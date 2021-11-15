Headteacher of the St Charles Lwanga R/C JHS in Saboba has been remanded for two weeks in prison custody

The headteacher was arrested and presented to court after some students who went to work on his farm drowned

He expected to reappear on November 29

The 43-year-old headteacher of the St Charles Lwanga R/C Junior High School, Jashain Emmanuel Chinga has been remanded into prison custody by the Tamale Magistrate court.

According to a report filed by 3news.com.gh, the headteacher is expected to reappear in court on November 29, 2021.

The headteacher was arrested after he turned himself into the police after some students who reportedly went to work on his farm drowned.

A report filed by Graphic.com.gh indicates that Chinga was arraigned in Tamale on a charge of manslaughter.

Students who drowned at Saboba were not BECE candidates

The police in Saboba have revealed that the nine pupils of Lwanga R/C JHS who drowned in the river were not candidates for the 2021 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

According to a report filed by 3news.com.gh, the police stated that all 31 pupils who were sent to the farm were Form 1 and Form 2 students and not final year students.

The report added that none of them would have written this year’s BECE, which started today, November 15, 2021.

The Saboba District Police Commander, DSP Shine Zoiku, explained that “they were Form 1 and Form 2 pupils, so they were not BECE candidates as it is being reported”.

Nine out of the ten missing bodies have since been retrieved by a search party.

All nine were buried at the river bank.

Students drown after boat capsized in Saboba

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that seven people believed to be candidates of the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) have reportedly died after a boat carrying them capsized.

The boat which capsized was crossing a river at Saboba in the Northern Region. I

The deceased were among some 10 students crossing from Dutuin after helping their headteacher work on his farmland.

The seven bodies have since been retrieved and will be deposited at the Yendi Government Hospital.

Source: Yen