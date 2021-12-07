Ghanaians are asking for the contestants from Presec, Legon, to also be sponsored on a trip to Dubai

This comes after Keta Senior High Technical School, the third-place team got fully sponsored on the trip together with the winners, Prempeh College

Many have regarded this development as unfair towards the second-place team and have been expressing their opinions

Following the grand finale of the National Science and Maths Quiz that was held on Friday, November 26, 2021, the third-place team, Keta Senior High Technical School, has been funded to visit Dubai.

This was after Francisca Lamini, who was part of the Keta finalists, requested that her colleagues be sponsored to join her on a trip to Dubai as the Outstanding Female Contestant of the year.

The interesting turn of events means that the first place winners, Prempeh College, and the third-place winners, Ketasco, are all visiting Dubai whilst the second-place team, Presec, is left out.

Ghanaians Demand that Presec boys be sent to Dubai After Keta SHTS team got Funded After NSMQ 2021

Source: Twitter

Ghanaians appear to be unhappy by this turn of events with many of them demanding that Presec also gets sponsored, among others.

Below were some of their comments after seeing the news report that Francisca's plea got her colleagues fully-funded trips.

Alice Apau mentioned:

So who is responsible for their bills n wat abt de PRESEC students who placed 2nd ? Its not fair, dey r not being treated fairly at all.

Ernestina Love was quite positive:

That's all what I have been crying for, they got that far based on good team spirit. Kudos to you all and have fun and stay safe on your trip.

Kofi Asamoah had praises for Francisca:

The girl is a re-incarnation of humility, faith, hope, love and selflessness. Francisca, you'll go high places. You're a blessing to your generation. I salute you.

Nana Ababio added:

So why is Presec left out? I know these people wouldn't have given us a break if were to be them being left out

Richmond Oheneba Amoako interesting asked:

What is so special about this Dubai koraa, what these needs is nothing but scholarship to further their education not Dubai

Joe-Nick Senior also mentioned:

Help the presec guys too you are not being fair to them

Nii Kwamena Yeboah pointed out:

This is a promising responsible marriageable material. She has demonstrated true love. Her colleagues obviously contributed to her feat and can only honour them too with this gesture.

Source: Yen