneous decision and pledged to work to avert any untoward effect that their earlier departure may have caused the party.

They also endorsed the candidacy of Dr Bawumia and pledged their support to help him break the eight.

Alan Kyeremanten to build a government of national unity

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen has pledged to build a national unity government if elected president.

Speaking at the Alliance for Revolutionary Change launch, the former trade minister said his future government would be inclusionary.

The Alliance for Revolutionary Change seeks to usurp the duopoly of the NPP and NDC in Ghana's political sphere.

