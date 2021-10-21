Prophet Nigel Gaisie has dropped a new prophecy about some 4 Ghanaian celebs

The man of God indicated that he saw Stonebwoy, Efya and Patapaa in his vision

He added that there was a 4th celeb who was very disrespectful so he would keep his name under wraps

General Overseer of the Prophet Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie has caused a stir on social media after he was spotted in a video dropping some doom prophecies.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Nigel Gaisie was seen holding one of his church services and indicated that he was not going to prophesy.

Immediately after saying this, the man of God said he saw himself in a room with Patapaa, Stonebwoy and Efya.

He however added that there was a 4th celeb in the vision but he (Gaisie) was not going to reveal his identity due to the fact that the actor in question was very disrespectful.

According to Gaisie, One Corner hitmaker, Patapaa known in real life as Justice Amoah, had been taken to 'juju' to be tied up and that there was an accident orchestration against his life.

Nigel Gaisie was heard saying that Patapaa might be involved in the accident but was going to come out alive - a statement which generated cheers from the congregants.

Speaking on the disrespectful actor, the leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel said there was death written all over him.

According to him, that actor had already received the same prophecy from another prophet and asked that the word be taken seriously.

Nigel Gaisie added that it was to be expected that insults would be held at him for speaking the mind of God but he was not disturbed too much about it.

The man of God's prophecy follows a prophecy saga that led to the arrests of Bishop Stephen Akwesi Appiah famed as Jesus Ahuofe, dancehall star Shatta Wale and 2 others.

Jesus Ahuofe is said to have claimed Shatta Wale was going to be shot leading the latter to stage a shooting incident which backfired.

Shatta Wale, prior to his arrest, said he wanted to make calls to the authorities to clamp down on prophecies made by preachers.

