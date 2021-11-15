A young Ghanaian man living abroad has recently shared that he used to spend Ghc2,000 every three days when he moved to Ghana

Kojo Adomako narrated that the low cost of items in Ghana along with constant outings with his friends influenced his spending pattern

He revealed that throughout his five months stay in Ghana he spent about £25,000 (Ghc205,432) there

A Ghanaian man living in the UK has been granted an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa where he opened up about spending Ghc2,000 every three days while he lived in Ghana for five months.

In the interview, Kojo Adomako recounted that he lost his job in UK during the heightened period of the COVID-19 pandemic and decided to move to Ghana for a while.

Kojo revealed that while in Ghana, he had a lot of expenses and used to blow outrageous sums of money within short periods.

Kojo Adomako in an interview with SVTV Africa Photo credit: SVTV Africa/YouTube

Source: UGC

According to the young man, some of his expenses included organizing outings with his friends and engaging the services of a taxi driver to assist with his rounds.

The young man shared that due to the low cost of items in Ghana, he used to buy more than he needed and would just give out money.

Kojo revealed that there have been times he was short on money.

He added that while he was in Ghana, he used to call his family abroad to send him money to support him.

They young man estimated that throughout his five months stay in Ghana, he spent about £25,000 (Ghc205,432).

Watch the full interview linked below;

Source: Yen Ghana