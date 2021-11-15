Students who drowned in Saboba boat accident were not BECE candidates - Police

Police say students who drowned in Saboba accident were not BECE candidates

According to the Saboba District Police Commander, DSP Shine Zoiku, they were Form 1 and 2 students

He added that the deceased were all males, aged between 16 and 22

The police in Saboba have revealed that the nine pupils of Lwanga R/C JHS who drowned in the river were not candidates for the 2021 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

According to a report filed by 3news.com.gh, the police stated that all 31 pupils who were sent to the farm were Form 1 and Form 2 students and not final year students.

The report added that none of them would have written this year’s BECE, which started today, November 15, 2021.

The Saboba District Police Commander, DSP Shine Zoiku, explained that “they were Form 1 and Form 2 pupils, so they were not BECE candidates as it is being reported”.

He added that the deceased were all males, aged between 16 and 22.

According to DSP Zoiku, all the survivors were also male.

He further explained that the school authorities said they were not aware of the headteacher's decision to engage the students in farming activities.

DSP said the children used three canoes and were racing on the river. He added that the first canoe crossed successfully but while the other two were racing on the river, the canoe at the back hit the one in front, forcing it to capsize.

All nine occupants of the canoe drowned.

