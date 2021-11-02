Nigel Gaisie has shared his views on the warning coming from the police about prophecies

According to the man of God, the work prophets do has nothing to do with academia

He added that anyone who wanted to go after the office of the prophetic was carnal

General Overseer of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie has spoken about the works of the prophetic ministry following a public service announcement.

While speaking in an exclusive interview with TV3's Roland Walker and sighted by YEN.com.gh on Facebook, the man of God said the prophetic mantle was not an intellectual task.

According to him, people like himself and Prophet Salifu Amoako among others defied logic and academia with their prophecies.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie.

Source: UGC

He added that anyone who wanted to speak against prophets or their works was rather carnal in his or her spiritual makeup.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie said prophets were not known for causing fear and panic like politicians who end up mismanaging the economy.

He added that never in his life has he seen a prophet carrying a gun to stage a coup or cause harm to another person.

Nigel Gaisie said the fact that "his young brothers and sisters" had to join long queues just to be enlisted into the Immigration Service was a clear example of "causing fear and panic".

The leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel church said if anything at all, it was the prophets who were helping the nation by seeing and averting some calamities.

Nigel Gaisie drops prophecy of doom on some celebs despite warning from Police

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Nigel Gaisie caused a stir on social media after he was spotted in a video dropping some doom prophecies.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Nigel Gaisie was seen holding one of his church services and indicated that he was not going to prophesy.

Immediately after saying this, the man of God said he saw himself in a room with Patapaa, Stonebwoy and Efya.

He however added that there was a 4th celeb in the vision but he (Gaisie) was not going to reveal his identity due to the fact that the actor in question was very disrespectful.

According to Gaisie, One Corner hitmaker, Patapaa known in real life as Justice Amoah, had been taken to 'juju' to be tied up and that there was an accident orchestration against his life.

Nigel Gaisie was heard saying that Patapaa might be involved in the accident but was going to come out alive - a statement which generated cheers from the congregants.

Joyce Dzidzor Mensah unmasks pastor who put her in the family way

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that former HIV/AIDS ambassador, Joyce Dzidzor Mensah, has exposed an alleged elder of the Church of Pentecost who has put her in the family way.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Facebook, Joyce Dzidzor posted a photo of a well-built man in a suit who appeared to be attending an event.

After posting the photo, Joyce indicated that she was suspecting that she was pregnant and that a Pentecost elder might be the one responsible for the pregnancy.

