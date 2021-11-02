The Ghana Police Service has released details of its recruitment of new personnel into the service for this year.

In a statement released on November 2, 2021, qualified applicants have been urged to check the service's portal for the schedule of screening.

According to the statement which was posted on Facebook, the screening exercise will take place from Thursday, November 4 to November 11, 2021.

The 2021 police recruitment is underway Photo source: Ghana Police Service

Applicants to screened

The screening is to be held for applicants in the general duty, tradesmen, graduates-general, and graduate professionals categories.

Applicants who are medical professionals and lawyers will be screened differently at a date to be communicated later.

Documents to present

Before applicants will get screened, they will have to present a number documents at the centre.

These include the applicant's proof of registration, birth certificate, JHS certificate, and other appropriate certificates relevant to the category they applied for.

