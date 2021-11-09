Over 7000 people have been displaced by the tidal waves on Sunday, November 7, 2021

MP for Ketu says a state of emergency needs to be declared in Keta and other affected communities

He explained that the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMo) is yet to intervene

Keta - The Member of Parliament for the Ketu Constituency, Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpe, has revealed that over 7000 people have been displaced by the tidal waves on Sunday, November 7, 2021.

According to him, the three constituencies affected by the Tidal waves are Keta, Ketu South, and Anlo.

In a report filed by 3news, apart from these, over 300 households have been affected while several public places such as health centres, an eco-lodge at Anyanui, Meet Me There have been submerged.

Photos of some residential homes submerged by the tidal waves Photo credit: Dela Sikadzi

Source: Facebook

Speaking in an interview with 3FM, the MP made the revelations after he visited some of the affected townships.

He explained that some of the affected residents have been moved to community centres, and classrooms.

The MP revealed that some of the schools are closed and some private schools are also helping.

He added that a state of emergency has to be declared in Keta immediately.

“We need food and shelter for them immediately. We need to provide shelter, blankets for the people because health centres have been submerged”.

In a post shared by Dela Sikadzi, a resident of Keta and sighted by YEN.com.gh she took it upon herself to visit the communities which have been affected.

According to her, most of them claimed that the government has not done anything to support them since the incident happened three days ago.

"Areas around Havedzi, Kedzikope, and Agorkedzi are currently flooded (communities along the Aflao-Keta-Anloga-Anyanui stretch). The government hasn't brought any relief items so far and it's been three days already. I was there yesterday and today. So many kids didn't go to school today. I don't know what the solution is but... it seems no amount of help would be useless," she wrote.

She added that the coastal lines need an emergency sea defense project and land reclamation as soon as possible.

Dela explained that only government can undertake such an expensive project.

She, however, finds the silence of the president worrying at this crucial time.

"Government needs to relocate the people within the shortest possible time. They also need to inform us what plans they have for saving our lands and whether the sea defense project is possible," she added.

