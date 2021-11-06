2 women arrested for operating fufu joint under Mallam Junction Overpass

Two women have been arrested for operating a fufu ‘chop bar’ under the Mallam junction overpass

They are Ruth Owusu, 32, and Mary Entia 35

Their arrest follows a video captured and shared on Facebook by EIB broadcaster, Francis Abban

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Two women have been picked up by the police for operating a fufu ‘chop bar’ under the Malam overpass in Accra.

The two, Ruth Owusu, 32, and Mary Entia 35 have their Cooking Utensils, mortar, and pestles retrieved from the spot they have been operating from for some time.

Their arrest follows their activities that was secretly captured and shared on Facebook by EIB broadcaster, Francis Abban.

Woman spotted pounding fufu Photo credit: Francis Abban

Source: UGC

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Interestingly, there is a police post a few meters away from the ''fufu joint at the Mallam Junction overpass.

Below is the video that led to their arrest.

The video garnered some reactions from Ghanaians.

Kofi Dei-Tutu said this is clearly survival by any means.

The system is messed up....survival by any means..... stubborn.

Mikdad Mohammed said they are just trying to survive.

They are merely squatters trying to survive in their kiosk homes.

Tony Goodman was being sarcastic about it

Fufuo under overpass has a different feeling, try it.

Afadi Tetteh was quite confused about the situation at hand

What kind of country paa is this ?

Mustapha Jimah says she should be allowed to do what she wants because the system is hard.

Allow chairman. The system make tight, this one is somehow hidden

Maurice Essel-Okyiahene thinks she didn't know what happened to the woman who was arrested for pounding fufu at the Pokuase Interchange,

I think she didn’t hear what happened to the one who tried the same things under the Pokuase interchange she surely will be flashed out

Pavement of newly constructed Pokuase Interchange turned to 'fufu' chop bar in video

In August 2021, a video of some people using a section of the pavement of the newly commissioned Four Tier Pokuase Interchange as an eatery emerged on social media.

The video showed a man pounding 'fufu' on the pavement by the roadside and a woman standing behind a table with food arranged on the table.

It appeared the section of that road was not in use as some pedestrians were seen walking on the road, with the pavement being used as an eatery (chop bar).

The two operators who were believed to be husband and wife were later arrested.

Source: Yen